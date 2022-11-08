CONTROL OF CONGRESS

ArizonaELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Katie Hobbs (D) faces Kari Lake (R) in the Governor race.

Sen. Mark Kelly (D) faces Blake Masters (R) in the Senate race.

Rep. David Schweikert (R) faces Jevin Hodge (D) in the District 1 race.

Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D) faces Eli Crane (R) in the District 2 race.

Juan Ciscomani (R) faces Kirsten Engel (D) in the District 6 race.

Governor

This is the most closely watched contest in the state as former news anchor and Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake is one of the most prominent 2020 election deniers in the country. She is facing former Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs (D), who defended the election process in Arizona as the person in charge of certifying Biden’s victory in 2020.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Katie HobbsHobbsK. HobbsDEM		00
Kari LakeLakeK. LakeGOP		00

Katie HobbsHobbs
Kari LakeLake

U.S. Senate

Sen. Mark Kelly (D), the former astronaut and husband of former congresswoman and gun-control advocate Gabrielle Giffords (D), is one of the GOP’s top targets this election cycle. But his reelection chances, according to political prognosticators, appear to have improved since the GOP primary elevated Blake Masters. Masters is a venture capitalist linked to PayPal founder Peter Thiel, who helped to fund his primary run, and is endorsed by Donald Trump. A super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled nearly $10 million in ad spending on the contest in late September.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mark KellyKellyM. Kelly

incumbent

DEM		00
Blake MastersMastersB. MastersGOP		00
Marc VictorVictorM. VictorLIB		00

Mark KellyKelly
Blake MastersMasters

Key ballot measures

A "yes" vote for Arizona Proposition 309 supports adding more stringent voter identification requirements to both in-person and mail-in voting.

Arizona Proposition 309 - Change Voter-ID Laws

Votes received and percentages of total vote
ResponseVotesPct.
YesYesYes		00
NoNoNo		00

Other statewide races

State Rep. Mark Finchem (R), a member of the extremist group Oath Keepers who was photographed outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, still does not accept the results of the 2020 election. In 2022, he is running to become secretary of state, the top elections official, in a key swing state. The seat is open, and former Maricopa County recorder Adrian Fontes is the Democratic nominee.

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kris MayesMayesK. MayesDEM		00
Abraham HamadehHamadehA. HamadehGOP		00

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Mark FinchemFinchemM. FinchemGOP		00
Adrian FontesFontesA. FontesDEM		00

U.S. House

Arizona has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.

Key House races

  • Ariz.District 1

    This suburban Phoenix district is held by a Republican but went for Biden by a single percentage point in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Jevin HodgeHodgeJ. HodgeDEM    		0
    David SchweikertSchweikertD. Schweikert

    incumbent

    GOP    		0

    D
    R

  • Ariz.District 2

    This district is home to part of Navajo Nation and went for Trump by eight points in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Tom O'HalleranO'HalleranT. O'Halleran

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Eli CraneCraneE. CraneGOP    		0

    D
    R

  • Ariz.District 6

    This open seat in the southeastern part of the state is held by a retiring Democrat and is about as evenly divided as it can get between the parties.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Kirsten EngelEngelK. EngelDEM    		0
    Juan CiscomaniCiscomaniJ. CiscomaniGOP    		0

    D
    R

All House races

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Close
District 1
Close
J. HodgeJevin Hodge
0%
0

D. SchweikertDavid Schweikert

incumbent

0%
0
District 2
Trump +8
District 2
Trump +8
T. O'HalleranTom O'Halleran

incumbent

0%
0

E. CraneEli Crane
0%
0
District 3
Biden +50
District 3
Biden +50
R. GallegoRuben Gallego

incumbent

0%
0

J. ZinkJeff Zink
0%
0
District 4
Biden +11
District 4
Biden +11
G. StantonGreg Stanton

incumbent

0%
0

K. CooperKelly Cooper
0%
0
District 5
Trump +16
District 5
Trump +16
J. RamosJavier Garcia Ramos
0%
0

A. BiggsAndy Biggs

incumbent

0%
0
District 6
Close
District 6
Close
K. EngelKirsten Engel
0%
0

J. CiscomaniJuan Ciscomani
0%
0
District 7
Biden +32
District 7
Biden +32
R. GrijalvaRaúl Grijalva

incumbent

0%
0

L. PozzoloLuis Pozzolo
0%
0
District 8
Trump +13
District 8
Trump +13
D. LeskoDebbie Lesko

incumbent

0%
0

District 9
Trump +26
District 9
Trump +26
P. GosarPaul Gosar

incumbent

0%
0

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

