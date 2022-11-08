CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

GeorgiaELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) faces Herschel Walker (R) in the Senate race.

Gov. Brian Kemp (R) faces Stacey Abrams (D) in the Governor race.

Governor

A repeat of the 2018 election is underway in the governor’s race with Gov. Brian Kemp (R) once again facing off against Democrat Stacey Abrams. Abrams, formerly the minority leader in Georgia’s House of Representatives, lost the bitterly fought 2018 contest by fewer than two points. Since the loss, Abrams has developed a national reputation as a voting rights activist through her Fair Fight PAC and the political landscape in Georgia has shifted significantly. The rematch is closely watched and considered a toss-up.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brian KempKempB. Kemp

incumbent

GOP		00
Stacey AbramsAbramsS. AbramsDEM		00
Shane HazelHazelS. HazelLIB		00

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Stacey AbramsAbrams
Brian KempKemp

U.S. Senate

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) is running for his first full term in office after winning his seat in a special election in a 2021 runoff, an outcome that flipped the Senate to Democratic control. His Republican challenger, Herschel Walker, is a former professional football player whose messy campaign has surfaced multiple controversial allegations and past indiscretions. Walker is also one of 15 election deniers running for the Senate this year. The race is considered a toss-up, reflecting Georgia’s electoral shift from solidly Republican to decidedly purple.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Raphael WarnockWarnockR. Warnock

incumbent

DEM		00
Herschel WalkerWalkerH. WalkerGOP		00
Chase OliverOliverC. OliverLIB		00

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Raphael WarnockWarnock
Herschel WalkerWalker

Other statewide races

Incumbent Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) received national attention in 2020 after boldly refuting false claims of election fraud in the state from Donald Trump and other members of his own party. In the primaries, Raffensperger narrowly defeated his challenger, Rep. Jody Hice (R), an election denier who was backed by Trump. State Rep. Bee Nguyen (D) is his opponent in the general election, and she’s running with Stacey Abrams’s endorsement.

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Chris CarrCarrC. Carr

incumbent

GOP		00
Jen JordanJordanJ. JordanDEM		00
Martin CowenCowenM. CowenLIB		00

* Incumbent

Lieutenant Governor

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Burt JonesJonesB. JonesGOP		00
Charlie BaileyBaileyC. BaileyDEM		00
Ryan GrahamGrahamR. GrahamLIB		00

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brad RaffenspergerRaffenspergerB. Raffensperger

incumbent

GOP		00
Bee NguyenNguyenB. NguyenDEM		00
Ted MetzMetzT. MetzLIB		00

* Incumbent

U.S. House

Georgia has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Trump +13
Awaiting results
District 1
Trump +13
B. CarterBuddy Carter

incumbent

0%
0

W. HerringWade Herring
0%
0
District 2
Biden +10
Awaiting results
District 2
Biden +10
S. BishopSanford Bishop

incumbent

0%
0

C. WestChris West
0%
0
District 3
Trump +30
Awaiting results
District 3
Trump +30
V. AlmonordVal Almonord
0%
0

D. FergusonDrew Ferguson

incumbent

0%
0
District 4
Biden +58
Awaiting results
District 4
Biden +58
H. JohnsonHank Johnson

incumbent

0%
0

J. ChavezJonathan Chavez
0%
0
District 5
Biden +67
Awaiting results
District 5
Biden +67
N. WilliamsNikema Williams

incumbent

0%
0

C. ZimmChristian Zimm
0%
0
District 6
Trump +15
Awaiting results
District 6
Trump +15
B. ChristianBob Christian
0%
0

R. McCormickRich McCormick
0%
0
District 7
Biden +26
Awaiting results
District 7
Biden +26
L. McBathLucy McBath

incumbent

0%
0

M. GonsalvesMark Gonsalves
0%
0
District 8
Trump +28
Awaiting results
District 8
Trump +28
D. ButlerDarrius Butler
0%
0

A. ScottAustin Scott

incumbent

0%
0
District 9
Trump +38
Awaiting results
District 9
Trump +38
A. ClydeAndrew Clyde

incumbent

0%
0

M. FordMike Ford
0%
0
District 10
Trump +24
Awaiting results
District 10
Trump +24
T. Johnson-GreenTabitha Johnson-Green
0%
0

M. CollinsMike Collins
0%
0
District 11
Trump +15
Awaiting results
District 11
Trump +15
A. DazaAntonio Daza
0%
0

B. LoudermilkBarry Loudermilk

incumbent

0%
0
District 12
Trump +10
Awaiting results
District 12
Trump +10
L. JohnsonLiz Johnson
0%
0

R. AllenRick W. Allen

incumbent

0%
0
District 13
Biden +60
Awaiting results
District 13
Biden +60
D. ScottDavid Scott

incumbent

0%
0

C. GonzalesCaesar Gonzales
0%
0
District 14
Trump +37
Awaiting results
District 14
Trump +37
M. FlowersMarcus Flowers
0%
0

M. GreeneMarjorie Taylor Greene

incumbent

0%
0

* Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

