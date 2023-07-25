Harvard faces federal civil rights inquiry over legacy admissions

Listen 2 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The Education Department is investigating whether Harvard University’s use of legacy and donor preferences in admissions violates federal civil rights law following a complaint that the practice is discriminatory. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Lawyers for Civil Rights alleged in their complaint that the school’s use of such preferences in undergraduate admissions is unlawful because they overwhelmingly benefit applicants who are White and hurt applicants of color.

Legacy preferences, which give an advantage to applicants with family who are alumni, have come under intensified attack in recent weeks after the Supreme Court struck down the use of race-based affirmative action in admissions.

The complaint to the department’s Office of Civil Rights was filed on behalf of the African Community Economic Development of New England, the Greater Boston Latino Network and the Chica Project.

Advertisement

“Following the Supreme Court’s recent decision, we are in the process of reviewing aspects of our admissions policies to assure compliance with the law and to carry forward Harvard’s long-standing commitment to welcoming students of extraordinary talent and promise who come from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences,” said Nicole Rura, a Harvard spokeswoman, in a statement.

The Office for Civil Rights confirmed that there is an open investigation of Harvard University under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. But the office declined to say more, saying it does not comment on open investigations.

The law prohibits discrimination on the basis of race, color, or national origin in any program that receives federal funding from the Education Department.

In a letter to Lawyers for Civil Rights, the agency said the investigation will consider whether the university discriminates on the basis of race. “Please note that opening the complaint for investigation in no way implies that OCR has made a determination on the merits of the complaint.”

Gift this article Gift Article