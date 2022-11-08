CaliforniaELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
John Duarte (R) faces Adam Gray (D) in the District 13 race.
Rep. David Valadao (R) faces Rudy Salas (D) in the District 22 race.
Rep. Mike Garcia (R) faces Christy Smith (D) in the District 27 race.
Rep. Katie Porter (D) faces Scott Baugh (R) in the District 47 race.
Rep. Mike Levin (D) faces Brian Maryott (R) in the District 49 race.
Governor
Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is expected to win reelection in this heavily blue state against state Sen. Brian Dahle (R).
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Gavin NewsomNewsomG. Newsom
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Brian DahleDahleB. DahleGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Incumbent Alex Padilla (D) was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to replace Kamala Harris after she became vice president. The son of Mexican immigrants and a former secretary of state, he came in first in the June special election to fill out the remainder of Harris’s term. As in that contest, he’ll face Republican constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser in this one.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alex PadillaPadillaA. Padilla
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Mark MeuserMeuserM. MeuserGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Senate (unexpired term)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Alex PadillaPadillaA. Padilla
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Mark MeuserMeuserM. MeuserGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Key ballot measures
California is seeking to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. A vote for Proposition One would make explicit the right to privacy, including the right to an abortion or contraceptives, in the state constitution; foes say a vote against isn’t useful because the state constitution also contains a right to privacy and the measure would take precedence over a state regulation limiting abortions after 24 weeks unless the life or health of the mother is at risk.
Proposition 1-Reproductive Freedom Rights
|Response
|Votes
|Pct.
|YesYesYes
|0
|0
|NoNoNo
|0
|0
No results reported.
Other races
In the race for Los Angeles mayor, Rep. Karen Bass (D) and wealthy real-estate developer Rick Caruso (D) emerged out of the primary to do final battle for the win in November. Bass is considered the more liberal candidate — she recently nabbed the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but she also got the backing of President Biden and Vice President Harris (a former California senator and attorney general). Caruso is also racking up endorsements — from such celebrities as Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, but also from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, as he’s pledged to “end street homelessness.”
Lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state are also on the ballot this year.
Mayor Los Angeles
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rick CarusoCarusoR. Caruso
|0
|0
|Karen BassBassK. Bass
|0
|0
No results reported.
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rob BontaBontaR. Bonta
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Nathan HochmanHochmanN. HochmanGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Lieutenant Governor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Angela Underwood JacobsUnderwood JacobsA. Underwood JacobsGOP
|0
|0
|Eleni KounalakisKounalakisE. Kounalakis
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rob BernoskyBernoskyR. BernoskyGOP
|0
|0
|Shirley WeberWeberS. Weber
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
Democrats are targeting several Republican House incumbents for defeat in seats that should be extremely competitive given their Democratic leans and significant percentage of Latino voters. They include GOP incumbents David G. Valadao, who eked out a primary in the 22nd District after voting to impeach Donald Trump; Mike Garcia in the 27th District; Michelle Steel in the 45th District, which has a large population of Asian American residents; and Ken Calvert in the 41st District, though he is deemed less vulnerable by election prognosticators.
California has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
Key House races
Calif.District 9
This San Joaquin Valley district went for Biden by 12 points in 2020, but is nonetheless considered a possible GOP win.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Josh HarderHarderJ. Harder
incumbentDEM
0 Tom PattiPattiT. PattiGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 13
This Central Valley seat is open and went for Biden by 13 points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Adam GrayGrayA. GrayDEM 0 John DuarteDuarteJ. DuarteGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 22
Valadao is a top Democratic target in a Democratic-leaning seat, even after being attacked by Republicans for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. David ValadaoValadaoD. Valadao
incumbentGOP
0 Rudy SalasSalasR. SalasDEM 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 26
Brownley only recently made race watchers’ most competitive list as the environment appears to have improved for the GOP. The seat is largely based in Ventura County and went for Biden by double digits in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Julia BrownleyBrownleyJ. Brownley
incumbentDEM
0 Matt JacobsJacobsM. JacobsGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 27
This northern Los Angeles County seat is majority Hispanic and a big target for Democrats because Biden ran up double digits here in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Christy SmithSmithC. SmithDEM 0 Mike GarciaGarciaM. Garcia
incumbentGOP
0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 41
Calvert is one of several House Republicans being targeted in California. His Riverside County district went for Trump by a single percentage point in 2020; 40 percent of the population is Hispanic.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Ken CalvertCalvertK. Calvert
incumbentGOP
0 Will RollinsRollinsW. RollinsDEM 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 45
This majority-minority seat in Orange County went for Biden by six points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Michelle SteelSteelM. Steel
incumbentGOP
0 Jay ChenChenJ. ChenDEM 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 47
This Orange County seat is competitive despite having gone for Biden by 12 points in 2020. Twenty-five percent of its residents are Asian American.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Katie PorterPorterK. Porter
incumbentDEM
0 Scott BaughBaughS. BaughGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
Calif.District 49
This northern San Diego County seat presents a pickup chance for the GOP. A third of its population is Hispanic.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Mike LevinLevinM. Levin
incumbentDEM
0 Brian MaryottMaryottB. MaryottGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
All House races
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Trump +19
District 1
Trump +19
D. LaMalfaDoug LaMalfa
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. SteinerMax Steiner
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Biden +50
District 2
Biden +50
J. HuffmanJared Huffman
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. BrowerDouglas Brower
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Close
District 3
Close
K. JonesKermit Jones
0%
0
Awaiting results
K. KileyKevin Kiley
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Biden +36
District 4
Biden +36
M. ThompsonMike Thompson
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. BrockMatt Brock
0%
0
District 5
Awaiting results
Trump +12
District 5
Trump +12
T. McClintockTom McClintock
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. BarkleyMike Barkley
0%
0
District 6
Awaiting results
Biden +19
District 6
Biden +19
A. BeraAmi Bera
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. HamiltonTamika Hamilton
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Biden +37
District 7
Biden +37
D. MatsuiDoris Matsui
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. SemenenkoMax Semenenko
0%
0
District 8
Awaiting results
Biden +54
District 8
Biden +54
J. GaramendiJohn Garamendi
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. RecileRudy Recile
0%
0
District 9
Awaiting results
Biden +12
District 9
Biden +12
J. HarderJosh Harder
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. PattiTom Patti
0%
0
District 10
Awaiting results
Biden +39
District 10
Biden +39
M. DeSaulnierMark DeSaulnier
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. KerrMichael Kerr
0%
0
District 11
Awaiting results
Biden +75
District 11
Biden +75
N. PelosiNancy Pelosi
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. DennisJohn Dennis
0%
0
District 12
Awaiting results
Biden +81
District 12
Biden +81
B. LeeBarbara Lee
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. SlausonStephen Slauson
0%
0
District 13
Awaiting results
Biden +12
District 13
Biden +12
A. GrayAdam Gray
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. DuarteJohn Duarte
0%
0
District 14
Awaiting results
Biden +45
District 14
Biden +45
E. SwalwellEric Swalwell
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. HaydenAlison Hayden
0%
0
District 15
Awaiting results
Biden +57
District 15
Biden +57
D. CanepaDavid Canepa
0%
0
Awaiting results
K. MullinKevin Mullin
0%
0
District 16
Awaiting results
Biden +53
District 16
Biden +53
R. KumarRishi Kumar
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. EshooAnna Eshoo
incumbent
0%
0
District 17
Awaiting results
Biden +48
District 17
Biden +48
R. KhannaRo Khanna
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. TandonRitesh Tandon
0%
0
District 18
Awaiting results
Biden +44
District 18
Biden +44
Z. LofgrenZoe Lofgren
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
P. HernandezPeter Hernandez
0%
0
District 19
Awaiting results
Biden +40
District 19
Biden +40
J. PanettaJimmy Panetta
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. GormanJeff Gorman
0%
0
District 20
Awaiting results
Trump +25
District 20
Trump +25
M. WoodMarisa Wood
0%
0
Awaiting results
K. McCarthyKevin McCarthy
incumbent
0%
0
District 21
Awaiting results
Biden +22
District 21
Biden +22
J. CostaJim Costa
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. MaherMichael Maher
0%
0
District 22
Awaiting results
Biden +13
District 22
Biden +13
D. ValadaoDavid Valadao
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. SalasRudy Salas
0%
0
District 23
Awaiting results
Trump +10
District 23
Trump +10
J. ObernolteJay Obernolte
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. MarshallDerek Marshall
0%
0
District 24
Awaiting results
Biden +29
District 24
Biden +29
S. CarbajalSalud Carbajal
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. AllenBrad Allen
0%
0
District 25
Awaiting results
Biden +15
District 25
Biden +15
R. RuizRaul Ruiz
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. HawkinsBrian Hawkins
0%
0
District 26
Awaiting results
Biden +20
District 26
Biden +20
J. BrownleyJulia Brownley
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. JacobsMatt Jacobs
0%
0
District 27
Awaiting results
Biden +12
District 27
Biden +12
C. SmithChristy Smith
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. GarciaMike Garcia
incumbent
0%
0
District 28
Awaiting results
Biden +34
District 28
Biden +34
J. ChuJudy Chu
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
W. HallmanWes Hallman
0%
0
District 29
Awaiting results
Biden +51
District 29
Biden +51
T. CárdenasTony Cárdenas
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. DueñasAngelica Dueñas
0%
0
District 30
Awaiting results
Biden +46
District 30
Biden +46
A. SchiffAdam Schiff
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
G. PudloG. Pudlo
0%
0
District 31
Awaiting results
Biden +31
District 31
Biden +31
G. NapolitanoGrace Napolitano
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. MartinezDaniel Martinez
0%
0
District 32
Awaiting results
Biden +41
District 32
Biden +41
B. ShermanBrad Sherman
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
L. VolotzkyLucie Volotzky
0%
0
District 33
Awaiting results
Biden +25
District 33
Biden +25
P. AguilarPete Aguilar
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. PorterJohn Porter
0%
0
District 34
Awaiting results
Biden +64
District 34
Biden +64
D. KimDavid Kim
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. GomezJimmy Gomez
incumbent
0%
0
District 35
Awaiting results
Biden +28
District 35
Biden +28
N. TorresNorma Torres
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. CargileMike Cargile
0%
0
District 36
Awaiting results
Biden +44
District 36
Biden +44
T. LieuTed Lieu
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. CollinsJoe Collins
0%
0
District 37
Awaiting results
Biden +73
District 37
Biden +73
S. KamlagerSydney Kamlager
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. PerryJan Perry
0%
0
District 38
Awaiting results
Biden +30
District 38
Biden +30
L. SánchezLinda Sánchez
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
E. ChingEric Ching
0%
0
District 39
Awaiting results
Biden +26
District 39
Biden +26
M. TakanoMark Takano
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. SmithAja Smith
0%
0
District 40
Awaiting results
Close
District 40
Close
Y. KimYoung Kim
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. MahmoodAsif Mahmood
0%
0
District 41
Awaiting results
Close
District 41
Close
K. CalvertKen Calvert
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
W. RollinsWill Rollins
0%
0
District 42
Awaiting results
Biden +46
District 42
Biden +46
R. GarciaRobert Garcia
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. BriscoeJohn Briscoe
0%
0
District 43
Awaiting results
Biden +64
District 43
Biden +64
M. WatersMaxine Waters
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
O. NavarroOmar Navarro
0%
0
District 44
Awaiting results
Biden +48
District 44
Biden +48
N. BarragánNanette Barragán
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
P. JonesPaul Jones
0%
0
District 45
Awaiting results
Biden +6
District 45
Biden +6
M. SteelMichelle Steel
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. ChenJay Chen
0%
0
District 46
Awaiting results
Biden +31
District 46
Biden +31
L. CorreaLou Correa
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. GonzalesChristopher Gonzales
0%
0
District 47
Awaiting results
Biden +11
District 47
Biden +11
K. PorterKatie Porter
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. BaughScott Baugh
0%
0
District 48
Awaiting results
Trump +12
District 48
Trump +12
S. HoulahanStephen Houlahan
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. IssaDarrell Issa
incumbent
0%
0
District 49
Awaiting results
Biden +11
District 49
Biden +11
M. LevinMike Levin
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. MaryottBrian Maryott
0%
0
District 50
Awaiting results
Biden +33
District 50
Biden +33
S. PetersScott Peters
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. GustafsonCorey Gustafson
0%
0
District 51
Awaiting results
Biden +27
District 51
Biden +27
S. JacobsSara Jacobs
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. CaplanStan Caplan
0%
0
District 52
Awaiting results
Biden +37
District 52
Biden +37
J. VargasJuan Vargas
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. GeffeneyTyler Geffeney
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
Results by state
- Alabama
- Alaska
- Arizona
- Arkansas
- California
- Colorado
- Connecticut
- Delaware
- District of Columbia
- Florida
- Georgia
- Hawaii
- Idaho
- Illinois
- Indiana
- Iowa
- Kansas
- Kentucky
- Louisiana
- Maine
- Maryland
- Massachusetts
- Michigan
- Minnesota
- Mississippi
- Missouri
- Montana
- Nebraska
- Nevada
- New Hampshire
- New Jersey
- New Mexico
- New York
- North Carolina
- North Dakota
- Ohio
- Oklahoma
- Oregon
- Pennsylvania
- Rhode Island
- South Carolina
- South Dakota
- Tennessee
- Texas
- Utah
- Vermont
- Virginia
- Washington
- West Virginia
- Wisconsin
- Wyoming
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
Elections
How The Washington Post reports election race calls
This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.
Elections
The truth about election fraud: It's rare
By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.
Elections
Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms
The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.