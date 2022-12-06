Senate Link copied

Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock is in a runoff election for the second time, just two years after winning a special election runoff that gave Democrats control of the Senate. This time, his Republican challenger is Herschel Walker, a first-time candidate and former professional football player endorsed by Donald Trump. In the Nov. 8 election, Warnock won around 36,000 more votes than Walker did but did not cross the 50 percent threshold required to avoid a runoff.