MCPS hires law firm to investigate alleged misconduct of principal

Montgomery County Public Schools has retained Baltimore law firm Jackson Lewis to look into “significant allegations of harassment and bullying involving one of our principals,” it said in a statement Monday, referring to allegations involving Joel Beidleman, the former Farquhar Middle School principal accused in a Washington Post report Friday of a years-long pattern of sexual harassment.

The legal work will move “with precision and speed,” it said, “so that MCPS can implement appropriate action(s). Our community will learn a significant amount of detail over the next few days and weeks.” According to the district, the law firm “is renowned for its expertise in employment and labor law. The Baltimore office, in particular, is well-versed in the intricacies of Maryland public education law, having represented several local educational agencies throughout the state.”

Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight addressed the allegations in a letter addressed to Farquhar staff, students and families Monday. She wrote that the reported experiences of several members of the Farquhar community were “beyond troubling to me personally and professionally.” She said that the school system would work to “rebuild the trust that may have been compromised.”

“I understand that these allegations have caused a range of emotions in our community, including anger, confusion, and sadness,” McKnight said. “It is essential that we acknowledge these emotions and work together to navigate through this difficult situation.”

The school system is offering counseling services at Farquhar starting Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., with assistance from the Department of Health and Human Services. Additional counseling services will be available for various groups, McKnight said.

Beidleman did not immediately respond to texts and emails seeking comment Monday evening.

At Monday’s annual administrative and supervisory meeting for about 800 Montgomery supervisors, principals, assistant principals and other leaders, attendees reported that McKnight briefly acknowledged the report in The Post, referring to it as “the elephant in the room.” She said the school system would thoroughly investigate what she called “the allegations,” said four attendees who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment on internal district matters.

McKnight told the audience that counselors from the district’s employee assistance program were in attendance, in case leaders who were friends with Beidleman wanted to talk, attendees said.

Chris Cram, a spokesman for the district, confirmed that McKnight addressed the story during a meeting with school principals and other administrators Monday morning. “She recognized what everybody knew, expressed concern for the situation and for all of them, and briefly outlined how we are briskly moving to address this matter,” Cram said.

Later, as McKnight discussed other, more positive topics, the attendees said, she told the crowd to stand up if they were “MCPS proud.” With her encouragement, crowd members clapped and many chanted “MCPS proud! MCPS proud!” for about 30 seconds.

One administrator who was present, speaking on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment, said via text that some attendees got up “so we didn’t stand out.” He said “many” in attendance “want to see change occur in the appropriate way, not from cover ups and protecting and promoting. MCPS has a reputation of its leaders ‘failing up’ and this situation with Beidleman is just the most blatant example.”

When told about McKnight’s pledge before administrators to investigate, former Farquhar educator Lisa Rodriguez was frustrated. “They’re not the ones that need to hear it. She needs to talk to the community, the staff and the 17 of us who walked out the door this year,” said Rodriguez, who says she retired in June after 12 years in her leadership role and 36 years teaching because “I couldn’t take the abuse toward me and toward my colleagues anymore.”

She said, “I was deeply hurt by MCPS that they did not respond to those complaints, some sexual in nature. I counseled one of the teachers for the last six months of school to try to get her to stay, hoping that MCPS was going to do something. And they did nothing. They promoted the guy. What a slap in the face. I am so mad at McKnight and all the other higher-ups who knew about these complaints and did nothing but promote the guy.”

According to Montgomery schools, the investigative team from Jackson Lewis will be led by Donald “Donny” E. English, Jr., a litigator who specializes in employment law; Carol Ashley, who has overseen “numerous high-profile investigations, including those related to sexual misconduct and harassment”; and Kathleen McGinley, another litigator on employment cases.

Montgomery is Maryland’s largest school district, with about 160,000 students.

Efforts by the district to address the revelations in The Post unfolded as elected officials, parents and school staff reacted to the allegations of sexual harassment, bullying, retaliation and workplace misconduct involving Beidleman.

At Paint Branch High School, where Beidleman was set to become principal until The Post sent questions about his conduct to the district, the community is “angry and disgusted,” said Carolyn Parker, past president of the school’s parent-teacher association.

“We want him disassociated from Paint Branch with his name off the Paint Branch roster. We don’t want an acting principal; we want a principal who will help the teachers and the community heal from this,” she said. She wondered: What would the district do to “help heal the Farquhar and Paint Branch communities? And what are our community leaders going to do about the appalling oversight to the county that clearly failed teachers, students and parents? MCPS totally dropped the ball with this and it’s just egregious.”

Over the weekend, Paint Branch parent Michael Foster said he emailed McKnight and other district officials a letter that he provided to The Post. “As very proud Paint Branch parents with three daughters attending the school this fall, including one with special needs who is vulnerable,” he wrote, “my wife and I are profoundly disillusioned, disheartened, and disappointed.” He added his hope that “leaders will take responsibility and be forthcoming about any failures in the past.”

Elsewhere in Montgomery schools, teachers vented their frustration about an employer they viewed as neglectful after numerous complaints about the principal.

“We need an MCPS #MeToo movement,” said Watkins Mill High School journalism and creative writing teacher Sara Goodman Confino, a 20-year district veteran who said she was “heavily bullied” by another district principal in the past. “If we had a culture that allowed you to report when you felt uncomfortable and you’d know something was going to happen, we could have a better work environment. But because we don’t, everyone just takes it, or they leave their school. People would be shocked by how many teachers have a similar story about being bullied or sexually harassed. A lot of us have tried to report before and nothing ever happened.”

The Montgomery County Board of Education said in a statement Saturday it was appalled by the allegations against Beidleman. Members are “resolute in our commitment to a safe and equitable workplace where sexual harassment bullying is not tolerated,” it said. It added that it would work with the findings of the independent investigation to strengthen its process and procedures “so that our culture reflects our values.”

When elected members of the county school board reviewed materials submitted to approve Beidleman’s appointment as Paint Branch principal earlier this year, no complaints about him were mentioned, member Lynne Harris (At Large) said. She did not recall reading an email sent anonymously on May 3, 2022, by a Farquhar teacher to the board that alleged Beidleman sexually harassed and emotionally abused staff. She looked through her inbox to try to find it but could not, she said. She said the goal for the school board is to “move forward with transparency” and “get the full story.”

“I want to know what happened — who said what, when, where, how. What was the response after that?” Harris said. “That’s what Jackson Lewis is supposed to do for us.”

Several elected officials in Montgomery called for more transparency and accountability in the school system. In an interview with MyMCM, County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said the school system’s handling of the complaints filed about Beidleman raises “a lot of questions” about previous investigations that happened and whether those investigations were conducted adequately.

“I think everybody’s concerned that this is not a one-off event,” Elrich said over the weekend. “There are some people that need to be held accountable, because how you went through a promotion process and didn’t discuss this is kind of amazing.”

County Council President Evan Glass said on social media Monday he was “deeply disturbed” by the allegations documented in The Post. “The public needs to know who was aware of this information and why it was not promptly investigated,” said Glass (D-At Large).

The school system “should be clear” with the council and the public about how it intends to investigate the allegations against Beidleman, council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said in a statement Friday. Jawando, who chairs the council’s Education and Culture Committee, added, “That kind of culture is entirely unacceptable in our school system and anywhere.”

Jawando’s peers on the committee, council members Gabe Albornoz (D-At Large) and Kristin Mink (D-District 5), similarly wrote that they were troubled by what was documented in The Post. Mink wrote on social media, “East County deserves better. Staff and students across the county deserve better.”

Jennifer Martin, county head of the Montgomery County Education Association, said an investigation is insufficient. The district “needs a comprehensive overhaul of MCPS’s harassment reporting policy,” she said.

Martin said she had met with staff who’d raised concerns about how to notify the district about Beidleman’s alleged misconduct. “Unfortunately, MCPS leaders chose to dismiss or ignore the pleas of our members and the compelling evidence we provided,” the union leader said.