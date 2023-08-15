About 4,500 users affected by cyberattack on Prince George’s schools, district says

About 4,500 users were impacted by a cyberattack on Prince George’s County Public Schools that was detected early Monday, according to the school district.
Schools officials said they notified law enforcement of the attack.
The school system, which is Maryland’s second largest, said that it restored its “critical network systems” late Monday, and that all users were required to reset their passwords Tuesday.
Those impacted by the cyberattack will be contacted in the coming days after a further review by a team of external cybersecurity experts, school officials said.