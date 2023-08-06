House GOP diverts funds for D.C. public schools to voucher program

Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

House Republicans are pushing a measure that would cut federal funding for D.C.'s public school system and pour more dollars into the city’s private school voucher program, the latest of many attempts by the GOP to broaden private school access. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The appropriations bill would dramatically alter the way Congress funds education in D.C. and would jeopardize the city’s largest provider of public education. It follows other examples of heightened interest in D.C. from Congress this year, including a successful effort to block the city’s revised criminal code and a discussion this summer over election laws.

This latest intervention targets the federal Scholarships for Opportunity and Results — or SOAR — Act. The decades-old measure provides D.C. with money that has historically been split evenly between the city’s traditional public school system, charter campuses and Opportunity Scholarship Program that gives vouchers to low-income families to send their children to private schools.

Now, however, Republicans want to increase the voucher program’s share from $17.5 million to $26.25 million and cut D.C. public schools’ piece to one-sixth of the $52.5 million pot of funding — posing a funding crunch for the 50,000-student district.

“If the public school portion were to go away, we would have to find that money locally to make up the gap,” said D.C. Council member Christina Henderson (I-At Large). “It would be a challenge for the District, for this type of change, primarily because we would have to go back in and move some money around.”

But supporters say the voucher program deserves a boost after years of stagnant funding.

“The Opportunity Scholarship Program desperately needs more funds,” said John Schilling, who has worked on the program since 2007. “There’s tremendous demand for the program, and the reason the program needs more money is because it’s been flat-funded.”

Schilling pointed to application numbers as evidence for demand. More than 3,000 students applied for scholarships for the 2021-2022 school year — which is on par with previous years — according to the most recent publicly available data from Serving Our Children, which administers the awards. About 1,850 students received scholarships and used them at 39 participating schools in and around D.C., a slight uptick from 1,835 children during the 2020-2021 school year and 1,732 the year prior.

Most of the students — more than 30 percent — who used vouchers during the 2021-2022 school year lived in Ward 7. The average annual income of the families across the city who participated was $21,830.

D.C.'s voucher program was created in 2004, a testing ground for what some lawmakers hoped would be a national model. It would become the only private school voucher program in the country created and funded by Congress and, as part of its implementation, the city’s traditional public and charter schools would also get new funding.

Since then, the program has provided more than 11,000 students with vouchers, according to Serving Our Children. Award amounts during the 2022-2023 school year were capped at $15,307 for high-schoolers and $10,204 for elementary and middle school students.

Tuition at private schools that accepted vouchers as of February varies — from up to $11,100 at Annunciation Catholic School in Northwest Washington to more than $51,000 for some grade levels at Sidwell Friends.

The program, meanwhile, has produced mixed results. Proponents point to parent satisfaction, as well as high graduation and college acceptance rates. Nearly 90 percent of students who participated in the voucher program graduated during the 2020-2021 school year, data show. About 73 percent of students in public schools graduated that year.

Critics, meanwhile, refer to a body of research by the U.S. Department of Education that indicates students who attend private schools through the voucher program perform no better or worse than other children. Some of this could be due to the fact that families in D.C. already have wide access to school choice, with options to apply to both traditional public and charter schools outside their neighborhoods, researchers said.

There are also civil rights concerns and little oversight over what and where students learn. A 2012 Washington Post investigation found that hundreds of students used their voucher dollars to attend schools that were unaccredited or were in unconventional settings, such as a family-run K-12 school operating out of a storefront.

“Private schools are exempt from the civil rights protections that every other public school has to follow,” Henderson said. “When it comes to students with disabilities, when it comes to students who have other types of academic challenges, when it comes to students who are exploring their gender identities — when you go into the private school sector, I have no way to protect you.”

An analysis by the National Coalition for Public Education, an advocacy group and sharp critic of the voucher program, also suggests private schools in the program close too quickly. Of the 82 schools that have participated in the program since its founding, 35 have shut down. An additional seven schools have stopped accepting the voucher, but continue to operate.

Sasha Pudelski, director of advocacy for the AASA, The School Superintendents Association — a member of the public education coalition — said schools may stop accepting vouchers because their leaders find complying with the voucher program’s requirements too challenging.

“Between the failure to improve academic performance for students, the discriminatory practices these schools employ, and the inability of these schools to simply keep their doors open for more than a few years even with significant federal funds, Congress should be thinking about shutting this voucher program down rather than expanding it,” Pudelski said.

But Schilling said those closures reflect a national trend of shuttering private schools triggered, in part, by rising costs and waning interest from cash-strapped families. Those factors, he added, are why D.C.'s voucher program needs a bigger budget.

“Because of heavy inflation of the last couple of years, the scholarship amounts have gone up tremendously. And, as a result of that, the program has been able to serve fewer and fewer students,” Schilling said. “I just think parents ought to be able to choose the best educational environment for their kids.”