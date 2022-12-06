CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 50 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year. The Democrats have gained 1 seat they did not previously hold.

Democrats are projected to keep control of the Senate

Republicans now hold 49 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year. The Republicans have lost 1 seat they previously held.

Democrats now hold 213 out of 435 seats in the House. The Democrats have lost 9 seats they previously held.

Republicans now hold 220 out of 435 seats in the House. The Republicans have gained 9 seats they did not previously hold.

Republicans are projected to win control of the House

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

Georgia Senate runoffELECTION RESULTS

Senate

Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock is in a runoff election for the second time, just two years after winning a special election runoff that gave Democrats control of the Senate. This time, his Republican challenger is Herschel Walker, a first-time candidate and former professional football player endorsed by Donald Trump. In the Nov. 8 election, Warnock won around 36,000 more votes than Walker did but did not cross the 50 percent threshold required to avoid a runoff.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Raphael WarnockWarnockR. Warnock

incumbent

DEM		00
Herschel WalkerWalkerH. WalkerGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Raphael WarnockWarnock
Herschel WalkerWalker

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

