Montgomery teacher alleges in a lawsuit he was falsely accused of racism

A teacher at Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School has sued the principal and Montgomery County school system, alleging he was falsely accused of racism in a schoolwide email this year, according to a complaint filed last month. Fast, informative and written just for locals. Get The 7 DMV newsletter in your inbox every weekday morning. ArrowRight The February email sent by Principal Shelton Mooney said a teacher had been accused of telling “several African American students that he was ‘unable to distinguish them from other African American students’ in the classroom. This is unacceptable and harmful behavior not in alignment with our school or districtwide values of respect and inclusivity,” the email sent to school families and staff said.

The email did not identify the teacher.

But in a lawsuit, Dan Engler, who is White, said parents, students and other community members deduced that he was the subject.

Engler disputes the account, and alleges that Mooney defamed him by sending the email before an investigation into the matter started. In the lawsuit, filed in Montgomery County Circuit Court, he is requesting compensatory and punitive damages of more than $75,000 and that the high school’s administration declare that it violated MCPS hate bias incident-reporting procedures by sending the letter before an investigation was complete. The lawsuit is filed against Mooney and the school system’s board of education.

“What was written by Dr. Mooney in his community-wide email bears no resemblance in words or message to what I actually said,” Engler said in an email to The Washington Post. “ … Dr. Mooney never asked me what happened or what I said. He went out of his way to avoid any discussion with me about the matter.”

Mooney referred questions to schools spokesman Chris Cram, who said he was restricted in what information he could share since it’s a personnel issue under litigation. Cram confirmed a copy of the email sent by Mooney was authentic.

Engler remains employed by the school system, but is on a medical leave of absence from Bethesda-Chevy Chase.

In the lawsuit, Engler describes the incident that he said led to the email from Mooney.

On Feb. 8, Engler says he was teaching a health class during first period where he required students to sit in assigned seats. Two students refused to sit where they were assigned and instead asked to sit by their friends, according to Engler’s account. He said he explained to the students that he uses a seating chart to learn students’ names during the first weeks of the semester. The students kept refusing, according to the complaint.

After the class, the complaint states two students reported to an assistant principal that Engler told them if they didn’t sit in their assigned seats, he would not be able to tell them apart, “which they believed it was because they were Black,” according to the complaint. Engler denies he referred to any of the students’ races.

The complaint alleges that the assistant principal thought there was “a clear disconnect” between what Engler said and what the students believed. According to the complaint, the students told school administration at the beginning of the semester that they didn’t want to be in Engler’s class because they were “concerned about his feelings toward black people.” The complaint did not provide details.

The next day, Feb. 9, Engler was told of the students’ report in a meeting with two assistant principals. According to the complaint, he denied the accusation to administrators and explained the discussion he had with the students about the seating chart. In the meeting, the assistant principals also raised concerns about his teaching. The concerns were not detailed in the lawsuit.

Neither of the assistant principals — who are not among the named defendants in the suit — responded to a request for comment.

The students involved are not named in the complaint and could not be identified by The Post. But the high school’s newspaper, The Tattler, reported some students’ reactions to the email in March, “While one student was unsure if the comment had a racial bias, according to seven students who stated they were present at the time of the incident, B-CC’s community message accurately reflects the offensive nature of the teacher’s alleged comments.”

By the end of that school day, Engler’s complaint states the teacher was placed on administrative leave for one day. The teacher was informed by Mooney that an investigation hadn’t started, according to the complaint.

The next morning, Mooney sent an email to all families with a subject line about a “hate bias incident.” He said officials were investigating the incident. “Let me be clear, discrimination of any kind must not be tolerated,” the email states.

Engler said the e-mail’s description of the incident differed from what he was told; specifically, he says it involved two students, not several. The email also said that the Montgomery County Police Department had been notified, which Engler alleges implied that something criminal occurred.

In sending the email, the complaint said, “Mooney violated written policies and procedures requiring any community-wide email to await an investigation’s completion.” Asked about that allegation, the school system declined to comment, citing it was a personnel matter under litigation.

He further alleges that Mooney didn’t follow the same protocols when incidents happened on school grounds that could be considered hate bias incidents. In one example, a White teacher was unsatisfied by how school administration handled reports of thefts in the girls’ locker room. The teacher posted a school photo of a Black student that the teacher believed was responsible for the thefts with the words “locker room thief” underneath it. Mooney did not send any notification to the school community, according to the complaint. The district did not answer questions about Engler’s characterization of the incident.

On Feb. 13, when Engler’s administrative leave ended, he said he was asked to meet with Mooney before teaching that day. During the meeting, he said Mooney refused to discuss any of the events, and was told a disciplinary meeting would occur later that week (though that meeting never happened, Engler says).

The complaint states that when Engler walked into his classroom on Feb. 13, a central office employee and a staff support specialist at the high school had started a “restorative justice” circle with students — a practice that invites those in conflict to talk through an issue, understand harm caused, take responsibility and move forward. Engler was instructed by the school official to stay out of it, he alleges.

Engler “felt betrayed by the administration” according to the complaint. After teaching two classes that day, he told Mooney and an assistant principal of his feelings and left school. He said he called in sick the next day, and then went on disability leave. He did not teach for the rest of the school year.

Engler requested a retraction of the letter, but never got a response from Mooney. Other attempts to resolve the issue through the grievance and administrative complaint process were unsuccessful, he said, leading him to file the lawsuit.