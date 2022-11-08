Other races Link copied

In the race for Los Angeles mayor, Rep. Karen Bass (D) and wealthy real-estate developer Rick Caruso (D) emerged out of the primary to do final battle for the win in November. Bass is considered the more liberal candidate — she recently nabbed the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but she also got the backing of President Biden and Vice President Harris (a former California senator and attorney general). Caruso is also racking up endorsements — from such celebrities as Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, but also from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, as he’s pledged to “end street homelessness.”

Lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state are also on the ballot this year.