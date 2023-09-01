In D.C., test scores improved but achievement gaps widened

Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

City leaders celebrated modest improvements in standardized test scores this month. On last spring’s statewide assessments, proficiency rates rose. About 34 percent of test takers “met or exceeded expectations,” a metric that indicates a student is on track for the next grade and likely to leave high school ready for college or a career. Just 31 percent met that standard in 2022. The share of students who met math proficiency standards also grew, from 19 percent in 2022 to nearly 22 percent this spring.

After a steep drop in scores triggered by the pandemic, D.C. students appeared to be recovering.

But the data also reveal that long-standing achievement gaps between White students and children of color widened — particularly in math.

Nearly 75 percent of White children scored proficient on the math exam, compared to 11 percent of Black children — a more than 63-percentage-point gap. About 19 percent of Latino students met that standard, roughly 55 percentage points behind White students.

Those disparities are larger than they were in 2022, when White and Black students were separated by almost 61 percentage points. That same year, 17 percent of Latino students met or exceeded math expectations, compared to 70 percent of White students, a gap of 53 percent. The divides now are also wider than they were before the pandemic.

The trend is worrying advocates who say the city’s methods for catching students up academically — including small-group tutoring and after-school enrichment programs — are not working fast enough.

“I understand that we want to celebrate what we’ve done, but I think we need to look at it through the lens of making sure every child, when they graduate from our schools, is able to access whatever life they want,” said Maya Martin Cadogan, founder and executive director of the D.C.-based parent advocacy group Parents Amplifying Voices in Education (PAVE). “What we know is that the pandemic has been especially hard for students of color and low-income students.”

Lupi Quinteros-Grady, president and chief executive of the Latin American Youth Center, said the gaps in academic performance reflect the disparities between families for whom “the resources haven’t been there versus someone who has had resources all along.” She remembers hearing about families whose children thrived at home during the pandemic. Some of the students her organization works with, however, were spending the school day taking care of younger siblings while their parents were sick or at work.

If you consider the difficulties “that our communities of color have faced historically then, yeah, it’s a challenge to then just expect for someone to perform at the same level as someone that has had exposure in a different way academically,” Quinteros-Grady said.

A gap in reading proficiency also widened, by 1 percentage point, between White and Latino students. About 32 percent of Latino children scored proficient on the reading exam in the spring, compared to 82 percent of White children — a 50-percentage-point gap. In 2022, the gap was 49 percentage points on the test, the Partnership for Assessment of Readiness for College and Careers test — more commonly known as PARCC.

Meanwhile, the rift in reading between White and Black children narrowed by 1 percentage point — from 59 percentage points in 2022 to 58 percentage points this year — thanks in part to a boost in proficiency rates among Black students. But the achievement gap is still wider than it was in 2019, when 28 percent and 85 of Black and White children, respectively, scored proficient — a 57-percentage-point chasm.

Education leaders in D.C. acknowledged the disparities and are betting on a number of strategies to close the gaps, including more training for math and special education teachers and a new prekindergarten curriculum designed to get the city’s youngest learners more comfortable with numbers. The framework, called Building Blocks, will embed math instruction into every classroom activity and is designed to teach basic geometry, number sense, pattern, measurement and algebra skills.

“That’s one of the ways that we address some of the disparities we have in our data, is ensuring that when students enter in kindergarten, they have all the prerequisite skills to be successful in math every day,” said Lewis D. Ferebee, chancellor of D.C. Public Schools. He added the school district has a goal of preparing every student for Algebra I by eight grade, a journey “that starts in preK-3 and preK-4.” On Thursday at Smothers Elementary School in Northeast Washington, 4-year-olds practiced counting objects, from miniature airplanes to plastic links. One boy explained how he successfully counted four airplanes: “I touched them!”

But advocates are also calling for more small-group instruction across grade levels and subject areas, additional mental health counseling for children and better support for teachers — citing research that links teacher retention and well-being to academic performance. “Because these opportunity gaps have existed for decades, or even centuries, so much more is going to be needed to support students, particularly students of color and students from low-income backgrounds,” said Allison Rose Socol, vice president of P-12 policy, practice and research at the Education Trust.

Leaders in D.C. have touted recent successes with high-impact tutoring, a form of consistent and small-group instruction. The city is on track to provide math and literacy tutoring to 13,000 students with the greatest need by fall 2024, when the federal aid that is funding the program expires.

“We know it will take time for these investments to fully show their impact on the statewide assessment, but we believe that the data shows we are focusing on the right things and should stay the course to disrupt historic patterns of inequality,” said Christina Grant, D.C.'s state superintendent of education.

Early evidence suggests these efforts are working for the city’s lowest performers, said Josh Boots, founder and executive director of EmpowerK12, a nonprofit education data firm. While achievement gaps in math and reading proficiency have widened, they slimmed between White students and students of color who met the lower — but still important threshold — of “approaching, meeting, or exceeding expectations,” according to an EmpowerK12 analysis.

“It’s good that more of those kids crossed that threshold,” Boots said. “If the system is working as it should, in an equitable manner, we shouldn’t see that gap grow next year.”