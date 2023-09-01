George Mason law professor resigned amid accusations of sexual misconduct

Listen 9 min Share Comment on this story Comment

A tenured professor and former Federal Trade Commission member recently resigned from George Mason University’s law school, more than a year and a half after a former student accused him of sexual harassment. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The former student, Elyse Dorsey, alleged in a 2021 complaint to the university that Joshua D. Wright solicited a sexual relationship with her in 2010 while he was a professor at the law school and she was his research assistant. Another former Mason law student, Angela Landry, has told The Washington Post a similar account of feeling pressured to have sex with Wright.

The two women have gone public with these accounts in recent weeks in interviews with multiple news outlets, including The Post, alleging that Wright abused his power over them.

Wright denies any misconduct but acknowledges having what he described as consensual sexual relationships with Dorsey and Landry. In late August he filed a defamation lawsuit against the two women, seeking $108 million in damages. He said in the suit that he quit the university’s Antonin Scalia Law School this summer, nearly 20 years after he first joined the faculty in 2004.

The suit does not specify why Wright resigned but claims he was the victim of a smear campaign to “destroy his professional reputation.” An email from the law dean, Ken Randall, to the school’s students on Aug. 21 put a precise date on Wright’s departure and suggested a possible reason for it.

“It is important to tell you that, at the conclusion of an exhaustive investigation into allegations of misconduct, Professor Wright resigned his tenured position on August 8 rather than face a termination proceeding that we were ready to start,” Randall told the students.

Randall’s email circulated on social media and was quoted Monday in a Bloomberg News article about Wright. Neither Randall nor other university officials would elaborate on the law dean’s description of the investigation and its outcome. The university said state law and policy protect the privacy of personnel matters.

George Mason’s president, Gregory Washington, acknowledged in a statement Monday “a situation that we are addressing involving accusations of sexual misconduct by a former member of the Scalia Law School faculty.”

Washington said the university has tightened its rules on romantic or sexual relationships between students and employees.

Previously, under a policy that took effect in June 2012, the rules said that employees must avoid any such relationships when they have a “professional power relationship” over a student, and that employees must immediately disclose to a supervisor when they have a sexual or romantic relationship with a student. Now, Washington said, prohibited relationships are more clearly defined, and there is a new rule “explicitly prohibiting attempts at initiating prohibited relationships.”

Erica Knight, a spokeswoman for Wright’s attorneys, said university administrators are “more concerned with quick fixes in the publicity cycle than investigating the truth, upholding the law, or creating policies that protect students and faculty.” She contended that the university “has never made an effort to ensure a fair investigation process against Mr. Wright, which would have unquestionably exonerated him.” His attorneys, she said, “will exhaust all legal options to resolve this matter.”

Dorsey said she filed her complaint about Wright in December 2021. She provided a copy of a recently amended version of it, which included more alleged violations of university rules, to The Post. The complaint said Wright’s conduct violated the federal anti-discrimination law known as Title IX.

“While a student at the law school, there were times I wanted to say no to his sexual advances and requests, but I felt I could not say no without risking retaliatory behavior—like what I am now facing,” Dorsey wrote in the complaint.

On Aug. 14, the news outlet Law360 reported that Dorsey and Landry — who both graduated from the law school in 2012 — were alleging that Wright abused his power to engage them separately in sexual contact. They alleged that his inappropriate behavior continued after they had entered the legal profession.

Since Dorsey and Landry went public with their allegations, several more women have publicly accused Wright of engaging in sexual misconduct by leveraging his status to proposition them, including two other George Mason graduates who agreed to be named in the Bloomberg report.

On Aug. 24, Wright filed his suit against Dorsey and Landry in Fairfax County Circuit Court. His suit denied wrongdoing and described them as “scorned, former lovers” who each consented to sexual relations with him. He accused them of launching a “coordinated campaign” of lies, through allegations they made in the media and elsewhere.

Wright’s suit acknowledged he met Dorsey while teaching at George Mason. “Eventually, they began a romantic relationship,” the suit said, describing their connection as close for 11 years, “sometimes in a romantic capacity and sometimes not.” Separately, the suit said, Wright began a “consensual sexual relationship” with Landry between 2009 and 2012.

In the suit, Wright said GMU’s policy on “consensual relationships” took effect after Dorsey and Landry graduated.

Dorsey and Landry, in a statement to The Post, denounced the suit. “We condemn this attempt to chill us from speaking out,” they said. “We know what we experienced. This lawsuit shows the lengths to which Wright will go to keep us from telling the truth. Survivors should not face a hundred-million-dollar lawsuit for coming forward about what they experienced as students.”

Dorsey is a partner at the law firm Kirkland & Ellis. Landry is counsel at the law firm Freshfields.

Wright served as a Republican on the FTC from 2013 to 2015, then returned to the law school. Wright also worked from 2016 to 2019 for Wilson Sonsini, a top California-based law firm with deep ties to Silicon Valley tech giants. He is a prominent conservative voice in the field of antitrust law and in years past has consulted for Google and Amazon.

Dorsey told The Post she stayed silent about Wright for years, fearing retaliation if she spoke out. “I was very afraid of, if I said something, how he would respond and what he would do to my reputation that I had worked so hard for.”

She said Wright frequently depicted himself as a man with clout in his field. “He makes it very much seem like he is the gatekeeper to the antitrust world,” Dorsey said. She added: “Sometimes he was quite explicit about his threats about people he felt like had wronged him or crossed him. … He made you feel very powerless in the whole process.”

Landry told The Post her relationship with Wright cooled after she graduated. But when she later joined the FTC and worked under Wright as an attorney adviser, Landry recalled, he began “pushing boundaries” and “making innuendoes.” Some sexual encounters with him occurred, she said, in his FTC office. “Basically the entire time that … I was experiencing this conduct with him, I was very isolated,” Landry said.

Wright, in his lawsuit, said he resumed a consensual relationship with Landry in 2015, when both of them were at the FTC. It ended, he said, in 2016.

The FTC said it’s aware of the allegations that Wright engaged in inappropriate sexual relationships with subordinates while serving there but had no record of any complaints.

FTC Chair Lina Khan called the allegations “deeply disturbing” and said the commission is “fully committed to ensuring our agency is a safe workplace for all” in an internal memo to staff members sent on Aug. 15, according to a copy viewed by The Post.

The FTC declined to comment further on the issue.

Google said it terminated all working relationships with Wright, including his role as a consultant, after the misconduct allegations became public. Amazon confirmed that it stopped using Wright as a consultant more than a year ago. (Amazon founder Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. Interim Post chief executive Patty Stonesifer sits on Amazon’s board.)

Wright declined to be interviewed. Court records show that he lives in Fairfax County and that in 2021 he divorced a woman whom he had married 16 years earlier. Wright said in a statement to The Post, issued through a spokesperson for the attorneys who represent him: “Every relationship I have ever been in was 100 percent mutual and consensual, some in question spanning several years and one even more than [a] decade.”

“I am fully accountable for the decisions I made as an unfaithful husband. I have learned from these mistakes and will always feel remorse for my ex-wife and my family as I hurt those I care for and love. As an attorney, public servant, and academic, I have never let any relationship impair my professional duties.

“While I make no excuses for my personal shortcomings, I stand by my character and career, will always fight for the truth, and will vehemently defend myself against baseless lies spun as a scheme for personal financial gain and notoriety.”

George Mason, the largest public university in Virginia, is also coming under scrutiny. Its law school, renamed in 2016 for a late Supreme Court justice, in recent years has become a significant player in the conservative legal community.

Washington said he has ordered a “broad external review” of how the university responds to reports of sexual misconduct. He pledged as much transparency as circumstances allow.

“This university is wholly devoted to maintaining a community that is safe, dignifying, and welcoming to every individual,” Washington said in his statement. “Accordingly, when accusations come forward that suggest this standard has not been met, we take them very seriously.”

Susan Svrluga and Justin Jouvenal contributed to this report.