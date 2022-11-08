U.S. Senate Link copied

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R) is one of four contenders who emerged from the state’s all-party primary in August. Her closest challenger is Kelly Tshibaka (R), a former commissioner in the Alaska Department of Administration who has Donald Trump’s nod. Alaska is for the first time using ranked-choice voting, which means we’re unlikely to know the results on Nov. 8.

Ranked-choice voting, along with an all-party primary, is thought to favor Murkowski, who has bucked the GOP on several occasions and voted to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.