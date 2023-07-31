How scientists work to correct the record when there is an error in a paper

Marc Tessier-Lavigne, an internationally known neuroscientist, recently resigned as president of Stanford University after an investigation determined he had failed to correct errors in years-old scientific papers, and that labs he led had an unusual number of instances of manipulated data.
Probe of Stanford president shows how people and institutions work to safeguard science
A panel of scientific experts — convened as part of an inquiry sparked by reporting in the Stanford Daily — concluded that Tessier-Lavigne did not falsify scientific data or engage in research misconduct and did not find any evidence that he knew of problems in the papers before they were published.
Still, the case highlighted the role that journals play in the scientific record and in public understanding of science — and raised questions about the process for correcting that record when things go awry.