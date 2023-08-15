The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
About 4,500 users affected by cyberattack on Prince George’s schools, district says

August 15, 2023 at 3:05 p.m. EDT
The first day of school at Eleanor Roosevelt High School in Greenbelt, Md., on Aug. 29, 2022. (Michael A. McCoy for The Washington Post)
About 4,500 users were impacted by a cyberattack on Prince George’s County Public Schools that was detected early Monday, according to the school district.

The attack affected about 2.5 percent of the school system’s 180,000 users and it primarily impacted staff accounts, the district said in a news release. The school system’s main business and student information systems, Oracle and SchoolMAX, did not appear to be impacted, school officials said. But the system said it is still understanding the full scope of the incident.

Schools officials said they notified law enforcement of the attack.

The school system, which is Maryland’s second largest, said that it restored its “critical network systems” late Monday, and that all users were required to reset their passwords Tuesday.

Those impacted by the cyberattack will be contacted in the coming days after a further review by a team of external cybersecurity experts, school officials said.

