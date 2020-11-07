Teachers found themselves in the role of both explainer and reassurer. This is how the process works, they told students. Counting takes time. Patience.

And they listened. Students have been closely following the election, feel invested in its result and want to express their feelings about what has taken place. In a year already turned upside down by covid and economic upheaval, students were refreshing their screens, squinting at results and trying to make sense of the most consequential election of their young lives.

AD

AD

Charly Liss glanced at the CNN.com live feed playing on one computer screen before turning to the other, which displayed her waiting class of high schoolers.

“You’ll see I’m looking at my monitor more than normal,” she told the 16 pixelated faces gathered on Zoom. “But that’s because I’m going to be looking at the news to see if I have to break some news in the middle of class.”

The 24-year-old Northern Virginia teacher had planned to spend the day telling her U.S. History class at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria about the Reconstruction era.

But as it became clear that Election Day in America was likely to stretch into election week, Liss scrapped her schedule.

AD

Instead, she sat down and tried to imagine herself into the minds of her students. If she were 15 or 16, Liss asked herself, what would she want to know?

AD

Now, one eye still on CNN, Liss read the first questions she hoped would guide her students through an unprecedented moment in American history.

Have many of you have been watching the news? How are you feeling?

“It’s just been ups and downs,” said Claudio Cabello, 16. “Trump has been up, then Biden has been up. They’re just flipping states every single time, so it’s confusing.”

Liss nodded. That gave her an opening to explain the concept of a “flipped state,” the idea that parts of the country could switch their political allegiance after decades of remaining faithfully blue or red. (On CNN, John King waved his hands over a map of Georgia.)

AD

She moved to her next questions: Why is this election taking longer to decide than in previous years? Why do we do early voting and/or mail-in voting?

“It’s mostly because of covid so people can stay safe,” said 17-year-old Austin Honig. “If you’ve ever seen a voting line, it gets crowded really fast.”

AD

These teenagers, she said, knew more than people gave them credit for.

It’s 12:45 p.m., class is almost over — and still no consensus on the identity of America’s 46th president.

“Maybe by Monday we’ll have a winner,” Liss told the high schoolers. She assigned homework and ended the Zoom.

Joe Harmon, who teaches at Redbank Valley Junior and Senior High School, a small public school in rural western Pennsylvania, said his eighth-grade students, most of whom supported President Trump, were excited on Election Day. In a mock election two weeks ago, the school’s students voted overwhelmingly to reelect the president. But their enthusiasm dipped as election week wore on.

AD

“They would say, ‘Don’t you see all the red on the map?’ ” Harmon said. “I had to say, ‘Remember, land doesn’t vote. People vote.’ And there was a lot of good discussion about that.”

AD

But even as signs pointed to a greater possibility of Joe Biden winning Pennsylvania, Harmon said he didn’t hear any suggestions of fraud or illegal votes from his students.

“The general consensus was a desire for it to be over. They wanted to know who the winner was so that we can move on,” Harmon said. “Even the kids who were the strongest Trump supporters, there was nothing negative from them. It was very understanding about how this was the process.”

Putting the drawn-out nature of this election in historical context has been a useful way of teaching about it, said Anton Schulzki a social studies teacher at General William J. Palmer High School in Colorado Springs. He teaches a course called “History of the Americas,” and on Wednesday, the class was set to discuss how historians write history. That led to a conversation about the disputed 1876 election, when a final decision was not made until three days before Rutherford B. Hayes was inaugurated president — four months after the vote.

AD

AD

Schulzki’s students were asking why there wasn’t a result and why it was taking so long.

“I said, ‘Guys, you have to put this in perspective. You are expecting instant gratification and that is just not the case here. We have to breathe a little bit and the votes will take us where they take us.”

Teachers in many parts of the country say their students are intensely following the presidential contest.

“I have never had more engaged, interested students in 20 years,” said Sari Beth Rosenberg, who teaches U.S. History at the High School for Environmental Studies, a high-poverty school in New York City where more than 90 percent of students are minorities. “Gen Z – when you ask them opinions about the election, politics, Trump, issues that are important to them, they have a lot to say.”

AD

Her classes, all being held virtually, were scheduled to be discussing the 1787 Constitutional Convention and the creation of the U.S. Constitution this week, a perfect opportunity to incorporate discussions about the current election, she said.

AD

On Election Day, she said, she started talking about the electoral college and how it determines the winner of the presidential election — not the popular vote. She displayed the electoral map from the 2016 election — when Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton but won the electoral college — and, she said, the students couldn’t believe it. “They all screamed when I showed it to them,” she said.

She gave them resources on the Internet to track the results and told them there was no shame in finding the electoral college process confusing. “A lot of adults have a hard time understanding it,” she said.

AD

She had them read an excerpt from the Federalist Papers with Alexander Hamilton explaining why he believed in the electoral college and another piece with the opposing view.

The class discussion continued on Thursday, she said. “They wanted to know the status of everything and their parents wanted to know too. It’s cool. The students knew about Nevada and Arizona because they went on TikTok and Instagram to find out.”

Hunter Hogewood teaches Advanced Placement History at Bethesda Chevy-Chase High School in Bethesda, Md., where, he said the Social Studies Department led a session with BCC teachers on Wednesday on how to lead conversations about the election. They decided to hold the session, he said, “because in 2016 we were all caught off-guard by the results and there were some uncomfortable moments in classes after the election on all sides.”

AD

AD

For this election, he said, “We tried to be a bit more proactive this year so teachers could process their own emotions and thoughts before they engaged with their students.” Hogewood said some teachers “are not comfortable with the conversations because emotions are running high.”

Dorene Christiansen, chair of the history department at Broken Arrow High School in Broken Arrow, Okla., said the majority of students support Trump and many have worn Trump shirts and hats to school this week. Part of the job for teachers, Christiansen said, is to help students manage their disappointment and to allay any fears students may have about whether the system is working the way it’s supposed to.

“The kids get really passionate and they’ll state their opinions and argue loudly,” Christiansen said. “For our teachers, we recognize it as part of our responsibility to emphasize the importance of the democratic process and the need to trust the process.”

AD

Jeanne Winand Herdocia, 42, who teaches at Thomas Jefferson High School in Tampa, said her students, mostly immigrants and African Americans, are unhappy that the election was not a landslide for Biden.

They are really upset they were hoping for justice and they didn’t get that,” she said. “They were hoping to see a clear repudiation of Trumpism. One girl told me, ‘We had an electoral victory, but not a moral victory.’ They really care about the results this year.”

That’s true for Viren Mehta, a sophomore at Oxford Academy, a public school in Cypress, Calif.