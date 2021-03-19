Last month, the CDC recommended that schools maintain six feet of distance between people when it issued much-awaited guidelines for schools. To achieve that, the agency said schools in most of the country should limit the number of students in the building at any given time and hold off on fully reopening.

That recommendation came under fire from many experts as overly cautious, particularly as more evidence emerged that schools were safely operating with people closer to one another. Nonetheless, with the guidance in place, many systems adopted hybrid systems, where students are in school buildings part of the time and learning from home the rest.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week that her agency was reconsidering its stance as more data became available.

“CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges,” she said Friday in a statement. “These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction.”

President Biden has called on schools to fully reopen, and the revised guidelines put the CDC more clearly in line with the White House. Until now, the CDC was encouraging schools to remain partially shut at the same time Biden was encouraging them to fully open.

But the change is sharply opposed by the country’s two large teachers’ unions, who argue that there is scant research about the impact of closer contact in urban schools, where buildings are older and classrooms more crowded.

“We need to make sure that before we do any changing or easing up of the mitigation strategies that we are making sure we have evidence from those diverse populations,” Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said ahead of the announcement.

The CDC said Friday that most of the school-based infections have been between adults, or between students and staff. Therefore, it recommends six feet of distance between students and their teachers and among teachers and staff. But the CDC said the rules can be relaxed for student-to-student interactions.

For elementary schools, it said, three feet of distance among students is sufficient no matter what the infection rates are in the surrounding community. Young children are much less likely to have severe cases of covid-19, and some research suggests they spread the coronavirus less efficiently than adolescents and teens.

The recommendations are more complex for middle and high schools and depend on which of four levels of community transmission are present in the surrounding area. At the three lowest levels, the CDC says three feet of distance is sufficient for all schools. But at the highest tier, the agency recommends six feet—meaning schools would likely have to rotate students in a hybrid system.