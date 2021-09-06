“Based on the investigation to date, we know that the service disruption was caused by a ransomware cyberattack against the university,” according to the statement. “We are currently working with leading external forensic experts and law enforcement to fully investigate the cause and impact.”
More than 11,000 undergraduate and graduate students are enrolled at Howard, according to the university’s website. It was unclear from the university’s statement how or if the Internet outage affected Howard University Hospital.
Nnamezie Ononuju, a first-year medical student at Howard, said the outage forced him to leave campus Sunday for two hours to study at a Starbucks, where he could connect with the WiFi.
He said the medical school was unable to upload lecture recordings on Friday because of the disruption.
“Over the course of the weekend, I saw many Howard students on their laptops at coffee shops and anywhere else they can obtain WiFi, even the Subway on Georgia Avenue,” he said.
The school first alerted the campus to the alleged attack in a 12:16 p.m. email Friday.