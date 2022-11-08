Governor Link copied

A repeat of the 2018 election is underway in the governor’s race with Gov. Brian Kemp (R) once again facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Abrams, formerly the minority leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives, lost the bitterly fought 2018 contest by fewer than two points. Since the loss, Abrams has developed a national reputation as a voting rights activist through her Fair Fight PAC and the political landscape in Georgia has shifted significantly. The rematch is closely watched and considered a toss-up.