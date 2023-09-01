If you are among the more than 40 million Americans whose federal student loan payments are coming due this fall, first, take a breath. Second, know that you have options.
What you need to know about Biden’s new student loan repayment plan
So how does it work? Here’s some information that could help you decide whether SAVE is right for you.
When do repayments resume? After more than three years, the student loan payment pause will end, and payments will resume in October. Here’s what to focus on as student loan payments resume and why President Biden’s new SAVE student loan income-driven plan is a game changer.
What’s next for student loan debt relief? Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan is facing a new lawsuit by conservative groups. The Biden administration announced $39 billion in student loan forgiveness a month after the Supreme Court rejected his debt relief plan. While some student borrowers are devastated by high court ruling, Biden pledged a new path to student loan relief.