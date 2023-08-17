Teachers, legal scholars question independence of firm probing MCPS

Listen 11 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The law firm hired by Montgomery County Public Schools to investigate its handling of years of allegations about former Farquhar principal Joel Beidleman also represents the district in legal matters — spurring worries among teachers and legal scholars that its job is not to unearth all the facts and hold district officials accountable but to shield the school system and its leaders from liability.

After The Washington Post last week reported 18 complaints of sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation the district had received about Beidleman over seven years — as well as dozens of other instances of alleged misconduct — the school system hired Jackson Lewis, a Baltimore-based law firm, to run what district officials called an “independent, external investigation.” The firm would also focus on the district’s “processes and protocols concerning documenting, reporting and investigating allegations,” according to letters sent to the Farquhar and Paint Branch High School communities Aug. 11.

But Jackson Lewis has represented the school system in at least one prior matter. The district paid the firm $48,693 this year and $61,981 in 2022, according to the district’s funding accountability and transparency website. The firm argued for Montgomery schools in a case challenging its vaccine mandate for employees; the case was dismissed. An Oct. 26, 2021, Board of Education memorandum also lists Jackson Lewis attorneys Donald E. English Jr. and Kathleen McGinley as outside counsel during a closed school board session.

Advertisement

On Monday, the district announced that its investigative team would be led by English and would include McGinley, the same lawyers who’d defended it before, as well as Jackson Lewis attorney Carol Ashley.

Montgomery staff, dozens of whom told The Post that the district had ignored red flags about Beidleman, said this week that they doubted an “independent, external” investigation could come from a firm that has represented the school system as a client. “These investigators are working for MCPS and are not impartial if they were retained by MCPS,” said a former Farquhar teacher who submitted a complaint about Beidleman this year. She spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared retaliation by the district.

An attorney who has represented victims of sexual harassment said the teachers are right to be wary. Jackson Lewis is “representing MCPS; they are not representing the teachers. They’re going to come into it with a bias of protecting the employer. They specifically have been in this role for MCPS in the past,” said Katherine Atkinson, a Maryland-based attorney. “Hiring a defense firm wouldn’t make me feel safe if I were an employee at MCPS.”

Advertisement

A spokesman for the school district declined to answer questions and referred them instead to Jackson Lewis. The law firm did not respond to requests for comment. Beidleman did not answer a request to comment on the firm’s appointment and its impartiality.

“I’m working to get to the bottom of what may have happened and how it may have been allowed to persist for so long,” Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight said in a video statement released Thursday night. “If there is any rot, we will root it out. But I want to make it clear to everyone, there will be accountability.” She also said: “The independent investigation that’s underway will help us get an objective look into how the system may have failed, and who may have failed it.”

The Montgomery County Council of Parent-Teacher Associations in a statement Thursday condemned the district’s “systemic failures,” saying that “any investigation, whether by a law firm or similar entity, must be carried out by an institution without any previous affiliation with MCPS or the Board of Education,” it wrote. The district should not be allowed to “select their own investigators, to influence the scope of the review, to receive reports directly.”

Adding to teachers’ concern is Jackson Lewis’s work on behalf of management and ownership in employment law cases. It has represented Amazon, Tesla, Burger King, Hilton Management, the American Medical Association, Liberty Life and several large universities. English’s client roster has included IBM, United Health and BAE Systems and Marywood University, according to court documents. English and McGinley separately represented another Maryland school system, Frederick County Public Schools, in two federal lawsuits in which employees alleged racial discrimination.

Advertisement

The first sentence of Jackson Lewis’s website page about sexual harassment reads, “No company is immune from potential exposure.” Atkinson said the language means Jackson Lewis’s “job is to protect employers who are accused of sexual harassment. Their job is not to create safe workplaces.” She cautioned teachers about speaking with the firm without representation.

“This does not appear to be an independent investigation that will protect the victims and necessitate change to prevent this from happening again. This appears to be trial preparation so that top MCPS leaders can keep their jobs,” said a district employee who reported Beidleman’s misconduct to the school system this year. She spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared retaliation by the district.

In emails sent to some teachers this week and obtained by The Post, Montgomery schools general counsel Stephanie Williams wrote, “Dr. McKnight has initiated an external investigation into matters involving Farquhar Middle School as recently reported in a Washington Post article. Mr. Donny English (copied) would like to speak with you about it. This meeting may take place in person at CESC [Carver Educational Services Center, one of the district’s central offices] or virtually via phone or Teams. Please let him know your availability for today, starting at noon or later.”

Advertisement

Citing fears about appearing on internal security camera footage that would expose her participation in an investigation of administrators she would criticize, the district employee said she did not wish to participate in the investigation. A third party not connected with the school system should handle it, she said: “The inspector general, state Department of Education and state of Maryland attorney general need to investigate.” (Stephen Gillers, a New York University School of Law professor who specializes in legal ethics, said it’s normal for an investigating firm to conduct interviews on-site.) But the employee said that, from Williams’s email, it “didn’t seem like I had a choice” about whether to participate.

Share this article Share

Montgomery schools announced Aug. 4 that it placed Beidleman, whom the district recently promoted to lead Paint Branch High, on administrative leave. On Wednesday, investigators looked inside Beidleman’s office at Paint Branch and removed some items, including a computer, according to multiple witnesses. His remaining personal items, including a block that said, “I’m kind of a big deal,” were packed up. Former Wheaton High School assistant principal Pamela Krawczel is serving as acting principal at Paint Branch.

Audrey Patton said English interviewed her Monday. Patton, a school business administrator, had left Paint Branch this month because she said she did not want to work with Beidleman. Patton said that, in her meeting, English did not promise confidentiality.

Advertisement

District employees who were contacted about meeting with Jackson Lewis expressed confusion over the scope of the lawyers’ investigation, whether participation is required and confidential, whether the final report will be made public, and whether interviewees can or should bring union representation and/or their own attorney with them.

“I think letting us know what to expect of the investigation would be a good start. Like, is it mandatory?” said a third staff member who filed a complaint against Beidleman this year and spoke on the condition of anonymity because she feared retribution from the district. “The MCPS attorney reach[ed] out on behalf of the investigation attorneys. Is that normal? Because these mixed messages are scary and stressful at a time when we are trying to get ready for the start of school.”

The Montgomery County Education Association emailed members at Farquhar: “An employee on duty is required to cooperate with an MCPS investigation.” Union Uniserv Director Roxanne Rife told former Farquhar teacher Meghan Maloney on Wednesday in an email obtained by The Post: “We do not offer union representation during these investigations.” Maloney had contacted the teachers union to ask for help because “I’ve gotten no direction or insight into the matter.”

Advertisement

She and “fellow victims are very vulnerable right now, and are just looking for people to be in our corner and protect us,” Maloney said in an interview. “It does not seem unreasonable that the union would provide someone to support us through this process.”

The union did not respond to requests for comment.

Montgomery County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said the Education and Culture Committee — which he chairs — will coordinate an oversight hearing on the school system’s handling of the complaints once the investigation is complete. When the report is out, he said “it’s fair game” for committee members to ask questions about the process, who was spoken to, and how thorough and independent the investigation was.

“Jackson Lewis is a reputable law firm; the school had a relationship with them. I don’t ascribe any mal intent to the school system because of that,” said Jawando, who is running for U.S. Senate. “But it is fair questions from us and others to say, ‘What did they review? How thorough was it? What were the findings?’”

Advertisement

County Executive Marc Elrich (D) said he would prefer the state to take the lead on investigating the issue, because it has supervision over the school system. “If they go outside the system, at least you get someone … that could be looked at as neutral or you could get the state [inspector general] to take a look at it,” Elrich said during a news conference Tuesday.

Richard P. Henry, the Maryland inspector general for education, said his office cannot confirm or deny the existence of a complaint or investigation. He added that the office’s practice is to first confer with the Montgomery County inspector general on any matter involving the school system. The Montgomery inspector general’s office said in an email it was informed the school system contracted an outside firm to investigate the allegations involving Beidleman. “We are monitoring the situation and will review the results upon completion of the investigation to determine our next steps,” it said.

Gillers, the legal ethicist, said Jackson Lewis’s previous work for the client raises questions about the firm’s independence. “For example, the firm’s interest in future work might be seen to lead it to go soft on the board in its conclusion. That doesn’t mean that it will do so, only that the firm’s interest may affect the public’s perception of independence,” Gillers said in an email.

Advertisement

American University Washington College of Law professor Susan D. Carle, who teaches legal ethics and employment discrimination law, agreed that the teachers have “valid concerns” about Jackson Lewis. The school district is “trying to protect their own legal interests. They’re not trying to actually get to the bottom of what happened. They’re trying to have an assessment of to what extent they might have liability for harassment that occurred.”

A fourth teacher who complained about Beidleman’s conduct in the spring said she will not meet with Jackson Lewis but would meet with “an independent investigator not hired by MCPS” if that opportunity arose. “I spoke at length with [MCPS compliance coordinator] Khalid Walker this spring. Where is that information? Why wasn’t anything done then? How can I be assured that these serious issues will not once again be swept under the rug or diminished?” she asked. “I want to believe that the hired firm is unbiased, but my trust for MCPS is broken. Their goal seems to be to protect themselves, not their community.”