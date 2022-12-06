Georgia Senate runoffELECTION RESULTS
Senate
Democratic Sen. Raphael G. Warnock is in a runoff election for the second time, just two years after winning a special election runoff that gave Democrats control of the Senate. This time, his Republican challenger is Herschel Walker, a first-time candidate and former professional football player endorsed by Donald Trump. In the Nov. 8 election, Warnock won around 36,000 more votes than Walker did but did not cross the 50 percent threshold required to avoid a runoff.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Raphael WarnockWarnockR. Warnock
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Herschel WalkerWalkerH. WalkerGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
