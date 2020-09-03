“Today he’s turned his back on the kids that we’re talking about and he’s turned his face in favor of the teachers union and what they have to say and what they have to demand and it’s really shameful,” she said.

The interview aired Wednesday and later that day, the Education Department included a link to the video in an email distributed with the subject “Important Updates from U.S. Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.”

The Hatch Act, passed in 1939, bars the mixing of government employment with partisan politics. Several high-profile members of the Trump administration have been accused of violating it.

Political appointees often wear multiple hats and it’s not always clear whether somebody has gone too far. A DeVos spokeswoman said her comments were not a violation because she did not advocate for the election or defeat of any candidate.

But some experts expressed alarm because she was appearing on Fox News in her official capacity. Richard Painter, who was chief White House ethics lawyer from 2005 to 2007 under President George W. Bush, said DeVos is allowed to defend her policies but that she crossed a line when she called Biden “shameful.”

“That is excessive. That is campaign rhetoric. That’s not the way a secretary of education articulates a position. It’s the way a campaign articulates a position,” Painter said.

Daniel Jacobson, who served in the White House Counsel’s Office under President Barack Obama, agreed.

“In the interview she’s obviously talking about the campaign even though she’s appearing in her capacity as secretary,” he said.

But a third expert, another Obama appointee, said DeVos was on safe territory because she did not advocate for the election or defeat of a candidate.

“If she said ‘and that’s why Biden shouldn’t be president’ . . . she would have clearly crossed the line. But she didn’t go there,” said Nick Schwellenbach, former communication director at the U.S. Office of Special Counsel, a small agency that enforces the Hatch Act.

DeVos spokeswoman Angela Morabito made the same point. “The Hatch Act and agency ethics guidance specifically allow for answering policy questions and setting the record straight,” she said.

Nonetheless, Michael J. Petrilli, president of the right-leaning Fordham Institute and an occasional DeVos critic, said he was concerned as soon as he received the email, partly because unlike the interview, it was “premeditated.”

“It surely involved having career civil servants prep the email and send it,” he said.

A number of Trump administration officials have been accused of violating the Hatch Act, most recently in appearances at the Republican National Convention last month. Watchdog groups lodged objections to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for giving a convention speech from an official trip to Israel and to acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf for leading a naturalization ceremony.

The Office of Special Counsel issued 134 letters to federal employees warning them of improper behavior during the first three years of the Trump administration, according to an agency report to Congress. An additional 46 federal workers were disciplined, and 31 more were told to withdraw from political races or leave government to pursue them.

Special Counsel Henry Kerner, who was appointed by President Trump, has cited at least nine high-level Trump appointees for abusing their government roles to further the president’s reelection or disparage his rivals.

Kerner found repeated violations on the part of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, who disparaged Democratic presidential candidates while speaking in her official capacity in television interviews and on social media. Kerner recommended firing her, but Trump declined to take any action. She recently left the White House for unrelated reasons.