Federal guidance shows how colleges may still address race in admissions

Six weeks after the Supreme Court rejected race-based affirmative action in college admissions, the Biden administration spelled out scenarios Monday in which race or ethnicity could continue to play what officials view as a lawful role in the process of recruiting, admitting and enrolling students. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight If an applicant writes about the experience of being “the first Black violinist in his city’s youth orchestra” or overcoming prejudice at a rural high school “where she was the only student of South Asian descent,” that would remain fair game for a university admissions office to consider, the Justice and Education departments said in a memorandum of do’s and don’ts following the June 29 court ruling.

If a guidance counselor writes in a recommendation that an applicant “conquered her feelings of isolation as a Latina” at an overwhelmingly White school to join the debate team, that would also be permissible for a college to consider, the administration said.

The administration also told colleges and universities that they may continue to collect racial and ethnic data on their applicants and admitted students, as long as they take steps to ensure that the racial demographics of the applicant pool “do not influence admission decisions.” In addition, the administration said, recruiters may continue to consider race among other factors as they identify prospective students.

Colleges and universities “may direct outreach and recruitment efforts toward schools and school districts that serve predominantly students of color and students of limited financial means,” the administration wrote.

The administration’s guidance comes as highly competitive colleges and universities are sorting through the practical implications of a landmark ruling that found race-conscious admissions programs at Harvard University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to be unconstitutional. The majority opinion, written by Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., asserted that “the student must be treated based on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race.”

Affecting schools across the country, the decision upended a holistic admissions system that previous high court rulings as far back as 1978 had found to be permissible in the interest of helping schools promote diversity on campus.

Students for Fair Admissions, the organization that challenged Harvard and UNC-Chapel Hill in court, had no immediate comment Monday on the administration’s guidance. Previously, the organization has warned that it could file more lawsuits to enforce the Supreme Court’s decision.

“Furthermore, the administrators of higher education must note: The law will not tolerate direct proxies for racial classifications,” Students for Fair Admissions said in a statement after the June ruling. “For those in leadership positions at public and private universities, you have a legal obligation to follow the letter and the spirit of the law. … We remain vigilant and intend to initiate litigation should universities defiantly flout this clear ruling.”

Without race-conscious admissions, higher education leaders fear that the shares of Black and Latino students will shrink significantly at prestigious colleges and universities. If that occurs, White and Asian American enrollment is likely to rise.

The administration’s guidance touched on other aspects of admissions that have received fresh scrutiny since the ruling. Colleges aiming to boost access to underrepresented communities could seek to enroll more first-generation students, the memo said, or those who have enough financial need to qualify for federal Pell grants. The memo listed other possible areas of review, such as preferences for applicants who are children of alumni or donors, as well as standardized test requirements, application fees and early-decision programs that require admitted students to enroll without the opportunity to compare financial aid offers.

Preferences given to children of alumni, often known as “legacy” applicants, have become especially controversial. Dozens of prominent universities in the Ivy League and elsewhere have said they consider legacy status as one of many factors in their decisions. The Education Department has launched an inquiry into Harvard’s policy on legacy admissions following a civil rights complaint.

In response to that inquiry, Harvard said last month it is “reviewing aspects of our admissions policies to assure compliance with the law and to carry forward Harvard’s longstanding commitment to welcoming students of extraordinary talent and promise who come from a wide range of backgrounds, perspectives, and life experiences.”

Critics say legacy preferences tend to help the White and wealthy, and President Biden has questioned their value. Some schools in recent weeks, including Wesleyan University, Occidental College, Virginia Tech and the University of Minnesota, have said that they will no longer consider legacy status in admission decisions. American University, in the District, is among the latest to declare publicly it has dropped the legacy factor.

The administration plans to issue a more detailed report next month on admissions and enrollment practices that help promote diversity within student bodies.

“For higher education to be an engine for equal opportunity, upward mobility, and global competitiveness, we need campus communities that reflect the beautiful diversity of our country,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a statement Monday.