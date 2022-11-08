HawaiiELECTION RESULTS
Governor
Lt. Gov. Josh Green emerged from a crowded Democratic primary in August as the Democratic nominee to replace outgoing Gov. Dave Ige (D). He will face former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona (R) in the general.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Josh GreenGreenJ. GreenDEM
|0
|0
|Duke AionaAionaD. AionaGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Brian Schatz (D) is favored over veteran state Rep. Bob McDermott (R) in this heavily blue state.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Brian SchatzSchatzB. Schatz
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Bob McDermottMcDermottB. McDermottGOP
|0
|0
|Dan DeckerDeckerD. DeckerAAP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Other statewide races
Lieutenant Governor
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Sylvia LukeLukeS. LukeDEM
|0
|0
|Seaula TupaiTupaiS. TupaiGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
All House races
District 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ed CaseCaseE. Case
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Conrad KressKressC. KressGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
District 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Jill TokudaTokudaJ. TokudaDEM
|0
|0
|Joe AkanaAkanaJ. AkanaGOP
|0
|0
|Michelle TippensTippensM. TippensLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
