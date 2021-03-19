Last month, the CDC recommended that schools maintain six feet of distance between people when it issued much-awaited guidelines for schools. To achieve that, the agency said schools in most of the country should limit the number of students in the building at any given time and hold off on fully reopening.

That recommendation came under fire from many experts as overly cautious, particularly as more evidence emerged that schools were safely operating with people closer to one another. Nonetheless, with the guidance in place, many systems adopted hybrid systems, where students are in school buildings part of the time and learning from home the rest.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said earlier this week that her agency was reconsidering its stance as more data became available.

“CDC is committed to leading with science and updating our guidance as new evidence emerges,” she said in a statement Friday. “These updated recommendations provide the evidence-based roadmap to help schools reopen safely, and remain open, for in-person instruction.”

President Biden has called on schools to fully reopen, and the revised guidelines put the CDC more clearly in line with the White House. Until now, the CDC was encouraging schools to remain partially shut at the same time Biden was encouraging them to fully open.

But the change is sharply opposed by the country’s two large teachers’ unions, which argue that there is scant research about the impact of closer contact in urban schools, where buildings are older and classrooms more crowded.

“We need to make sure that before we do any changing or easing up of the mitigation strategies that we are making sure we have evidence from those diverse populations,” Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, said ahead of the announcement.

The CDC said Friday that most of the school-based infections have been between adults, or between students and staff. Therefore, it recommends six feet of distance between students and their teachers and among teachers and staff. But the CDC said the rules can be relaxed for student-to-student interactions.

For elementary schools, it said, three feet of distance among students is sufficient no matter what the infection rates are in the surrounding community. Young children are much less likely to have severe cases of covid-19, and some research suggests they spread the coronavirus less efficiently than adolescents and teens.

The recommendations are more complex for middle and high schools and depend on which of four levels of community transmission are present in the surrounding area. At the three lowest levels, the CDC says three feet of distance is sufficient for all schools. But at the highest tier, the agency recommends six feet — meaning schools would probably have to rotate students in a hybrid system.

The agency says secondary schools can drop the standard to three feet, but only if they are able to keep students in cohorts, which limit interactions among a small group. That is difficult to do in middle and high school, where students typically mix up into different groups depending on the course.

The CDC published three new studies Friday that appeared to augment the evidence that schools can operate safely, even where community spread is high, when masking and other measures are used.

One, carried out in an urban district of Salt Lake County, Utah, examined transmission in 20 elementary schools over a six-week period in December and January. Mask use among more than 10,000 students and 1,200 staff was high and students were grouped in classroom cohorts. The average distance between the children was three feet, and while teachers stayed six feet from students on average, many reported closer contact during small groups and one-on-one sessions, the study said.

Fifty-one index, or primary, coronavirus cases were identified, and unlike in previous studies of school-based transmission, the researchers tested all 735 people determined to be close school contacts of the initial 51 – an important step in finding asymptomatic cases that can still transmit the virus. Even so, researchers identified just five cases of in-school transmission, which, they wrote, “strengthens the evidence for low elementary transmission.”

The results, the authors concluded, suggest that even when students are spaced less than six feet apart, “schools in high-incidence communities can still limit in-school transmission by mask use and ensuring other important strategies to reduce transmission risk are implemented.”

A second study, referred to as a pilot investigation, looked at in-school transmission over two December weeks in 55 K-12 schools in Saint Louis County and Springfield, Mo. Nearly all the schools implemented multiple mitigation measures – masking, ventilation upgrades and handwashing stations. But spacing between students varied, with many schools using a minimum of three feet. Although community spread was high during the period – more than 700 daily cases per 100,000 people – researchers identified no school outbreaks and just two cases of in-school spread.

The third CDC study focused on coronavirus cases over four months among school-aged children in Florida, which reopened most schools in August even as most other states kept them closed. It found that youth cases were correlated with rates in the community and that school reopening did not appear to fuel spread observed in some group residences or some high-density workplaces.