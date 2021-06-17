“When I told them it was time to go, I said I would stand at the door and asked them to show me their faces briefly as they walked out. I wanted to really see them,” Estes-Swilley said. “I knew I’d be thinking about them all day and I just needed faces. So they formed a line and as they walked out, each of them unhooked a mask from an ear and flashed me a smile as I exclaimed about my gorgeous students. When they were gone, I cried. When I told my husband about it, I cried. I’m telling you and I’m crying.”