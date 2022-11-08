CONTROL OF CONGRESS

AlaskaELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) faces Patricia Chesbro (D) in the Senate race.

Rep. Mary Peltola (D) faces Nick Begich (R) in the District 1 race.

Governor

Incumbent Mike Dunleavy (R) prevailed over his three challengers by a 2-to-1 margin in the all-party primary and is favored to prevail in the general election.

Mike DunleavyDunleavyM. Dunleavy

incumbent

GOP		00
Les S. GaraGaraL. GaraDEM		00
Charlie PiercePierceC. PierceGOP		00
No results reported.

* Incumbent

U.S. Senate

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) is one of four contenders who emerged from the state’s all-party primary in August. Her closest challenger is Kelly Tshibaka (R), a former commissioner in the Alaska Department of Administration who has Donald Trump’s nod. Alaska is for the first time using ranked-choice voting, which means we’re unlikely to know the results on Nov. 8. 

Ranked-choice voting, along with an all-party primary, is thought to favor Murkowski, who has bucked the GOP on several occasions and voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Lisa MurkowskiMurkowskiL. Murkowski

incumbent

GOP		00
Patricia ChesbroChesbroP. ChesbroDEM		00
Buzz KelleyKelleyB. KelleyGOP		00
U.S. House

Democrat Mary Peltola, the House’s first Alaska Native lawmaker, won the ranked-choice special election in Alaska’s single congressional district. She replaced the late Rep. Don Young (R) for the remainder of his term. In doing so, she defeated Republicans Sarah Palin and Nick Begich, who remain in the November race for a full term in the next Congress. This is also a ranked-choice election, which could again favor Peltola if Republicans split their vote and enough voters who choose Begich as their No. 1 pick end up selecting Peltola as their second option.

U.S. House At-Large District

Mary PeltolaPeltolaM. Peltola

incumbent

DEM		00
Sarah PalinPalinS. PalinGOP		00
Nick BegichBegichN. BegichGOP		00
Total Write-InsTotal Write-InsT. Total Write-InsOTH		00
Chris ByeByeC. ByeLIB		00

