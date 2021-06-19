Richard Carranza quit a few months ago as chancellor of New York City schools after three years on the job, amid tensions about reopening schools and after fights with Mayor Bill de Blasio over how to desegregate schools. Janice Jackson recently stepped down as chief executive of Chicago’s public school district, after fighting during the pandemic with the teachers union over reopening schools. She said it was time to move on, and that she was going to take some time off before starting a fellowship with the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching.