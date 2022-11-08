AlaskaELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) faces Patricia Chesbro (D) in the Senate race.
Rep. Mary Peltola (D) faces Nick Begich (R) in the District 1 race.
Governor
Incumbent Mike Dunleavy (R) prevailed over his three challengers by a 2-to-1 margin in the all-party primary and is favored to prevail in the general election.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mike DunleavyDunleavyM. Dunleavy
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Les S. GaraGaraL. GaraDEM
|0
|0
|Charlie PiercePierceC. PierceGOP
|0
|0
Read moreShow more candidates
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. Senate
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) is one of four contenders who emerged from the state’s all-party primary in August. Her closest challenger is Kelly Tshibaka (R), a former commissioner in the Alaska Department of Administration who has Donald Trump’s nod. Alaska is for the first time using ranked-choice voting, which means we’re unlikely to know the results on Nov. 8.
Ranked-choice voting, along with an all-party primary, is thought to favor Murkowski, who has bucked the GOP on several occasions and voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Lisa MurkowskiMurkowskiL. Murkowski
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Patricia ChesbroChesbroP. ChesbroDEM
|0
|0
|Buzz KelleyKelleyB. KelleyGOP
|0
|0
Read moreShow more candidates
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
Democrat Mary Peltola, the House’s first Alaska Native lawmaker, won the ranked-choice special election in Alaska’s single congressional district. She replaced the late Rep. Don Young (R) for the remainder of his term. In doing so, she defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who remain in the November race for a full term in the next Congress. This is also a ranked-choice election, which could again favor Peltola if Republicans split their vote and enough voters who choose Begich as their No. 1 pick end up selecting Peltola as their second option.
U.S. House At-Large District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mary PeltolaPeltolaM. Peltola
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Sarah PalinPalinS. PalinGOP
|0
|0
|Nick BegichBegichN. BegichGOP
|0
|0
|Total Write-InsTotal Write-InsT. Total Write-InsOTH
|0
|0
|Chris ByeByeC. ByeLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Results by state
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
Elections
How The Washington Post reports election race calls
This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.
Elections
The truth about election fraud: It's rare
By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.
Elections
Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms
The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.