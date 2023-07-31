Higher Education

How scientists work to correct the record when there is an error in a paper

Probe of Stanford president shows how people and institutions work to safeguard science

By
and 
July 31, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
Marc Tessier-Lavigne, the president of Stanford University, recently said he would resign, citing an independent review that cleared him of research misconduct but found flaws in other papers written by his lab. (Patrick Tehan/Bay Area News Group/AP)
7 min

Marc Tessier-Lavigne, an internationally known neuroscientist, recently resigned as president of Stanford University after an investigation determined he had failed to correct errors in years-old scientific papers, and that labs he led had an unusual number of instances of manipulated data.

Get the full experience.Choose your plan

Tessier-Lavigne said he would ask for three papers to be retracted and two corrected, a request the publications say they will honor or review.

A panel of scientific experts — convened as part of an inquiry sparked by reporting in the Stanford Daily — concluded that Tessier-Lavigne did not falsify scientific data or engage in research misconduct and did not find any evidence that he knew of problems in the papers before they were published.

Still, the case highlighted the role that journals play in the scientific record and in public understanding of science — and raised questions about the process for correcting that record when things go awry.

Stanford president will resign after questions about research

Loading...
Loading...