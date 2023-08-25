Yale to update policies after lawsuit over student mental health

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Yale University has agreed to change some policies and revise training as part of a legal settlement after current and former students claimed the school discriminated against people with mental health problems. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The lawsuit filed last year claimed school officials pressured students with suicidal thoughts to withdraw from the university. Court documents filed Friday show Yale College agreed to change undergraduate policies to clarify that students who were classified as taking medical withdrawals from Yale were taking medical leaves of absence, and to make clear to medical and mental health providers that there is no policy prohibiting support for students’ requests for academic accommodations because of mental health issues.

Under the terms of the agreement, the school also agreed to revise training, provide clear information about academic accommodations for students seeking treatment, publicize data about students on medical leaves and pay plaintiffs’ legal fees.

The dean of Yale College agreed to meet with plaintiffs from Elis for Rachael, a group formed after the death by suicide of a student, to discuss their experiences and concerns.

On Friday, a Yale spokeswoman shared a joint statement from all parties in the suit: “The parties have reached a settlement agreement to resolve a lawsuit filed last November in federal district court related to policies and practices impacting students with mental health disabilities.” Yale officials have previously said they had made significant investments in mental health, hiring new counselors and reducing wait times for students in distress.

In the November lawsuit, students described in court documents being visited by Yale officials while hospitalized for suicide attempts or other mental health problems and being told if they didn’t leave the school voluntarily, the university could kick them out.

It was filed soon after a Washington Post story recounted the experiences of more than two dozen current and former students who said their struggles with mental health issues were worsened by university policies.

The case came at a time of heightened concern about mental health among young people after the pandemic shut down schools, upended normal routines and left many with mostly virtual connections to others.

The lawsuit, filed in the U.S. District Court of Connecticut, did not seek monetary damages. It called for changes to what it claimed were discriminatory practices and policies at the university, such as offering reduced course loads rather than forcing students to either withdraw or continue with full-time studies.

At the time, a university spokeswoman, Karen Peart, said Yale was confident that its policies complied with all applicable laws and regulations, but that school officials had been working on policy changes responsive to students’ emotional and financial well-being.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of two current students, three former students and an alumni group representing several dozen others, by lawyers from Disability Rights Connecticut, the Bazelon Center for Mental Health Law, and Vladeck, Raskin & Clark.

If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also reach a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741.