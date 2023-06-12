How much do you know about student loans?
Take our quiz to find out
Student loans are one of the largest forms of consumer debt in the nation, but how much do you really know about them?
Generations of people have relied on education loans to pay for school, making them a fixture of the college experience for millions of Americans. Still, there are all sorts of misconceptions about student loans. The terms and conditions are complex, and the breakdown of who borrows can be surprising.
Let’s test your knowledge.
[The student loan payment pause will end soon. Here’s what to know.]
Question 1 of 10
How many total Americans have student debt?
Question 2 of 10
What is the median amount of student debt held by an individual borrower?
Question 3 of 10
How much total student debt was there in America in 2022?
Question 4 of 10
Students take out the most debt in pursuit of which degree?
Question 5 of 10
What was the average interest rate of a student loan in 2023-2024?
Question 6 of 10
What is the median amount of time borrowers take to pay back a student loan?
[He took out a student loan in ’77. Today, he’s barely cracked the principal.]