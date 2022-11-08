CONTROL OF CONGRESS

CaliforniaELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

John Duarte (R) faces Adam Gray (D) in the District 13 race.

Rep. David Valadao (R) faces Rudy Salas (D) in the District 22 race.

Rep. Mike Garcia (R) faces Christy Smith (D) in the District 27 race.

Rep. Katie Porter (D) faces Scott Baugh (R) in the District 47 race.

Rep. Mike Levin (D) faces Brian Maryott (R) in the District 49 race.

Governor

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is expected to win reelection in this heavily blue state against state Sen. Brian Dahle (R). 

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Gavin NewsomNewsomG. Newsom

incumbent

DEM		00
Brian DahleDahleB. DahleGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Gavin NewsomNewsom
Brian DahleDahle

U.S. Senate

Incumbent Alex Padilla (D) was appointed by Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to replace Kamala Harris after she became vice president. The son of Mexican immigrants and a former secretary of state, he came in first in the June special election to fill out the remainder of Harris’s term. As in that contest, he’ll face Republican constitutional lawyer Mark Meuser in this one.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Alex PadillaPadillaA. Padilla

incumbent

DEM		00
Mark MeuserMeuserM. MeuserGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Alex PadillaPadilla
Mark MeuserMeuser

Senate (unexpired term)

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Alex PadillaPadillaA. Padilla

incumbent

DEM		00
Mark MeuserMeuserM. MeuserGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Key ballot measures

California is seeking to enshrine reproductive rights in the state constitution after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June. A vote for Proposition One would make explicit the right to privacy, including the right to an abortion or contraceptives, in the state constitution; foes say a vote against isn’t useful because the state constitution also contains a right to privacy and the measure would take precedence over a state regulation limiting abortions after 24 weeks unless the life or health of the mother is at risk.

Proposition 1-Reproductive Freedom Rights

Votes received and percentages of total vote
ResponseVotesPct.
YesYesYes		00
NoNoNo		00

No results reported.

Other races

In the race for Los Angeles mayor, Rep. Karen Bass (D) and wealthy real-estate developer Rick Caruso (D) emerged out of the primary to do final battle for the win in November. Bass is considered the more liberal candidate — she recently nabbed the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), but she also got the backing of President Biden and Vice President Harris (a former California senator and attorney general). Caruso is also racking up endorsements — from such celebrities as Elon Musk and Kim Kardashian, but also from the Los Angeles Police Protective League, as he’s pledged to “end street homelessness.”

Lieutenant governor, attorney general and secretary of state are also on the ballot this year.

Mayor Los Angeles

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Rick CarusoCarusoR. Caruso		00
Karen BassBassK. Bass		00

No results reported.

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Rob BontaBontaR. Bonta

incumbent

DEM		00
Nathan HochmanHochmanN. HochmanGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Angela Underwood JacobsUnderwood JacobsA. Underwood JacobsGOP		00
Eleni KounalakisKounalakisE. Kounalakis

incumbent

DEM		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Rob BernoskyBernoskyR. BernoskyGOP		00
Shirley WeberWeberS. Weber

incumbent

DEM		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

U.S. House

Democrats are targeting several Republican House incumbents for defeat in seats that should be extremely competitive given their Democratic leans and significant percentage of Latino voters. They include GOP incumbents David G. Valadao, who eked out a primary in the 22nd District after voting to impeach Donald Trump; Mike Garcia in the 27th District; Michelle Steel in the 45th District, which has a large population of Asian American residents; and Ken Calvert in the 41st District, though he is deemed less vulnerable by election prognosticators.

California has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.

Key House races

  • Calif.District 9

    This San Joaquin Valley district went for Biden by 12 points in 2020, but is nonetheless considered a possible GOP win.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Josh HarderHarderJ. Harder

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Tom PattiPattiT. PattiGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 13

    This Central Valley seat is open and went for Biden by 13 points in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Adam GrayGrayA. GrayDEM    		0
    John DuarteDuarteJ. DuarteGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 22

    Valadao is a top Democratic target in a Democratic-leaning seat, even after being attacked by Republicans for voting to impeach Trump after the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    David ValadaoValadaoD. Valadao

    incumbent

    GOP    		0
    Rudy SalasSalasR. SalasDEM    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 26

    Brownley only recently made race watchers’ most competitive list as the environment appears to have improved for the GOP. The seat is largely based in Ventura County and went for Biden by double digits in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Julia BrownleyBrownleyJ. Brownley

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Matt JacobsJacobsM. JacobsGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 27

    This northern Los Angeles County seat is majority Hispanic and a big target for Democrats because Biden ran up double digits here in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Christy SmithSmithC. SmithDEM    		0
    Mike GarciaGarciaM. Garcia

    incumbent

    GOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 41

    Calvert is one of several House Republicans being targeted in California. His Riverside County district went for Trump by a single percentage point in 2020; 40 percent of the population is Hispanic.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Ken CalvertCalvertK. Calvert

    incumbent

    GOP    		0
    Will RollinsRollinsW. RollinsDEM    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 45

    This majority-minority seat in Orange County went for Biden by six points in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Michelle SteelSteelM. Steel

    incumbent

    GOP    		0
    Jay ChenChenJ. ChenDEM    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 47

    This Orange County seat is competitive despite having gone for Biden by 12 points in 2020. Twenty-five percent of its residents are Asian American.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Katie PorterPorterK. Porter

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Scott BaughBaughS. BaughGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R

  • Calif.District 49

    This northern San Diego County seat presents a pickup chance for the GOP. A third of its population is Hispanic.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Mike LevinLevinM. Levin

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Brian MaryottMaryottB. MaryottGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    D
    R
Show more racesRead more

All House races

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Trump +19
Awaiting results
District 1
Trump +19
D. LaMalfaDoug LaMalfa

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. SteinerMax Steiner
0%
0
District 2
Biden +50
Awaiting results
District 2
Biden +50
J. HuffmanJared Huffman

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

D. BrowerDouglas Brower
0%
0
District 3
Close
Awaiting results
District 3
Close
K. JonesKermit Jones
0%
0

Awaiting results

K. KileyKevin Kiley
0%
0
District 4
Biden +36
Awaiting results
District 4
Biden +36
M. ThompsonMike Thompson

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. BrockMatt Brock
0%
0
District 5
Trump +12
Awaiting results
District 5
Trump +12
T. McClintockTom McClintock

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. BarkleyMike Barkley
0%
0
District 6
Biden +19
Awaiting results
District 6
Biden +19
A. BeraAmi Bera

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. HamiltonTamika Hamilton
0%
0
District 7
Biden +37
Awaiting results
District 7
Biden +37
D. MatsuiDoris Matsui

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. SemenenkoMax Semenenko
0%
0
District 8
Biden +54
Awaiting results
District 8
Biden +54
J. GaramendiJohn Garamendi

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

R. RecileRudy Recile
0%
0
District 9
Biden +12
Awaiting results
District 9
Biden +12
J. HarderJosh Harder

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. PattiTom Patti
0%
0
District 10
Biden +39
Awaiting results
District 10
Biden +39
M. DeSaulnierMark DeSaulnier

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. KerrMichael Kerr
0%
0
District 11
Biden +75
Awaiting results
District 11
Biden +75
N. PelosiNancy Pelosi

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. DennisJohn Dennis
0%
0
District 12
Biden +81
Awaiting results
District 12
Biden +81
B. LeeBarbara Lee

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

S. SlausonStephen Slauson
0%
0
District 13
Biden +12
Awaiting results
District 13
Biden +12
A. GrayAdam Gray
0%
0

Awaiting results

J. DuarteJohn Duarte
0%
0
District 14
Biden +45
Awaiting results
District 14
Biden +45
E. SwalwellEric Swalwell

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

A. HaydenAlison Hayden
0%
0
District 15
Biden +57
Awaiting results
District 15
Biden +57
D. CanepaDavid Canepa
0%
0

Awaiting results

K. MullinKevin Mullin
0%
0
District 16
Biden +53
Awaiting results
District 16
Biden +53
R. KumarRishi Kumar
0%
0

Awaiting results

A. EshooAnna Eshoo

incumbent

0%
0
District 17
Biden +48
Awaiting results
District 17
Biden +48
R. KhannaRo Khanna

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

R. TandonRitesh Tandon
0%
0
District 18
Biden +44
Awaiting results
District 18
Biden +44
Z. LofgrenZoe Lofgren

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

P. HernandezPeter Hernandez
0%
0
District 19
Biden +40
Awaiting results
District 19
Biden +40
J. PanettaJimmy Panetta

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. GormanJeff Gorman
0%
0
District 20
Trump +25
Awaiting results
District 20
Trump +25
M. WoodMarisa Wood
0%
0

Awaiting results

K. McCarthyKevin McCarthy

incumbent

0%
0
District 21
Biden +22
Awaiting results
District 21
Biden +22
J. CostaJim Costa

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. MaherMichael Maher
0%
0
District 22
Biden +13
Awaiting results
District 22
Biden +13
D. ValadaoDavid Valadao

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

R. SalasRudy Salas
0%
0
District 23
Trump +10
Awaiting results
District 23
Trump +10
J. ObernolteJay Obernolte

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

D. MarshallDerek Marshall
0%
0
District 24
Biden +29
Awaiting results
District 24
Biden +29
S. CarbajalSalud Carbajal

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

B. AllenBrad Allen
0%
0
District 25
Biden +15
Awaiting results
District 25
Biden +15
R. RuizRaul Ruiz

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

B. HawkinsBrian Hawkins
0%
0
District 26
Biden +20
Awaiting results
District 26
Biden +20
J. BrownleyJulia Brownley

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. JacobsMatt Jacobs
0%
0
District 27
Biden +12
Awaiting results
District 27
Biden +12
C. SmithChristy Smith
0%
0

Awaiting results

M. GarciaMike Garcia

incumbent

0%
0
District 28
Biden +34
Awaiting results
District 28
Biden +34
J. ChuJudy Chu

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

W. HallmanWes Hallman
0%
0
District 29
Biden +51
Awaiting results
District 29
Biden +51
T. CárdenasTony Cárdenas

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

A. DueñasAngelica Dueñas
0%
0
District 30
Biden +46
Awaiting results
District 30
Biden +46
A. SchiffAdam Schiff

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

G. PudloG. Pudlo
0%
0
District 31
Biden +31
Awaiting results
District 31
Biden +31
G. NapolitanoGrace Napolitano

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

D. MartinezDaniel Martinez
0%
0
District 32
Biden +41
Awaiting results
District 32
Biden +41
B. ShermanBrad Sherman

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

L. VolotzkyLucie Volotzky
0%
0
District 33
Biden +25
Awaiting results
District 33
Biden +25
P. AguilarPete Aguilar

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. PorterJohn Porter
0%
0
District 34
Biden +64
Awaiting results
District 34
Biden +64
D. KimDavid Kim
0%
0

Awaiting results

J. GomezJimmy Gomez

incumbent

0%
0
District 35
Biden +28
Awaiting results
District 35
Biden +28
N. TorresNorma Torres

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. CargileMike Cargile
0%
0
District 36
Biden +44
Awaiting results
District 36
Biden +44
T. LieuTed Lieu

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. CollinsJoe Collins
0%
0
District 37
Biden +73
Awaiting results
District 37
Biden +73
S. KamlagerSydney Kamlager
0%
0

Awaiting results

J. PerryJan Perry
0%
0
District 38
Biden +30
Awaiting results
District 38
Biden +30
L. SánchezLinda Sánchez

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

E. ChingEric Ching
0%
0
District 39
Biden +26
Awaiting results
District 39
Biden +26
M. TakanoMark Takano

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

A. SmithAja Smith
0%
0
District 40
Close
Awaiting results
District 40
Close
Y. KimYoung Kim

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

A. MahmoodAsif Mahmood
0%
0
District 41
Close
Awaiting results
District 41
Close
K. CalvertKen Calvert

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

W. RollinsWill Rollins
0%
0
District 42
Biden +46
Awaiting results
District 42
Biden +46
R. GarciaRobert Garcia
0%
0

Awaiting results

J. BriscoeJohn Briscoe
0%
0
District 43
Biden +64
Awaiting results
District 43
Biden +64
M. WatersMaxine Waters

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

O. NavarroOmar Navarro
0%
0
District 44
Biden +48
Awaiting results
District 44
Biden +48
N. BarragánNanette Barragán

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

P. JonesPaul Jones
0%
0
District 45
Biden +6
Awaiting results
District 45
Biden +6
M. SteelMichelle Steel

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. ChenJay Chen
0%
0
District 46
Biden +31
Awaiting results
District 46
Biden +31
L. CorreaLou Correa

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. GonzalesChristopher Gonzales
0%
0
District 47
Biden +11
Awaiting results
District 47
Biden +11
K. PorterKatie Porter

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

S. BaughScott Baugh
0%
0
District 48
Trump +12
Awaiting results
District 48
Trump +12
S. HoulahanStephen Houlahan
0%
0

Awaiting results

D. IssaDarrell Issa

incumbent

0%
0
District 49
Biden +11
Awaiting results
District 49
Biden +11
M. LevinMike Levin

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

B. MaryottBrian Maryott
0%
0
District 50
Biden +33
Awaiting results
District 50
Biden +33
S. PetersScott Peters

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. GustafsonCorey Gustafson
0%
0
District 51
Biden +27
Awaiting results
District 51
Biden +27
S. JacobsSara Jacobs

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

S. CaplanStan Caplan
0%
0
District 52
Biden +37
Awaiting results
District 52
Biden +37
J. VargasJuan Vargas

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. GeffeneyTyler Geffeney
0%
0

* Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

