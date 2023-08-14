Judge dismisses suit to halt Biden’s student debt relief for longtime borrowers

Student loan forgiveness

What’s next for student loan debt relief? President Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is facing a new lawsuit by conservative groups. The Biden administration announced $39 billion in student loan forgiveness a month after the Supreme Court rejected his debt relief plan. While some student borrowers are devastated by high court ruling, Biden pledged a new path to student loan relief.

When do repayments resume? After more than three years, the student loan payment pause will end, and payments will resume in October. Here’s what to focus on as student loan payments resume.

How did we get here? The controversial debt-relief plan drew legal challenges shortly after it was unveiled last August, and it has been put on hold since November after rulings in two cases. The House and Senate passed a GOP-lead effort to strike down student loan forgiveness, but Biden vetoed the measure in June.