The Virginia Department of Education last week enacted the final version of its model policies for the treatment of transgender students in schools in K-12 schools.

The policies, which were first introduced in September and rolled back some protections for transgender students, became an instant flash point in Virginia politics. The model policies, which direct students to use school facilities that match their biological sex and make it harder for students to change their name or pronoun at school, drew tens of thousands of public comments and sparked student walkouts.