Fairfax schools rejects Youngkin guidance on trans student policies

Fairfax County Public Schools, the largest school district in Virginia, announced Tuesday morning that it would not adopt the state’s new model policies that roll back protections for transgender students in K-12 schools. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The Virginia Department of Education last month enacted the final version of its policies, which direct students to use school facilities that match their biological sex and make it harder for them to change their name or pronouns at school. School districts in Virginia are required to develop and adopt their own rules that follow the state’s guidance.

Fairfax Schools Superintendent Michelle Reid wrote in a letter to families Tuesday morning that, after a detailed legal review, the district determined that the current rules already “are consistent with federal and state anti-discrimination laws as required by the new model policies.”

Reid said the school division does not plan to change the policies that allow transgender and nonbinary students to be addressed by chosen names and pronouns; use facilities and participate in activities consistent with their gender identity; and “have their privacy respected” regarding gender, legal names or sex assigned at birth.

“We believe that supporting our students and working with parents and caregivers are not mutually exclusive; we already do both and will continue to do so,” Reid wrote. “We know that students can only learn effectively when they feel safe and supported.”

The new state guidance, introduced at the direction of Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), replaced a 2021 version of the policies enacted by then-Gov. Ralph Northam (D). Those offered more robust protections for transgender students.

The new policies form Richmond outline four main principles: Schools shall respect all students, parents have the right to make decisions with respect to their children, schools shall serve the needs of all students, and schools shall partner with parents. It then offers sample language saying what districts could implement.

The enactment of the policies last month was the first significant update since a first version of the guidance was released in September. After the draft came out, officials delayed to give the state education department time to review more than 70,000 public comments they received on the topic. This subject has become a flash point in Virginia politics, drawing sharp criticism and pushback from LGBTQ advocates and students — as well as vocal praise by supporters who see the policies a win for “parental rights” in education.

Fairfax’s declaration comes as school boards around the state are beginning to debate and review Richmond’s model rules. The state has not established any enforcement protocols to ensure school districts adopt the policies, so experts anticipate that there will be a patchwork of adoption around the state — similar to what happened with Northam’s 2021 policies.

According to Equality Virginia, an LGBTQ advocacy group, only 14 of Virginia’s 132 school districts adopted the 2021 VDOE guidance under Northam. Eight school boards partially adopted it, and nine school boards rejected it.

A vast majority, 88 school boards, adopted a version proposed by the Virginia School Board Association, which uses existing policies, such as nondiscrimination laws, to satisfy the state’s requirements. Four school boards did not consider any policy, and the status in eight school boards was unclear.

So far, at least one school board has fully adopted Youngkin’s 2023 policies. On Monday evening, Spotsylvania County School Board voted in favor of them. Other Northern Virginia school districts, such as Arlington, have already vowed to maintain the policies they have in place.