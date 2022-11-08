U.S. House Link copied

Two open seats in the 13th and 17th districts are drawing the most attention. (The 17th, home to retiring Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos, is the most competitive.) Regan Deering, an election denier and owner of a Huntington Learning Center, is the GOP nominee in the 13th, which leans Democratic per the Cook Political Report, and will face off with Nikki Budzinski (D), a former Pritzker labor aide who has served as chief of staff for President Biden’s Office of Management and Budget.

In the 17th district, which is rated a toss-up by Cook, Eric Sorensen (D), a former meteorologist, will compete against lawyer Esther Joy King (R).

