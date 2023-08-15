About 4,500 users affected by cyberattack on Prince George’s schools, district says

About 4,500 users were impacted by a cyberattack on Prince George’s County Public Schools that was detected early Monday, according to the school district.

The attack affected about 2.5 percent of the school system’s 180,000 users and it primarily impacted staff accounts, the district said in a news release. The school system’s main business and student information systems, Oracle and SchoolMAX, did not appear to be impacted, school officials said. But the system said it is still understanding the full scope of the incident.