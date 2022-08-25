Calculate how much of your student loan debt can be forgiven

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

President Biden’s plan to cancel up to $10,000 in federal student loan debt sounds straightforward, but even a straightforward idea gets complicated in the details. Your eligibility depends on your income across two different years, the way you file your taxes and the kind of degree you or your child pursued. Use this tool to figure out whether you qualify for student debt forgiveness, and how much you might be able to apply to your federal loans

Calculate your student loan debt forgiveness Eligibility is based on adjusted gross income. Your inputs will not be stored. Do you have any unpaid student loan debt from before July 1, 2022? Yes, for myself Yes, for my child No Your loan forgiveness eligibility Please make selections to see your eligibility.

Who qualifies for student debt forgiveness?

Anyone who is still paying back a federal student loan disbursed before July 1, 2022, as long as their personal income is below $125,000 (if they are filing singly), their household income is below $250,000 (if they are married and filing jointly) or they are claimed as a dependent by someone who meets the income requirements. Borrowers qualify if their income in 2021 or 2020 met the requirements. See more info here.

How much student loan debt can be forgiven?

Borrowers who did not receive undergraduate Pell Grants are eligible for up to $10,000 of federal student loan forgiveness. Borrowers who received undergraduate Pell Grants and have outstanding debt from their undergraduate education are eligible for up to $20,000 in forgiveness; those who received undergraduate Pell Grants but only have debt from their graduate education are eligible for up to $10,000.

Are current students eligible for forgiveness?

Yes. Current students are eligible for forgiveness of loans disbursed before July 1, 2022.

What limits are there?

Forgiveness only applies to federal student loans, not private loans. Borrowers must be below the income cap; if they are claimed as a dependent, their parents must be below the income cap.

Are graduate, professional and vocational school loans eligible for forgiveness?

Yes. These loans are eligible for up to $10,000 of forgiveness.

What if my spouse and I file our taxes together, but both have student loans?

Student loan forgiveness is administered per person, not per household. If you and your spouse file your taxes jointly and earn less than $250,000 per year, you are both eligible for federal student loan forgiveness.

Reuben Fischer-Baum contributed to this report.