Maryland schools chief seeks to heal relations with state legislature

As his bosses consider whether to give him a new contract, Mohammed Choudhury, Maryland’s superintendent of schools, has been meeting one-on-one with General Assembly leaders involved in education policy in an attempt to repair strained relationships. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The meetings — which one lawmaker called a “kiss and make up tour” and another described as an “apology tour” — come on the heels of a nine-page letter the superintendent sent to the leaders on June 30 acknowledging “missteps in proactively communicating changes” and July reporting by The Washington Post about claims he has mismanaged his agency.

Sen. Guy Guzzone (D-Howard), chairman of the Budget and Taxation Committee, met recently with Choudhury for about 45 minutes and said the schools chief initiated the one-on-one. By the end of the last General Assembly session, in April, some legislators had come to view Choudhury as condescending, rude and at times aloof, they said in interviews.

“He was just clear that he wanted to work on the relationships, to better the relationships,” Guzzone said. “I was obviously receptive to hear that. … It was a good sign to me.”

The state’s Department of Education did not respond to queries about Choudhury’s meetings. In his June letter, Choudhury apologized for moments when, he said, his passion may have caused any confusion, frustration or offense.

Tensions with legislative leaders were part of a broader set of complaints from critics who said Choudhury’s leadership of the department had been marred by micromanagement, alienation of staff, missed legislative deadlines, and late disbursement of funds to school districts and partner agencies. In interviews with more than 50 people, The Post detailed concerns about his management, including accusations of bullying employees — some of whom have left the department.

Choudhury and his top aides denied the allegations. They said Choudhury is a change agent who is trying to address a department culture of complacency and incompetence.

The Maryland State Board of Education, which hired Choudhury in 2021 from a group of 55 applicants, is now considering whether to give him a new four-year contract that would start when his current contract expires June 30, 2024. The board is not under any statutory obligation to complete a new contract this year, but board policy calls for negotiations to be complete by the end of September.

Board President Clarence C. Crawford has publicly expressed support for Choudhury, who was previously an associate superintendent of innovation in the San Antonio Independent School District in Texas, the third-largest of 17 school districts in San Antonio. Crawford declined to answer questions about Choudhury’s leadership or the board’s deliberations about his contract.

One state senator, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because of Choudhury’s efforts to repair his relationships, noted that many had expected the board to publicly announce a new contract for Choudhury at its July meeting, but that did not happen.

Sources with knowledge of the board’s deliberations said it appears Choudhury has the votes to win a new contract, though some of the six new people on the board who were appointed this year by Gov. Wes Moore (D) wanted more time to assess his performance. There are 14 voting members of the board.

The chairwoman of the House Ways and Means Committee, Vanessa E. Atterbeary (D-Howard), who was copied on the letter that Choudhury sent to legislators, said the superintendent appears to be trying to build goodwill and to “smooth out any ruffled feathers and frustration from the last legislative session.”

Guzzone said that during his meeting with the superintendent, he told Choudhury to respect the work of those who preceded him.

“I have no problem with someone being a change agent. I have no problem with people working to make things better and using their skills and knowledge to do that. I respect that,” Guzzone said. “What’s important is as you are doing that, you spend time with people who have been in the trenches and have been trying to do good.”

Guzzone said he accepted Choudhury’s apology and offered to facilitate meetings with legislators or others he is working with to bridge a gap.

“I just think that’s how things work best, bringing people with different views together,” he said, adding that Choudhury was very receptive to the offer.

Atterbeary said she met with Board of Education leaders this summer, a session she said was initiated by Crawford. She said the meeting sent a clear message: “It was a big advertisement that they love Choudhury. … Full on, that they love him.”

She said that they asked her opinion of Choudhury and that she told them her personal experience “was not good” — but also that it was not her job to decide whether Choudhury should stay or go. She told them that he is “frankly, brilliant” but that he had been “difficult to get ahold of” and left her on her own after she sponsored a controversial bill to ensure that gender identity is taught in schools, which she said he asked her to push.

“I think he’s quite intelligent and very focused on transforming our education here in the state, particularly for people of color,” Atterbeary said. “Perhaps now he needs to work on the relationship piece, because that’s how things get done.”

Because he had never been a district or state superintendent, the Board of Education told Choudhury when it hired him in 2021 to work with a management consultant to help him learn how to navigate the large department.

Choudhury was praised by some for his work in San Antonio, where he helped the superintendent, Pedro Martinez, push an agenda to expand school choice and economic integration, though Martinez was sued by the local teachers union for failing to consult with the community on the opening of charter schools.

Texas assigns A-F grades to districts based largely on standardized test scores. Choudhury arrived in San Antonio in 2017, and the district’s state grade was a C for the 2017-18 school year. In 2018-19, it moved up to a B, where it remains. Still, the effort led by Martinez and Choudhury to attract more families to the district’s schools has not worked as hoped, with enrollment declining and the district now planning to close perhaps half a dozen schools, with community input.