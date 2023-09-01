What you need to know about Biden’s new student loan repayment plan

If you are among the more than 40 million Americans whose federal student loan payments are coming due this fall, first, take a breath . Second, know that you have options.

Chief among them is President Biden’s new income-driven repayment plan — Saving on a Valuable Education plan, commonly known as SAVE — which ties monthly payments to earnings and family size. The White House estimates the plan could save the typical borrower $1,000 a year on payments because it reduces the amount of income used to calculate monthly bills.