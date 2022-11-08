ArizonaELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
Katie Hobbs (D) faces Kari Lake (R) in the Governor race.
Sen. Mark Kelly (D) faces Blake Masters (R) in the Senate race.
Rep. David Schweikert (R) faces Jevin Hodge (D) in the District 1 race.
Rep. Tom O'Halleran (D) faces Eli Crane (R) in the District 2 race.
Juan Ciscomani (R) faces Kirsten Engel (D) in the District 6 race.
Governor
This is the most closely watched contest in the state as former news anchor and Trump-backed Republican Kari Lake is one of the most prominent 2020 election deniers in the country. She is facing former Arizona secretary of state Katie Hobbs (D), who defended the election process in Arizona as the person in charge of certifying Biden’s victory in 2020.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Katie HobbsHobbsK. HobbsDEM
|0
|0
|Kari LakeLakeK. LakeGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Mark Kelly (D), the former astronaut and husband of former congresswoman and gun-control advocate Gabrielle Giffords (D), is one of the GOP’s top targets this election cycle. But his reelection chances, according to political prognosticators, appear to have improved since the GOP primary elevated Blake Masters. Masters is a venture capitalist linked to PayPal founder Peter Thiel, who helped to fund his primary run, and is endorsed by Donald Trump. A super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled nearly $10 million in ad spending on the contest in late September.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark KellyKellyM. Kelly
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Blake MastersMastersB. MastersGOP
|0
|0
|Marc VictorVictorM. VictorLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Key ballot measures
A "yes" vote for Arizona Proposition 309 supports adding more stringent voter identification requirements to both in-person and mail-in voting.
Arizona Proposition 309 - Change Voter-ID Laws
|Response
|Votes
|Pct.
|YesYesYes
|0
|0
|NoNoNo
|0
|0
No results reported.
Other statewide races
State Rep. Mark Finchem (R), a member of the extremist group Oath Keepers who was photographed outside the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, still does not accept the results of the 2020 election. In 2022, he is running to become secretary of state, the top elections official, in a key swing state. The seat is open, and former Maricopa County recorder Adrian Fontes is the Democratic nominee.
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kris MayesMayesK. MayesDEM
|0
|0
|Abraham HamadehHamadehA. HamadehGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Mark FinchemFinchemM. FinchemGOP
|0
|0
|Adrian FontesFontesA. FontesDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
U.S. House
Arizona has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
Key House races
Ariz.District 1
This suburban Phoenix district is held by a Republican but went for Biden by a single percentage point in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Jevin HodgeHodgeJ. HodgeDEM 0 David SchweikertSchweikertD. Schweikert
incumbentGOP
0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Ariz.District 2
This district is home to part of Navajo Nation and went for Trump by eight points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Tom O'HalleranO'HalleranT. O'Halleran
incumbentDEM
0 Eli CraneCraneE. CraneGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Ariz.District 6
This open seat in the southeastern part of the state is held by a retiring Democrat and is about as evenly divided as it can get between the parties.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Kirsten EngelEngelK. EngelDEM 0 Juan CiscomaniCiscomaniJ. CiscomaniGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
All House races
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Close
District 1
Close
J. HodgeJevin Hodge
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. SchweikertDavid Schweikert
incumbent
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Trump +8
District 2
Trump +8
T. O'HalleranTom O'Halleran
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
E. CraneEli Crane
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Biden +50
District 3
Biden +50
R. GallegoRuben Gallego
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. ZinkJeff Zink
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Biden +11
District 4
Biden +11
G. StantonGreg Stanton
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
K. CooperKelly Cooper
0%
0
District 5
Awaiting results
Trump +16
District 5
Trump +16
J. RamosJavier Garcia Ramos
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. BiggsAndy Biggs
incumbent
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 6
Awaiting results
Close
District 6
Close
K. EngelKirsten Engel
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. CiscomaniJuan Ciscomani
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Biden +32
District 7
Biden +32
R. GrijalvaRaúl Grijalva
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
L. PozzoloLuis Pozzolo
0%
0
District 8
Awaiting results
Trump +13
District 8
Trump +13
D. LeskoDebbie Lesko
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 9
Awaiting results
Trump +26
District 9
Trump +26
P. GosarPaul Gosar
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
Results by state
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
Elections
How The Washington Post reports election race calls
This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.
Elections
The truth about election fraud: It's rare
By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.
Elections
Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms
The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.