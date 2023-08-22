Montgomery council members ask county, state to handle MCPS inquest

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Two Montgomery County Council members requested Monday that state and county watchdogs investigate the county school system's handling of reported allegations of sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation by former Farquhar Middle School principal Joel Beidleman. Dawn Luedtke (D-District 7), whose district includes Farquhar, and Council President Evan Glass (D-At Large) requested in a letter that Montgomery County Public Schools "halt the work of Jackson Lewis," a Baltimore-based law firm that was hired to investigate claims made by several Farquhar and school system employees.

“We believe your offices are best suited to investigate these widespread and extensive allegations because you are independent of MCPS,” they wrote in the letter addressed to the state inspector general for education and county inspector general. The letter was also sent to Superintendent Monifa B. McKnight and school board President Karla Silvestre.

A story published earlier in August by The Washington Post documented at least 18 complaints of sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation by Beidleman that the school system received over seven years — as well as dozens of other instances of alleged misconduct. After the story was published, the school district hired Jackson Lewis to run an “independent, external investigation.” But teachers and legal scholars said they are concerned that the firm has been hired instead to shield the school system and its leaders from liability.

Those critics noted that the firm was previously hired to represent MCPS in a legal case challenging its vaccine mandate for employees; the case was dismissed. Jackson Lewis represents other school systems against lawsuits, as well.

In an interview, Luedtke — whose children have been enrolled at Farquhar — said she felt compelled to make the request to ensure the investigation was “truly handled independently.”

Neither the Montgomery County Office of the Inspector General nor the Maryland Office of the Inspector General for Education responded to a request for comment Monday night. Beidleman did not respond to a text seeking comment. Spokespeople for Montgomery County Public Schools didn’t immediately respond to questions Monday, but they have said in an earlier statement they would cooperate with any investigation by the county inspector general. Silvestre said Monday that she had not reviewed the letter and did not directly answer questions about the council members’ request.

The county council and the county executive have little power to intervene in issues around the schools. School systems in Maryland generally have more direct supervision from the state. County Executive Marc Elrich (D) has said he would prefer for the state to investigate because of its oversight powers.

County Council members were informed about the letter and were given about three hours to decide whether they wanted to add their signatures, Luedtke said. Glass was the only council member who did.

“We should not be spending additional taxpayer money to an outside law firm to conduct these investigations when we have governing agencies capable and ready to do it,” said Glass, who is council president but signed the letter in his capacity as an individual council member.

County Council member Will Jawando (D-At Large) said the Education and Culture Committee, which he chairs, intends to hold a hearing in September on the school system’s handling of the complaints, which would coincide with the completion of Jackson Lewis’s investigation.

Jawando said he supported the watchdog agencies conducting their own review, but said he didn’t think it would be helpful until the law firm’s investigation is complete. Jawando, who is running for U.S. Senate, received $3,900 from “Jackson Lewis P.C. Political Action Committee,” which is based out of West Harrison, N.Y., according to federal campaign contribution filings. The PAC has contributed to the campaigns of other politicians, such as Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) and Sen. Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio).

Jawando said he was not aware of the contribution when he spoke to The Post last week about the education and culture committee’s plans and said his campaign would be giving the money back “to get rid of the distraction.”

Alexandra Robbins, a freelance journalist, is the author of several books about education, the latest of which is “The Teachers: A Year Inside America’s Most Vulnerable, Important Profession.” She has substitute-taught in Montgomery County in a different school cluster from the ones described in this story. Nicole Asbury covers Maryland schools for The Washington Post.