State takeovers of ‘failing’ schools are increasing. Do they help students?

Listen 10 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

HOUSTON — Steve Lecholop stood in front of a hostile audience on the morning of May 18 to ask for help. It was two weeks until the Texas Education Agency, where he’s a deputy commissioner, would remove Houston’s elected school board members from their jobs. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In their place would be people handpicked by agency head Mike Morath, an appointee of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott. Lecholop told sitting members they could help the new board by serving as liaisons to the community. “You guys know your communities. You guys have spent, each of you, many years deeply engaging with your communities, and that is incredibly valuable,” he said.

Board member Bridget Wade, a conservative Republican, was skeptical. The TEA was taking away board members’ official email addresses starting June 1, she noted, so how could they be liaisons if citizens couldn’t reach them? “That’s a compelling point,” said Lecholop. “Let me go back and do some more thinking on this.”

Advertisement

On June 1, the TEA took over Houston’s school district, removing the superintendent and elected board. Critics say it’s an effort by a Republican governor to impose his preferred policies, including more charter schools, on the state’s largest city, whose mayor is a Democrat and whose population is two-thirds Black or Latino. In other districts where state-appointed boards have taken over, academic outcomes haven’t improved. Now red-state governors increasingly use the takeovers to undermine the political power of cities, particularly those governed by Black and Hispanic leaders, according to some education experts.

Supporters of takeovers say they help jolt failing school systems into better performance. Backers of the takeover of Houston Independent School District say it’s needed to improve performance in a few schools with a history of poor academic outcomes.

The seeds for the HISD takeover were planted in 2015, with the passage of a state law mandating that the TEA step in if any school in a district were rated academically unacceptable for five consecutive years. Another law passed in 2017 incentivized districts to contract with outside entities, including charter school managers, to assume control of schools that aren’t meeting state standards.

By 2018, four of Houston’s 274 schools hadn’t met the standards for four years running, putting the district at risk of a takeover. But that December the school board voted down a proposal to have the district seek bids from outside entities to run the four schools.

Advertisement

That prompted a scathing tweet from Abbott: “HISD leadership is a disaster …. If ever there was a school board that needs to be taken over and reformed it’s HISD.” It would take another four years.

Nationally, takeovers are relatively rare: Between 1988 and 2016, states took control of 114 school districts, about four per year. The first came in Jersey City, in 1989 after Republicans gained control of the governorship and state assembly.

Though the first state interventions were by Republican governors, in the 1990s and 2000s education-reform-minded Democratic governors began doing the same, said Domingo Morel, a New York University political science professor who wrote a book on the history of takeovers. Now that’s changed: The Democratic base is pushing back against takeovers, and Democratic governors are now far less likely to support them, Morel said.

In northeast Ohio, for example, community organizers and a Democratic state legislator are pushing to repeal that state’s takeover law. State takeovers in the Lorain, Youngstown and East Cleveland school districts have been a “disaster,” the organizers say. On the latest state report cards, all three got 1 of 5 stars for academic achievement and were ranked near the bottom of districts statewide on that measure.

Advertisement

At least three studies have found that takeovers don’t increase academic achievement. The latest, a May 2021 working paper by researchers from Brown University and the University of Virginia looked at all 35 state takeovers between 2011 and 2016. “On average, we find no evidence that takeover generates academic benefits,” the researchers concluded.

Takeovers are premised in part on the idea that improving school board governance improves test scores. But the 2021 paper concluded that may be wrong: “These results do not provide support for the theory that school board governance is the primary cause of low academic performance in struggling school districts,” the researchers wrote.

Race, meanwhile, plays a role in the likelihood of a district being taken over. The paper found that majority-Black districts were more likely to be taken over even when their academic performance was similar to that in White districts not taken over. The same was true for majority-Hispanic districts, but the effect was less pronounced, said study co-author Beth Schueler.

Advertisement

And takeovers are more likely in states where Republicans control both the governorship and the state legislature, the paper found.

In Texas, Republicans have both, and its state interventions show those same patterns. From 2008 through 2022 the state removed elected boards in seven districts, all but one of which had higher proportions of non-White students than the state average. But it’s impossible to draw statistically meaningful conclusions about the role race plays in an individual state like Texas given the small number of state interventions, said David DeMatthews, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin College of Education.

In Houston, by the 2018-2019 school year, all but one of the district’s four failing schools was meeting state standards. The exception was 96-year-old Phillis Wheatley High School. It narrowly missed the mark, though district officials pointed to a 2018 technical change the state made in how it calculated school ratings. That new rule tipped it from a D to an F under an A-F rating system Abbott had signed into law in 2017.

Advertisement

In December 2019 Morath, the TEA head, sent a letter to the district announcing that the state was taking over. A key reason, he said, was Wheatley, as well as allegations of misconduct against former HISD board members. The district sued to stop him, arguing that a suspension of state ratings in 2017-18 for Wheatley and other schools hit hard by Hurricane Harvey had restarted the five-consecutive-years clock set by the 2015 law. Two state courts agreed and granted a temporary injunction.

In January 2023, the Texas Supreme Court sided with the state because of a new state law passed in 2021 clarifying that a year in which no rating is given doesn’t stop the count, among other provisions.

But during those three years, Wheatley improved. Its 2019 score of 59, an F, rose to 78 in 2021-22, a high C, during a period when academic outcomes around the country were getting hammered because of the pandemic.

Wheatley principal Sabrina Cuby-King credits several moves for Wheatley’s gains: professional development for teachers on how to fill gaps in student learning caused by covid-19, holding teachers accountable for “bell to bell” instruction to wring every minute out of each class and pairing each student with a teacher or staff mentor. “That’s why they feel connected to the campus,” Cuby-King said. A chart in her conference room shows average attendance up 11 percent over this time last year, to 91 percent.

The improvement at Wheatley didn’t dissuade Morath. On March 15, he sent a letter to superintendent Millard House II and the board announcing they were being replaced. That prompted protests and student walkouts. (House was later named superintendent of Prince George’s County Public Schools in Maryland.)

Advertisement

“I've not talked to a single student or teacher who's for the takeover,” said Amarion Porterie, an 18-year-old senior at Stephen F. Austin Senior High School.

Morel, the New York University professor, said Texas’s move may be a sign that Republican governors intend to use district takeovers more often. “They may be weaponizing state takeovers in ways that they didn’t before,” he said. “The reason I say Houston might be pointing in this direction is because the Houston school district itself is not struggling.”

In 2021-2022, the district earned an overall score of 88, a high B — better than more than a hundred other Texas districts, state data show.

On June 1, Morath appointed Mike Miles, a former superintendent of Dallas’s school system and the CEO of a charter school network, as HISD superintendent, and named the nine members of his board of managers.

Advertisement

If that means more charters are coming, Houston parent Anna Chuter is worried. Her son is in the special education program at the city’s Theodore Roosevelt Elementary School. State rules allow charters to deny admission based on student discipline records, and they serve smaller proportions of students with disabilities than do the state’s traditional public schools, according to a 2019 analysis. She fears that some traditional schools will be turned into charters, and the remaining ones will be forced to absorb more kids in special education. (While the district itself has no district-authorized charters, 100 charters operate inside the boundaries of the district under direct state authorization, according to TEA spokesperson Jacob Kobersky.)

Since taking charge, Miles has made a number of dramatic moves, including overhauling 28 schools, Wheatley among them, by requiring all staff to reapply for their jobs and instituting a pay-for-performance plan that is linked to test scores for teachers at those schools. Libraries in those schools are being turned into centers where students considered disruptive will participate remotely. And Miles has slashed the number of central office positions by almost 25 percent.

Under state law, it will be at least five years before Houston gets back its full elected board, and it could be far longer. In his March 15 letter, Morath said one condition of ending the takeover was “no more multiyear failing campuses” — meaning none of its 274 schools may fail state standards for more than a single year running. “The criteria that TEA is outlining would allow it to effectively control HISD indefinitely,” said Ashley Harris of the Texas ACLU.

Advertisement

The state education agency says that its past takeovers have had mostly positive academic outcomes: In six of the seven districts in which it’s intervened since 2008, academics improved, according to an online agency presentation arguing for the Houston intervention. Outside Waco, the town of Marlin’s school district, which has just three schools, saw its rating improve from an F to a B since the state took over in 2019.

DeMatthews, at UT Austin, is skeptical. “The agency has taken over mostly small districts, some of them very tiny districts, that can be really dysfunctional,” he said. “You might have a couple of school board members who are not doing a good job and a superintendent who’s not watching the books.” That’s quite different from taking over a large district like Houston’s, he said.

Takeover opponents aren’t done resisting. Elizabeth Santos, a former English teacher who served on the board until she was replaced June 1, had a warning: “My students are going to come back together, and we’re going to put on our walking shoes and knock on doors. Our job is to remove this governor and to expel this agency. That’s where I’m at.”

This story about the TEA takeover was produced by The Hechinger Report, a nonprofit, independent news organization focused on inequality and innovation in education. Sign up for the Hechinger newsletter.