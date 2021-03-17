“As soon as our guidance came out, it became very clear that six feet was among the things that was keeping schools closed,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky told the House Energy and Commerce Committee on Wednesday. “And in that context, science evolves.”

During questioning from members of the committee, she said she hoped to update the guidance “soon.” A change may be announced as early as Friday, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly.

“I would urge you to act and act now,” said Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R.-Wash.). She emphasized the emotional toll on children who have been out of school buildings for more than a year in some cases. “I’m speaking for millions of moms across this country that are extremely concerned about the mental health of kids across the country,” she said.

President Biden has made reopening schools a top priority, saying he wants most K-8 schools open five days a week by the end of next month. Some survey data suggest he is close to that threshold, but millions of children still do not have access to full-time — or in some cases, any — in-person classes.

On Wednesday, the Education Department said it would distribute $122 billion to public K-12 schools by the end of March to help reopen. The Department of Health and Human Services said $10 billion would be distributed for school-based coronavirus testing by early April.

In a letter to state school chiefs sent Tuesday, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said that his agency would move the emergency funding quickly and that states should act “with this same sense of urgency.” He also announced a virtual summit next week focused on school reopening.

Last month, the CDC released detailed guidelines for reopening schools, saying in-person school can be safe if a range of mitigation measures are put into place, such as mandatory masks and distancing.

But when six feet of distance between people is required, it is difficult to reopen with all students present at the same time. As a result, the CDC was encouraging schools to remain partially shut at the same time Biden was encouraging them to fully open.

The CDC guidance offered flexibility when infection rates in the community are low, saying six feet of distance should be maintained “to the greatest extent possible.” But some school officials say they are not sure what that means.

The recommendation pushed some districts to ratchet back plans to fully reopen, and some experts criticized the rules as being too strict.

The American Academy of Pediatrics and the World Health Organization have both endorsed a three-foot distance standard, and many schools in the United States and abroad have adopted that. On Wednesday, Loudoun County Public Schools in Virginia said it would open four days a week in April, a change made possible by reducing the required distance from six to three feet.

The argument for three feet of distancing got a boost last week from a study in Clinical Infectious Diseases that found little difference in infection rates of students and employees in 48 Massachusetts districts that adopted a three-foot distancing minimum and 194 that opted for six. The authors concluded that schools can operate safely with three feet of distance as long as they require masks.

Walensky said earlier this week that the CDC had launched other studies on distancing as the agency revisits the subject. She said the results are forthcoming.

The reexamination comes as the Biden administration continues to push schools to reopen. On Wednesday, Cardona said he defers to health experts but also seemed to welcome a possible change.

“If it does go to three feet, it’ll provide more opportunities potentially for students to enter schools, which is the goal,” he said.

Changing the metric to three feet is opposed by many teachers and their unions.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, said a decision to relax the guidance is premature without studies in urban areas, where buildings are older and classrooms were more crowded from the start. She planned to make her case to CDC officials directly on Wednesday.

“They are compromising the one enduring public health missive that we’ve gotten from the beginning of this pandemic in order to squeeze more kids into schools,” she said. “I think that is problematic until we have real evidence in these harder-to-open places about what the effect is.”