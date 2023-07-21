Texas A&M president retires after hiring controversy of journalism director

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The president of Texas A&M University is retiring after a deal to hire a director of its journalism program fell apart and drew complaints of political interference. Earlier this week, the university said its faculty senate passed a resolution to create a committee to look “into the mishandling” of the hiring of Kathleen McElroy, a tenured professor at the University of Texas at Austin and a former editor at the New York Times.

“The recent challenges regarding Dr. McElroy have made it clear to me that I must retire immediately,” M. Katherine Banks, who had led Texas A&M since 2021, said in a statement. “The negative press is a distraction from the wonderful work being done here.”

Texas A&M announced in June that it had hired McElroy, who also is an alumna of the university, to lead the journalism program. But the hire quickly drew backlash from some conservatives who criticized past statements McElroy had made about diversity, inclusion and equity. Among the critics was the Rudder Association, an alumni group at Texas A&M.

The university initially offered McElroy a tenured position, pending approval of regents. But the university recently said “it was determined through a mutual agreement that a professor of practice position was more appropriate given her experience within the journalism industry.” The new offer would not include tenure. McElroy’s lawyer told The Washington Post recently that his client agreed to the role after hearing “the regents were resistant” to awarding her tenure.

McElroy later said she would return to her job in Austin. The controversy was first reported by the Texas Tribune.

According to the university, at this week’s faculty meeting, Banks “denied knowing about the changes in the job offer but took responsibility for a flawed hiring process.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

