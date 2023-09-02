The wave of college presidential departures hits HBCUs

Listen 8 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Higher education is witnessing a flurry of presidential departures as college and university leaders are resigning, retiring or being terminated across the sector. But some segments are seeing an acute number of departures relative to their size. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Take the nation’s roughly 100 historically Black colleges and universities, where nearly a quarter of presidential seats have opened since 2022, according to Terrell Strayhorn, director of the Center for the Study of HBCUs at Virginia Union University. He said the rate of departure has been especially high this year, with more than a dozen presidents stepping down since March.

The reasons for these exits are as varied as the leaders who left and the institutions they led, but there are some commonalities. Many took place at small, private, religious-affiliated schools, such as LeMoyne-Owen College in Memphis and Philander Smith College in Little Rock. There have also been a number of women leaving their positions as well as public battles over enrollment and finances.

Advertisement

“It’s difficult to be a university leader, and this [turnover] is sort of the new normal,” Strayhorn said. “The sheer number of vacancies at HBCUs is notable, but this trend is part of the enterprise of higher ed.”

College presidents are under pressure to lead their institutions through the uncertainty of a post-affirmative action era, the lingering impact of the pandemic and the growing politicization of higher education while competing for an ever-shrinking pool of students — contributing to an environment that is making the job tougher and shortening the tenure of some leaders.

A study by the American Council on Education found that in 2006, college presidents who responded had been on the job for an average of 8.5 years. In 2022, the average fell to 5.9 years.

Among historically Black institutions, analysis by the Center for the Study of HBCUs shows the average tenure of recently departed presidents is 2.1 years, just half of the usual 4.5-year contract extended to presidents in the sector.

Brief tenures can raise questions about the stability of an institution, but that doesn’t appear to be the case in this new wave of departures at HBCUs, said Felecia Commodore, an associate professor of higher education at Old Dominion University.

Advertisement

“You figure most strategic plans now are around five years, and if you have presidents leaving in the middle of a five-year strategic plan, that should concern us,” Commodore said. “That being said, we also need to be clear that presidencies are getting shorter.”

For Elfred Anthony Pinkard, who left Wilberforce University in Ohio in June after five years at the helm and before fully executing a strategic plan he developed, stepping down was a matter of health. Pinkard had back surgery in February 2022 and said he has since wanted to slow down.

“It was hard work,” Pinkard said of his time as president of the country’s oldest private HBCU. “I couldn’t continue this assault on my overall health. It was a solid five years, and we put some important things in place. Wilberforce still has its challenges, but it is on a good path.”

Advertisement

Pinkard said he announced his departure a year before stepping down to give the board and campus community time to prepare for the transition.

During his tenure, Pinkard shepherded the university through some tough times. The school was in a precarious fiscal position before he was hired but has reduced its balance sheet liabilities by 66 percent since 2017. The Higher Learning Commission also placed Wilberforce on probation in 2019 for not meeting accreditation standards, but the agency lifted that designation in 2021.

Pinkard faced resistance from faculty, who passed a vote of no confidence in March 2022, over cuts to academic programs and fiscal management. But he maintained the support of the board.

In some ways, the demands of being president — such as fundraising and financial management — are heightened at HBCUs because of historic underfunding and stretched resources, said Edward Smith-Lewis, vice president of strategic partnerships and institutional programs at the United Negro College Fund.

Advertisement

“Those systemic issues were prevalent before … and may be exacerbated now,” Smith-Lewis said. “It’s kind of virtually impossible to think about having a new leader come in, learn the history and culture of the institution, begin to fix things, and have impact all in a three-to-four-year period.”

Share this article Share

UNCF’s Institute for Capacity Building works with governing boards at HBCUs to help select leaders and then support hires after they take the helm. The Executive Leadership Institute at Clark Atlanta University is doing similar work to prepare leaders of historically Black schools for the complexities of running their institutions.

Leaders of HBCUs say what it takes to be a successful president has evolved, especially in the wake of a pandemic and enrollment pressures.

“The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the need to view higher education institutions as businesses,” said Cynthia Warrick, who in June retired after 6.5 years as president of Stillman College, a historically Black liberal arts institution in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Advertisement

Presidents, who typically rise through the ranks of academia, must also be adept at financial management and economic development to generate the revenue needed to address deferred maintenance on aging campuses, she said. Having served as interim president of South Carolina State and Grambling State universities, Warrick said she arrived at Stillman in 2017 able to quickly assess and intervene in the challenges facing the school.

The private college had been on the brink of closure — indebted to a coalition of local banks for a loan to cover payroll and in default on $40 million borrowed through a federal program for HBCUs. Warrick said she cut expenses, strengthened relationships with alumni and the local community and worked to get a handle on the federal debt, which the Education Department eventually forgave.

After turning around the college and steering it through the pandemic, Warrick said she is ready to devote some energy to her personal interests, specifically a nonprofit the former pharmacist founded to help diversify the biomedical sciences.

Advertisement

“Stillman has progressed to a point where new leadership could take the helm,” Warrick said.

Lester C. Newman, who stepped down in June from Jarvis Christian University in Hawkins, Tex., after 11 years, also spent time working with the college’s board on his transition. Newman said it is critical to cultivate talent to create a pipeline of leaders, which he has done in his 47 years in higher education. His successor, Glenell M. Lee-Pruitt, happens to be the first person Newman hired when he was president of Mississippi Valley State University.

Newman said he made it a point to really get to know his team at Jarvis and instituted an annual retreat with the board. The informal environment made it easier to bounce around ideas and discuss challenges than it would have been in the board room, he said.

Advertisement

The relationship presidents have with their boards, faculty and students can make or break their tenure.

In April, the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning Board of Trustees voted unanimously to fire Alcorn State University President Felecia Nave, who had been on the job since 2019. The board has not discussed the reason for letting Nave go, but she had faced calls from students and alumni to resign over complaints about tepid enrollment and poor communication.

Nave did not respond to requests for comment.

She is among several female presidents at HBCUs to leave their posts in the last year, including Carmen Walters at Tougaloo College in Mississippi, Vernell Bennett-Fairs at LeMoyne-Owen and Lesia Crumpton-Young at Texas Southern University in Houston. Many of them had been the first women to lead their institutions, and many left in less than five years.

Advertisement

It is unclear why each stepped down. Some declined to comment, while others did not respond to requests for comment.

Commodore at Old Dominion said this trend is not a new phenomenon but still warrants further exploration into why women are heading for the door. She noted that historically Black schools typically appoint more women as presidents than the rest of higher education.

“If this is a space where Black women have probably the best shot at a college presidency and they’re not lasting for more than three to five years, what message is that sending to the pipeline of aspiring Black women college presidents, particularly those who are interested in serving in the HBCU sector?” Commodore said.