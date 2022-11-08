CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET

IllinoisELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Rep. Sean Casten (D) faces Keith Pekau (R) in the District 6 race.

Nikki Budzinski (D) faces Regan Deering (R) in the District 13 race.

Rep. Lauren Underwood (D) faces Scott Gryder (R) in the District 14 race.

Esther Joy King (R) faces Eric Sorensen (D) in the District 17 race.

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) faces Kathy Salvi (R) in the Senate race.

Governor

Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is considered likely to win against state Sen. Darren Bailey (R), whom Democrats elevated in the primary because of his more extreme views, believing him to be the weaker candidate on the November ballot. An election denier, Bailey has been endorsed by Donald Trump, supports a total abortion ban and has called Chicago a “hellhole,” once proposing to separate it from the state. 

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
J.B PritzkerPritzkerJ. Pritzker

incumbent

DEM		00
Darren BaileyBaileyD. BaileyGOP		00
Scott SchluterSchluterS. SchluterLIB		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

J.B PritzkerPritzker
Darren BaileyBailey

U.S. Senate

Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) is considered a safe bet to win reelection. She will face lawyer Kathy Salvi (R).

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tammy DuckworthDuckworthT. Duckworth

incumbent

DEM		00
Kathy SalviSalviK. SalviGOP		00
Bill RedpathRedpathB. RedpathLIB		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Tammy DuckworthDuckworth
Kathy SalviSalvi

Other statewide races

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kwame RaoulRaoulK. Raoul

incumbent

DEM		00
Daniel RobinRobinD. RobinLIB		00
Thomas DeVoreDeVoreT. DeVoreGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Dan BradyBradyD. BradyGOP		00
Jon StewartStewartJ. StewartLIB		00
Alexi GiannouliasGiannouliasA. GiannouliasDEM		00

No results reported.

U.S. House

Two open seats in the 13th and 17th districts are drawing the most attention. (The 17th, home to retiring Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos, is the most competitive.) Regan Deering, an election denier and owner of a Huntington Learning Center, is the GOP nominee in the 13th, which leans Democratic per the Cook Political Report, and will face off with Nikki Budzinski (D), a former Pritzker labor aide who has served as chief of staff for President Biden’s Office of Management and Budget.

In the 17th district, which is rated a toss-up by Cook, Eric Sorensen (D), a former meteorologist, will compete against lawyer Esther Joy King (R).

[Find your congressional district]

Key House races

  • Ill.District 6

    This southwestern Chicago suburban seat swung for Biden by 11 points in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Sean CastenCastenS. Casten

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Keith PekauPekauK. PekauGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • Ill.District 13

    This open seat is in south central Illinois and went for Biden by 11 points in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Nikki BudzinskiBudzinskiN. BudzinskiDEM    		0
    Regan DeeringDeeringR. DeeringGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • Ill.District 14

    This seat in the Chicago exurbs only recently became more competitive, despite having gone for Biden by double digits in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Lauren UnderwoodUnderwoodL. Underwood

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Scott GryderGryderS. GryderGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • Ill.District 17

    Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) left this area open in northwestern Illinois, and Republicans are looking to pick it up despite it having gone for Biden by eight percentage points in 2020.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Eric SorensenSorensenE. SorensenDEM    		0
    Esther Joy KingKingE. KingGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R
All House races

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Biden +42
Awaiting results
District 1
Biden +42
J. JacksonJonathan L. Jackson
0%
0

Awaiting results

E. CarlsonEric Carlson
0%
0
District 2
Biden +40
Awaiting results
District 2
Biden +40
R. KellyRobin L. Kelly

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. LynchThomas Lynch
0%
0
District 3
Biden +41
Awaiting results
District 3
Biden +41
D. RamirezDelia Ramirez
0%
0

Awaiting results

J. BurauJustin Burau
0%
0
District 4
Biden +46
Awaiting results
District 4
Biden +46
J. GarcíaJesús “Chuy” García

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. FalakosJames Falakos
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 5
Biden +40
Awaiting results
District 5
Biden +40
M. QuigleyMike Quigley

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. HansonTommy Hanson
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 6
Biden +11
Awaiting results
District 6
Biden +11
S. CastenSean Casten

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

K. PekauKeith Pekau
0%
0
District 7
Biden +73
Awaiting results
District 7
Biden +73
D. DavisDanny K. Davis

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

Uncontested
District 8
Biden +16
Awaiting results
District 8
Biden +16
R. KrishnamoorthiRaja Krishnamoorthi

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. DargisChris Dargis
0%
0
District 9
Biden +41
Awaiting results
District 9
Biden +41
J. SchakowskyJan Schakowsky

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. RiceMax Rice
0%
0
District 10
Biden +26
Awaiting results
District 10
Biden +26
B. SchneiderBradley Schneider

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. SeverinoJoseph Severino
0%
0
District 11
Biden +15
Awaiting results
District 11
Biden +15
B. FosterBill Foster

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. LaufCatalina Lauf
0%
0
District 12
Trump +43
Awaiting results
District 12
Trump +43
M. BostMike Bost

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

H. MarkelHomer Markel
0%
0
District 13
Biden +11
Awaiting results
District 13
Biden +11
N. BudzinskiNikki Budzinski
0%
0

Awaiting results

R. DeeringRegan Deering
0%
0
District 14
Biden +11
Awaiting results
District 14
Biden +11
L. UnderwoodLauren Underwood

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

S. GryderScott Gryder
0%
0
District 15
Trump +39
Awaiting results
District 15
Trump +39
P. LangePaul Lange
0%
0

Awaiting results

M. MillerMary E. Miller

incumbent

0%
0
District 16
Trump +21
Awaiting results
District 16
Trump +21
D. LaHoodDarin LaHood

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

L. HaderleinLisa Haderlein
0%
0
District 17
Biden +8
Awaiting results
District 17
Biden +8
E. SorensenEric Sorensen
0%
0

Awaiting results

E. KingEsther Joy King
0%
0

* Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

