There is a battle in American education over two loaded adjectives, “gifted” and “advanced.” It has raged behind the scenes for decades, but that may change. The issue made an important appearance recently in a scholarly paper by a national panel of experts on education and other topics — some liberal, some conservative — that strongly argued we should get rid of “gifted” and replace it with “advanced.” Their reasoning provides an opportunity to assess where we are with school learning in America after decades of confusion about what works and what doesn’t.

“Gifted” means having exceptional talent or natural ability. “Advanced” learning, on the other hand, means going beyond others in progress or ideas.

Here is what the National Working Group on Advanced Education said in its report “Building a Wider, More Diverse Pipeline of Advanced Learners”:

“America should replace ‘gifted education’ with ‘advanced education’ or ‘advanced learning opportunities.’ Likewise, substitute terms should be found for ‘tracking’ and ‘ability grouping’ because of their relationship with the sordid history of tracking programs and because they imply differences in innate ability that suggest that a student who isn’t in advanced education programs at a given time will never and should never be in them. … Also, because it’s important to include students with high academic potential but not yet high achievement, we should describe advanced learning opportunities as being for students with ‘advanced potential,’ too.”

I asked Lauri Kirsch, president of the National Association for Gifted Children, what she thought of this. Should her organization change its name? She congratulated the study authors for giving “us a lot to think about,” but quickly changed the subject. A more important question, she said, was “how can we better and more equitably serve all our children, so they can reach their highest potential?”

That sounds nice, but provides no details on how this works. I share the working group’s discomfort with “gifted.” It suggests students do well in school because they have special talents, not because they work at it. They are blessed by God or inherited great genes. All schools have to do is put them in special classes and they will soar. What about the vast majority of students who aren’t so lucky?

In the last four decades, I have watched and listened carefully to teachers who have, against heavy odds, succeeded in raising achievement significantly for children NOT considered gifted. Their parents did not go to college. They live in poor neighborhoods. They don’t perform as well as children in areas with trees, nice cars and low crime rates.

But when exposed to great teaching, they have thrived. Here are some examples:

Los Angeles teacher Jaime Escalante turned hundreds of low-income Hispanic students into successful Advanced Placement calculus students. Middle schoolteachers Mike Feinberg and David Levin created KIPP schools for impoverished children that have made extraordinary achievement gains in what is now the country’s largest charter school network. International Baccalaureate programs have elevated writing and thinking skills for average and even below-average students. Inner city public charter school systems such as IDEA, Uncommon and Achievement First have replaced affluent suburban schools at the top of my list of those with the most students participating successfully in AP and IB.

The National Working Group includes experts such as Nicholas Colangelo at the University of Iowa, Chester E. Finn Jr. at Stanford, Tarek Grantham at the University of Georgia, Paula M. Olszewski-Kubilius at Northwestern and Jonathan Plucker at Johns Hopkins. They have identified specific actions schools should take “to effectively serve all their students who have the potential for advanced learning.” Theirs are wise recommendations, but I wonder why such sensible approaches have not produced nearly as many great schools as we need.

The working group calls for “accessible front-loading from prekindergarten through fifth grade.” That means providing enriched academic experiences to a broad swath of students, especially in early grades. The working group cites programs in Elgin, Ill., and West Chicago, Ill., that have “provided enrichment experiences in early grades with demonstrated results, especially for children from underresourced communities.” It recommends after-school, weekend and/or summer activities as well.

The working group wants “programs and practices for advanced students” in which districts “move toward a continuum of advanced education services that replaces binary gifted-or-not thinking.” The group cites 10 examples of this approach in elementary, middle and high schools in Fairfax County, Va., including AP and IB. The focus is on helping individual students from culturally different backgrounds or different achievement levels in different subjects. “Some students will realize their potential best by skipping entire grades, for example, while other will benefit from particular advanced courses,” the working group says.

The working group wants acceleration — moving through an educational program at a more rapid pace — in kindergarten through 12th grade. It says there are at least 20 forms of this, including grade-skipping, single-subject acceleration, AP courses and dual enrollment. Plucker called it “one of the most studied intervention strategies in all of education, with overwhelming evidence of positive effect on student achievement.”

The AP and IB programs I have studied in high schools are prime examples of acceleration that works, in part because they use challenging course-ending exams that can’t be dumbed down, as attempts at acceleration often are. Teachers don’t write and grade the final AP and IB exams. That is done by outside experts, usually very experienced teachers working in the summer who don’t know the students they are grading so are immune to usual high school pressure to go easy on such nice kids.

The working group concedes there is widespread resistance to acceleration because many educators and some parents “fear students’ social and emotional developments will be impaired.” The group also acknowledges when a student is accelerated into a different school, the receiving school puts up barriers, “particularly with students from racially underrepresented or low-income backgrounds.”

So why, with such advice from experts, are most students in America still not given the extra time, incentives and demands we can see working in successful schools? In most places, we don’t push students very hard. Parents want to see good report card grades, but in most cases, don’t understand how much better their children — particularly the average ones — could be doing with the front-loading, acceleration and advancement the working group is talking about.

Parents don’t understand the power of classes where teachers check each child for understanding and keep things moving because most parents did not experience such teaching when they were in school. Many education writers have reported what happens in places where the best methods are applied, but such information gets around slowly.

We have made some progress over time. Parents and teachers as old as I am have witnessed big changes. There were zero Advanced Placement courses at my suburban public high school in the 1960s. Here in the 2020s, my eldest grandson just enrolled in the ninth grade at a similar suburban high which has 19 AP courses. But overall growth in advanced learning in all communities has been disappointing.

Big changes in student advancement in some low-income neighborhoods are the result of a growing corps of imaginative teachers finding ways to get students working harder and making those habits stick. The scholars who put out the working group report are enthusiastic allies of such teachers, and probably taught some of them in college and graduate school.

The pandemic hurt efforts at advancement in many places, but accelerating even average children both as groups and individuals is making headway since word is spreading about what our best schools in low-income and average neighborhoods are doing. The most important gifts our kids are getting these days are not intellectual, but motivational. Pushy teachers are showing children, as well as parents and other teachers, how much more students can learn if they get used to doing more challenging work.