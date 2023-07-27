Victims of Larry Nassar sue Michigan State, seek release of documents

Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Victims of disgraced former Michigan State University sports doctor Larry Nassar filed a lawsuit Thursday alleging that university leaders violated laws designed to protect public and governmental transparency by refusing to release documents that may relate to the abuse. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Nassar was sentenced to 40 to 175 years in prison in 2018 after a trial in which scores of girls and women, including Olympic gymnasts, testified about sexual abuse under the guise of medical treatment by the former university and USA Gymnastics doctor. Later that year, the university agreed to pay $500 million to settle lawsuits filed by 332 alleged victims. The scandal led to the resignations of president Lou Anna Simon and athletic director Mark Hollis, and a tearful apology from the public university’s board of trustees to victims.

But the lawsuit filed Thursday against Michigan State and trustees alleges that the board held illegal secret votes and made decisions in private to hide their position on whether to release thousands of pages of documents. According to the complaint, many people, including victims, advocates and legislators, have since 2018 been demanding greater transparency to learn more about who at the university may have known about the abuse, but trustees have not provided the information.

The group is seeking accountability, according to the plaintiffs. It seeks to compel the university to disclose information about the decisions made, and hold a public vote about the matter.

“We don’t know why they’re hiding [documents],” said Valerie von Frank, director and founder of POSSE, a parent advocacy group for victims of sexual assault. But the plaintiffs want to see the documents “to bring some accountability to the institution that actually enabled this man to continue working for over 20 years here in the community and to build his reputation so that he could continue molesting hundreds of young women and men.”

Von Frank said her daughter was first assaulted by Nassar when she was 12 years old. For all the people harmed by Nassar, von Frank said, “everybody just needs to know that MSU has been truthful about whether the people that enabled this to happen have been held in some way accountable.”

A spokesman for Michigan State, Mark Bullion, said the university does not comment on pending litigation, and that they have not seen or been served with the lawsuit.

Michigan’s attorney general, Dana Nessel, sent a letter to the university’s board of trustees in April asking that the “Nassar documents” be released to her office, according to the complaint. Some trustees had promised victims that documents would be released, according to Azzam Elder, attorney for the plaintiffs. “But something happened behind closed doors,” he said in a phone interview.

“On April 21, there was supposed to be a public meeting that would allow the trustees to vote publicly to release the 6,000 documents that they’ve been withholding from the public,” he said. But at that April meeting, the board announced it would continue to maintain attorney-client privilege and not disclose the documents.

The board’s chair, Rema Vassar, said in a statement at the time, “We understand that for those who continue to push for this transparency, this is not what you want to hear. On behalf of the board, please know that we are deeply sorry."

"We recognize that MSU is a continual site of trauma for survivors,” she said, and pledged to “facilitate a healing culture.”

