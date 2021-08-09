Unlike a year ago, virtually all school districts have said they plan to offer full-time, in-person school including the big cities that struggled throughout the last school year to reopen classrooms. Schools have been bolstered by tens of billions of dollars in federal funding to support safety measures and help students catch up. And while last year saw significant resistance by teachers to in-person classes, an estimated 90 percent of teachers have been vaccinated, and the two large unions are both signaling openness to vaccine mandates for school staffs.