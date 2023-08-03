Professor accused of faking data in studies on dishonesty sues Harvard

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

A professor who was accused of research misconduct has sued Harvard University and the authors of a blog who made the allegations. Francesca Gino, a tenured Harvard Business School professor who has been a prominent and prolific researcher on decision-making, leadership and other topics, was accused in 2021 of manipulating data in a study about honesty — an irony not lost on the many reporters who have covered the scandal.

The 2012 paper — which said people were less dishonest when they signed forms before filling them out, rather than after — was retracted by the journal. Gino was recently placed on administrative leave at Harvard, and a blog written by scholars in her field of behavioral science, Data Colada, published new allegations in June, suggesting that more of her papers contain fake data.

Now Gino is speaking out to defend herself. According to her lawsuit, filed Wednesday in federal court, Gino was warned Harvard’s investigative process was strictly confidential and she couldn’t advocate publicly on her own behalf. Previously, she had only issued a brief statement that said she was limited in what she could say publicly and was taking the allegations seriously. On Wednesday, she posted more on LinkedIn.

“I want to be very clear: I have never, ever falsified data or engaged in research misconduct of any kind,” she wrote. She said she had no choice but to sue Harvard and the professors writing the blog, “who worked together to destroy my career and reputation despite admitting they have no evidence proving their allegations. While claiming to stand for process excellence, they reached outrageous conclusions based entirely on inference, assumption, and implausible leaps of logic.”

The lawsuit contends that Gino never falsified or fabricated data, and that the university violated its own policies in its investigation of her work. The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, claims defamation against all parties, breach of contract, bad faith and discrimination based on her gender against Harvard.

It names as defendants Harvard, Harvard’s business dean Srikant Datar, and three academics who collaborated on the blog entries that alleged misconduct: Uri Simonsohn, a professor of behavioral science at Ramon Llull University in Spain; Leif Nelson, a professor of business administration at the University of California at Berkeley; and Joe Simmons, a professor of applied statistics and operations, information and decisions at the University of Pennsylvania.

Mark Cautela, a spokesman for Harvard Business School, said the school had no comment. A spokesman for the university did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Harvard officials have not spoken publicly about the case or released a report of findings. Simonsohn and Simmons did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday evening. Nelson declined to comment on the lawsuit.

In an earlier interview about the blog, before the lawsuit was filed, Nelson had said, “My hope is that it makes people across our field be more vigilant in thinking about how to increase the integrity of what we do – to focus more and more steadfastly on the pursuit of truth.” Gino wants defendants to correct the public record and claims damages of at least $25 million for lost income, reputational harm and emotional distress.

Accusations of research misconduct are frequently incendiary, putting a scholar’s findings, career and reputation on the line. And they are often difficult to prove — or disprove — because the raw data in question may no longer exist. Many papers involve multiple authors and institutions, further complicating the questions of who did what when anomalies are found, and whether problems were intentional manipulation or innocent mistakes.

Proponents of sites such as PubPeer, an online forum that allows people to post questions about studies anonymously, say they are helping to hold scholars accountable, ensure research integrity and correct the scientific record for future studies — even if authors, journals and institutions are reluctant to acknowledge errors.

Gino’s work as a behavioral scientist includes studies on honesty and cheating, covered in numerous stories in The Washington Post and other media outlets, with surprising findings that sparked headlines. She has consulted for major corporations and branches of the U.S. military.

Two years ago, the Data Colada blog looked into some papers co-authored by Gino. Along with some researchers who worked anonymously, the three professors examined a study in that 2012 paper that Gino co-authored. They wrote about anomalies they found in the data. The paper was later retracted.

In July 2021, Simonsohn, Nelson and Simmons contacted Harvard about other papers she had co-authored. Gino’s lawsuit alleges that without her knowledge, Harvard and the business dean, Datar, negotiated an agreement with Data Colada in which the business school would investigate the allegations, using a new employment policy created for Gino.

According to Gino’s lawsuit, a Harvard-initiated investigation concluded that she was responsible for research misconduct. A university official requested further retractions from journals based on those findings, according to the lawsuit. But her lawsuit alleged that the investigation had not found evidence of intentional misconduct, ignored exculpatory evidence and failed "to consider or give credence to credible witness testimony,” in violation of the school’s own policy.

None of Gino’s co-authors and research assistants interviewed for the investigation said they had evidence of research misconduct, according to Gino’s lawsuit. The lawsuit also said that “in all of the studies in question, Dr. Gino did not run the studies or sort or handle the data," and that there was no evidence that the culture of her lab “incentivized or motivated research assistants to manipulate data.”

In June, the Chronicle of Higher Education reported that Gino had been placed on administrative leave. Her lawsuit said she is on a two-year unpaid leave and is barred from campus. Also in June, Data Colada published four detailed blog posts about Gino, writing about “four studies for which we had accumulated the strongest evidence of fraud. We believe that many more Gino-authored papers contain fake data. Perhaps dozens.”

Of the retracted 2012 paper, the three professors described problems with data in two of its three studies, and wrote: “That’s right. Two different people independently faked data for two different studies in a paper about dishonesty.”

An attorney for Gino, Andrew T. Miltenberg, said in a statement: “Harvard’s complete and utter disregard for evidence, due process and confidentiality should frighten all academic researchers.” Miltenberg contended that a lack of integrity in the university’s review process stripped Gino of her rights, career and reputation.

Frances Frei, a professor of technology and operations management at Harvard Business School, said Gino’s career and life have been shattered, without any proof that she did anything wrong. “As a fellow professor and researcher, it’s disturbing and frankly terrifying,” she said. “And if this can happen to her, it can happen to anyone.”