But soon she and her husband noticed that Ernest Jr. was receiving only 15 to 20 minutes of live instruction in each of his four classes: English, math, history and science. For the rest of the time, he was on his own with their help, they said. He seemed increasingly disengaged and didn’t complete most of his work, his parents said. A former honor roll student, he ended the 2020-21 school year failing all four courses, Murphy said.