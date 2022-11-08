CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close on Nov. 9 at 12 a.m. ET

HawaiiELECTION RESULTS

Governor

Lt. Gov. Josh Green emerged from a crowded Democratic primary in August as the Democratic nominee to replace outgoing Gov. Dave Ige (D). He will face former Lt. Gov. Duke Aiona (R) in the general.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Josh GreenGreenJ. GreenDEM		00
Duke AionaAionaD. AionaGOP		00

No results reported.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Brian Schatz (D) is favored over veteran state Rep. Bob McDermott (R) in this heavily blue state.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Brian SchatzSchatzB. Schatz

incumbent

DEM		00
Bob McDermottMcDermottB. McDermottGOP		00
Dan DeckerDeckerD. DeckerAAP		00
Read moreShow more candidates

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Other statewide races

Lieutenant Governor

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Sylvia LukeLukeS. LukeDEM		00
Seaula TupaiTupaiS. TupaiGOP		00

No results reported.

All House races

District 1

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Ed CaseCaseE. Case

incumbent

DEM		00
Conrad KressKressC. KressGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

District 2

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Jill TokudaTokudaJ. TokudaDEM		00
Joe AkanaAkanaJ. AkanaGOP		00
Michelle TippensTippensM. TippensLIB		00

No results reported.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

