GeorgiaELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) faces Herschel Walker (R) in the Senate race.
Gov. Brian Kemp (R) faces Stacey Abrams (D) in the Governor race.
Governor
A repeat of the 2018 election is underway in the governor’s race with Gov. Brian Kemp (R) once again facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Abrams, formerly the minority leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives, lost the bitterly fought 2018 contest by fewer than two points. Since the loss, Abrams has developed a national reputation as a voting rights activist through her Fair Fight PAC and the political landscape in Georgia has shifted significantly. The rematch is closely watched and considered a toss-up.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian KempKempB. Kemp
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Stacey AbramsAbramsS. AbramsDEM
|0
|0
|Shane HazelHazelS. HazelLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is running for his first full term in office after winning his seat in a special election in a 2021 runoff, an outcome that flipped the Senate to Democratic control. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, is a former professional football player whose messy campaign has surfaced multiple controversial allegations and past indiscretions. Walker is also one of 15 election deniers running for the Senate this year. The race is considered a toss-up, reflecting Georgia’s electoral shift from solidly Republican to decidedly purple.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Raphael WarnockWarnockR. Warnock
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Herschel WalkerWalkerH. WalkerGOP
|0
|0
|Chase OliverOliverC. OliverLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Other statewide races
Incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) received national attention in 2020 after boldly refuting false claims of election fraud in the state from Donald Trump and other members of his own party. In the primaries, Raffensperger narrowly defeated his challenger, Rep. Jody Hice (R), an election denier who was backed by Trump. State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D) is his opponent in the general election, and she’s running with Stacey Abrams’s endorsement.
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chris CarrCarrC. Carr
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Jen JordanJordanJ. JordanDEM
|0
|0
|Martin CowenCowenM. CowenLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Lieutenant Governor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Burt JonesJonesB. JonesGOP
|0
|0
|Charlie BaileyBaileyC. BaileyDEM
|0
|0
|Ryan GrahamGrahamR. GrahamLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brad RaffenspergerRaffenspergerB. Raffensperger
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Bee NguyenNguyenB. NguyenDEM
|0
|0
|Ted MetzMetzT. MetzLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
Georgia has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Trump +13
District 1
Trump +13
B. CarterBuddy Carter
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
W. HerringWade Herring
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Biden +10
District 2
Biden +10
S. BishopSanford Bishop
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. WestChris West
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Trump +30
District 3
Trump +30
V. AlmonordVal Almonord
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. FergusonDrew Ferguson
incumbent
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Biden +58
District 4
Biden +58
H. JohnsonHank Johnson
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. ChavezJonathan Chavez
0%
0
District 5
Awaiting results
Biden +67
District 5
Biden +67
N. WilliamsNikema Williams
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. ZimmChristian Zimm
0%
0
District 6
Awaiting results
Trump +15
District 6
Trump +15
B. ChristianBob Christian
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. McCormickRich McCormick
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Biden +26
District 7
Biden +26
L. McBathLucy McBath
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. GonsalvesMark Gonsalves
0%
0
District 8
Awaiting results
Trump +28
District 8
Trump +28
D. ButlerDarrius Butler
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. ScottAustin Scott
incumbent
0%
0
District 9
Awaiting results
Trump +38
District 9
Trump +38
A. ClydeAndrew Clyde
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. FordMike Ford
0%
0
District 10
Awaiting results
Trump +24
District 10
Trump +24
T. Johnson-GreenTabitha Johnson-Green
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. CollinsMike Collins
0%
0
District 11
Awaiting results
Trump +15
District 11
Trump +15
A. DazaAntonio Daza
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. LoudermilkBarry Loudermilk
incumbent
0%
0
District 12
Awaiting results
Trump +10
District 12
Trump +10
L. JohnsonLiz Johnson
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. AllenRick W. Allen
incumbent
0%
0
District 13
Awaiting results
Biden +60
District 13
Biden +60
D. ScottDavid Scott
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. GonzalesCaesar Gonzales
0%
0
District 14
Awaiting results
Trump +37
District 14
Trump +37
M. FlowersMarcus Flowers
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. GreeneMarjorie Taylor Greene
incumbent
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
