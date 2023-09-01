Higher Education

What you need to know about Biden’s new student loan repayment plan

By
September 1, 2023 at 7:00 a.m. EDT
President Biden, seen with Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, first announced the new income-driven student loan repayment plan in August 2022. Borrowers can sign up for it now. (Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post)
If you are among the more than 40 million Americans whose federal student loan payments are coming due this fall, first, take a breath. Second, know that you have options.

Chief among them is President Biden’s new income-driven repayment plan — Saving on a Valuable Education plan, commonly known as SAVE — which ties monthly payments to earnings and family size. The White House estimates the plan could save the typical borrower $1,000 a year on payments because it reduces the amount of income used to calculate monthly bills.

So how does it work? Here’s some information that could help you decide whether SAVE is right for you.

