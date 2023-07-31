Lawsuit aims to halt the opening of nation’s first religious charter school

Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A group of parents, clergy and education activists in Oklahoma have filed a lawsuit asking a state court to block the opening of the St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School, which could become the nation’s first religious charter school. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The group claims that St. Isidore’s will discriminate if it becomes operational and that it violates the state constitution and state law, which requires that charter schools be “nonsectarian in [their] programs, admission policies, employment practices, and all other operations.” The state’s virtual charter board approved the school in June; it is scheduled to open in fall of 2024.

Attorneys from Americans United for Separation of Church and State, the American Civil Liberties Union, Education Law Center and Freedom From Religion Foundation are representing the group. In the lawsuit, they wrote that St. Isidore “will provide a religious education and indoctrinate its students in Catholic religious beliefs.

“Indeed, [St. Isidore’s] application states that the school ... ‘participates in the evangelizing mission of the Church,’ ” the attorney wrote.

Critics say the school marks a dangerous breach in the separation of church and state. They worry it will open the door for more publicly-funded charter schools that would be free to promote religion and flout civil rights law.

“When a religious public school is allowed to proceed in one state, it emboldens religious extremists in other states to try the same thing,” said Rachel Laser, president and CEO of Americans United for Separation of Church and State.

St. Isidore’s backers expected it would invite litigation. They are eager to test the question of whether charter schools are bound by the same rules of public schools — and whether they are truly public schools at all.

“We remain confident that the Oklahoma court will ultimately agree with the US Supreme Court’s opinion in favor of religious liberty,” said Brett Farley, executive director of the Catholic Conference of Oklahoma, alluding to several recent cases governing religion in public life.

They are not the only ones advancing the argument that charter schools don’t have to abide by the same rules as public schools. In 2019, a federal court ruled in favor of a trio of female students who sued Charter Day School in North Carolina over its requirement that girls wear skirts “to preserve chivalry and respect among young women and men.” Attorneys for Charter Day School unsuccessfully argued that the school was not bound by the equal protection clause of the 14th Amendment. The Supreme Court declined to take the case earlier this year.

Oklahoma’s former attorney general, Republican John M. O’Connor, wrote a legal opinion that called Oklahoma’s charter school law unconstitutional before he left office in January. His successor, Gentner Drummond, also a Republican, withdrew that opinion, saying it “misuses the concept of religious liberty by employing it as a means to justify state-funded religion.” Drummond warned that greenlighting St. Isidore’s application created a “slippery slope” that would force the state to support charter schools run by non-Christian religious institutions.

Religious conservatives have made recent gains in pushing more religion into schools. Several states have expanded voucher programs that give families money to send their children to private schools, including religious schools. Texas this year passed a law allowing chaplains into public schools, including to replace professional counselors.

Ryan Walters, Oklahoma’s superintendent of public instruction, is one of the defendants in the lawsuit. He said the lawsuit against St. Isidore is “religious persecution because of one’s faith which is the very reason that religious freedom is constitutionally protected.”

“A warped perversion of history has created a modern concept that all religious freedom is driven from the classrooms,” Walters said.

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, which is also being sued, declined to comment through its executive director, who said its members have not yet been served.

The plaintiffs in the lawsuit — which include parents of disabled children, members of clergy and a public education advocacy group — argue that LGBTQ students, students with disabilities and students who are not Catholic could face discrimination at St. Isidore’s.

Its application, for example, says it will comply “with all applicable state . . . laws and statutes to the extent the teachings of the Catholic Church allow.” And while it says it is open to families of all faiths or no faith, it described its plan to teach that students who “reject God’s invitation” will “end up in hell.”

Lori Allen Walke, a senior minister at the Mayflower Congregational United Church of Christ in Oklahoma City, is among those who sued to stop the charter school from opening. She said she believes opening the charter school would threaten religious liberty — not buoy it.

“If these religious schools are allowed to take money away from public schools and the agenda to defund and dismantle public schools succeeds, families and students will be forced to practice someone else’s religion in order to access education,” Walke wrote in an email. “Defending public education is a matter of faith for me because it means ensuring access to education for queer kids and teens, who my tradition says are fearfully and wonderfully made.”

