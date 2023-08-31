Yale President Peter Salovey will step down in 2024

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Yale University President Peter Salovey announced Thursday he will step down after the school year that just began — a transition that follows a striking decade of transformation and, at times, controversy for the Ivy League institution under his leadership. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Salovey, 65, took office in 2013 as the university’s 23rd president and sought, he said, to build “a more accessible Yale.” The share of incoming freshmen with enough financial need to qualify for federal Pell grants doubled from 11 percent in his first year to 22 percent this year.

Federal data shows the share of freshmen who are Black, Latino or of Native origin climbed from 17 percent in 2013 to 25 percent in 2021. Yale says the total is even higher when multiracial students are taken into account.

But a Supreme Court ruling in June that rejected race-conscious college admissions programs will pose a major challenge for Salovey and other higher education leaders who hope to sustain racial diversity on their campuses. Since the ruling, admissions practices that grant a “legacy” preference to the children of alumni have come under intense scrutiny because those practices tend to provide a disproportionate benefit to the White and wealthy. About 11 percent of Yale’s incoming freshmen have legacy ties.

Advertisement

Asked whether Yale is reconsidering legacy preferences, Salovey said in an interview: “We’re thinking hard about that question.” He said the university plans to discuss in more detail its response to the court ruling. “Stay tuned.”

He also pledged continued “aggressive” outreach to potential applicants of all backgrounds and to ensure Yale’s admissions program complies with the law.

Under Salovey, Yale added hundreds of undergraduates for its largest expansion in decades. It enrolled about 6,600 undergraduates as of last fall.

Share this article Share

In 2016, Salovey faced criticism after he announced the university would keep the surname of John C. Calhoun — a 19th-century senator and vice president who defended and promoted slavery — on one of its residential colleges. “Retaining the name forces us to learn anew and confront one of the most disturbing aspects of Yale’s and our nation’s past,” Salovey wrote at the time. “I believe this is our obligation as an educational institution.”

Advertisement

Months later, the university reviewed and then reversed that decision. On Thursday, recalling that episode, Salovey said Yale had played an important early role among universities that have engaged in recent years with a racial reckoning over building names and other aspects of their campuses and operations. “We developed a very good process for making those decisions,” he said.

Josh Bekenstein, senior trustee of the Yale Corporation, said the governing board is launching a search for the next president and seeking input from the campus community on the direction of that process. Of Salovey, he said in a statement: “We respect his decision and applaud him for choosing a time for leadership transition when the university is in such a strong position financially, academically, and strategically.”

Three other Ivy League schools are in the midst of leadership transitions, with new presidents taking office this summer at Harvard and Columbia universities and Dartmouth College.