How much do you know about student loans?

Student loans are one of the largest forms of consumer debt in the nation, but how much do you really know about them?

Generations of people have relied on education loans to pay for school, making them a fixture of the college experience for millions of Americans. Still, there are all sorts of misconceptions about student loans. The terms and conditions are complex, and the breakdown of who borrows can be surprising.

Let’s test your knowledge.

Question 1 of 10 How many total Americans have student debt? 45 million 52 million 68 million

Question 2 of 10 What is the median amount of student debt held by an individual borrower? $10,000 to $14,000 $20,000 to $25,000 $30,000 to $34,000

Question 3 of 10 How much total student debt was there in America in 2022? 1.7 million 1.7 billion 1.7 trillion

Question 4 of 10 Students take out the most debt in pursuit of which degree? Associate’s degree Bachelor’s degree Master’s degree

Question 5 of 10 What was the average interest rate of a student loan in 2023-2024? 2.5-5.05 percent 5.5-8.05 percent 8.5-11.05 percent

Question 6 of 10 What is the median amount of time borrowers take to pay back a student loan? 10.5 years 15.5 years 25.5 years

Question 7 of 10 Which age group holds the most student debt? 18-24 25-34 35-49

Question 8 of 10 What’s one big difference between federal and private loans? Repayment options The ability to discharge the debt in bankruptcy Interest deduction

Question 9 of 10 How many applicants have had their loans forgiven through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program? 265,000 425,000 615,000

Question 10 of 10 Why does President Biden want to cancel student loans? To prevent a surge in defaults To boost the economy To spend left over covid funds