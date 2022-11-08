U.S. Senate Link copied

Sen. Mark Kelly (D), the former astronaut and husband of former congresswoman and gun-control advocate Gabrielle Giffords (D), is one of the GOP’s top targets this election cycle. But his reelection chances, according to political prognosticators, appear to have improved since the GOP primary elevated Blake Masters. Masters is a venture capitalist linked to PayPal founder Peter Thiel, who helped to fund his primary run, and is endorsed by Donald Trump. A super PAC linked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) canceled nearly $10 million in ad spending on the contest in late September.