Virginia students kick off back-to-school in the region

Students in Fairfax County and Alexandria City public schools head back to the classroom Monday, marking the start of back-to-school in the Washington region. Other Virginia school systems — including Prince William County Public Schools and Manassas Park City Schools — also start the school year Monday. Students enrolled in Loudoun County Public Schools return to the classroom Thursday, and students in the rest of the region — Arlington Public Schools, District of Columbia Public Schools, Montgomery County Public Schools, Prince George’s County Public Schools — start Aug. 28.

Fairfax and Alexandria kick off the return to school by welcoming nearly 200,000 students across the two districts. Fairfax, the state’s largest public school system, serves more than 181,000 students at nearly 200 schools. Prince William, the state’s second-largest school system, will welcome back more than 89,000 students.

The first day brings excitement and nerves for students and educators as they start the new year. This school year also marks more than three years since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic closed classrooms across the United States. Although they are back in full swing, schools around the region are still trying to recover from a number of lingering effects, including lagging enrollment numbers, staffing shortages, falling test scores and significant learning loss.

National test scores in reading and math plunged during the pandemic, with the most recent data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress showing the single largest drop in math scores among 13-year-olds in 50 years. And according to federal survey data collected by the National Center for Education Statistics, about half of public school students across the country started last school year below grade level in at least one subject.

Students and educators headed back to classrooms will also have to manage a spike in school violence and rising issues surrounding mental health, particularly among teens. Students in Alexandria City and Prince William County will have weapons detectors in their middle and high schools in an effort to fight guns in schools. Prince George’s County Public Schools, Maryland’s second-largest school system, will also install weapons detectors at every high school and some middle schools, and it will require clear backpacks for every high-schooler.