IllinoisELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
Rep. Sean Casten (D) faces Keith Pekau (R) in the District 6 race.
Nikki Budzinski (D) faces Regan Deering (R) in the District 13 race.
Rep. Lauren Underwood (D) faces Scott Gryder (R) in the District 14 race.
Esther Joy King (R) faces Eric Sorensen (D) in the District 17 race.
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) faces Kathy Salvi (R) in the Senate race.
Governor
Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) is considered likely to win against state Sen. Darren Bailey (R), whom Democrats elevated in the primary because of his more extreme views, believing him to be the weaker candidate on the November ballot. An election denier, Bailey has been endorsed by Donald Trump, supports a total abortion ban and has called Chicago a “hellhole,” once proposing to separate it from the state.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|J.B PritzkerPritzkerJ. Pritzker
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Darren BaileyBaileyD. BaileyGOP
|0
|0
|Scott SchluterSchluterS. SchluterLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D) is considered a safe bet to win reelection. She will face lawyer Kathy Salvi (R).
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tammy DuckworthDuckworthT. Duckworth
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Kathy SalviSalviK. SalviGOP
|0
|0
|Bill RedpathRedpathB. RedpathLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Other statewide races
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kwame RaoulRaoulK. Raoul
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Daniel RobinRobinD. RobinLIB
|0
|0
|Thomas DeVoreDeVoreT. DeVoreGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Dan BradyBradyD. BradyGOP
|0
|0
|Jon StewartStewartJ. StewartLIB
|0
|0
|Alexi GiannouliasGiannouliasA. GiannouliasDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
U.S. House
Two open seats in the 13th and 17th districts are drawing the most attention. (The 17th, home to retiring Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos, is the most competitive.) Regan Deering, an election denier and owner of a Huntington Learning Center, is the GOP nominee in the 13th, which leans Democratic per the Cook Political Report, and will face off with Nikki Budzinski (D), a former Pritzker labor aide who has served as chief of staff for President Biden’s Office of Management and Budget.
In the 17th district, which is rated a toss-up by Cook, Eric Sorensen (D), a former meteorologist, will compete against lawyer Esther Joy King (R).
Key House races
Ill.District 6
This southwestern Chicago suburban seat swung for Biden by 11 points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Sean CastenCastenS. Casten
incumbentDEM
0 Keith PekauPekauK. PekauGOP 0
Awaiting results
Ill.District 13
This open seat is in south central Illinois and went for Biden by 11 points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Nikki BudzinskiBudzinskiN. BudzinskiDEM 0 Regan DeeringDeeringR. DeeringGOP 0
Awaiting results
Ill.District 14
This seat in the Chicago exurbs only recently became more competitive, despite having gone for Biden by double digits in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Lauren UnderwoodUnderwoodL. Underwood
incumbentDEM
0 Scott GryderGryderS. GryderGOP 0
Awaiting results
Ill.District 17
Rep. Cheri Bustos (D) left this area open in northwestern Illinois, and Republicans are looking to pick it up despite it having gone for Biden by eight percentage points in 2020.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Eric SorensenSorensenE. SorensenDEM 0 Esther Joy KingKingE. KingGOP 0
Awaiting results
All House races
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Biden +42
District 1
Biden +42
J. JacksonJonathan L. Jackson
0%
0
Awaiting results
E. CarlsonEric Carlson
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Biden +40
District 2
Biden +40
R. KellyRobin L. Kelly
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. LynchThomas Lynch
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Biden +41
District 3
Biden +41
D. RamirezDelia Ramirez
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. BurauJustin Burau
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Biden +46
District 4
Biden +46
J. GarcíaJesús “Chuy” García
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. FalakosJames Falakos
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 5
Awaiting results
Biden +40
District 5
Biden +40
M. QuigleyMike Quigley
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. HansonTommy Hanson
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 6
Awaiting results
Biden +11
District 6
Biden +11
S. CastenSean Casten
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
K. PekauKeith Pekau
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Biden +73
District 7
Biden +73
D. DavisDanny K. Davis
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 8
Awaiting results
Biden +16
District 8
Biden +16
R. KrishnamoorthiRaja Krishnamoorthi
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. DargisChris Dargis
0%
0
District 9
Awaiting results
Biden +41
District 9
Biden +41
J. SchakowskyJan Schakowsky
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. RiceMax Rice
0%
0
District 10
Awaiting results
Biden +26
District 10
Biden +26
B. SchneiderBradley Schneider
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. SeverinoJoseph Severino
0%
0
District 11
Awaiting results
Biden +15
District 11
Biden +15
B. FosterBill Foster
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. LaufCatalina Lauf
0%
0
District 12
Awaiting results
Trump +43
District 12
Trump +43
M. BostMike Bost
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
H. MarkelHomer Markel
0%
0
District 13
Awaiting results
Biden +11
District 13
Biden +11
N. BudzinskiNikki Budzinski
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. DeeringRegan Deering
0%
0
District 14
Awaiting results
Biden +11
District 14
Biden +11
L. UnderwoodLauren Underwood
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. GryderScott Gryder
0%
0
District 15
Awaiting results
Trump +39
District 15
Trump +39
P. LangePaul Lange
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. MillerMary E. Miller
incumbent
0%
0
District 16
Awaiting results
Trump +21
District 16
Trump +21
D. LaHoodDarin LaHood
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
L. HaderleinLisa Haderlein
0%
0
District 17
Awaiting results
Biden +8
District 17
Biden +8
E. SorensenEric Sorensen
0%
0
Awaiting results
E. KingEsther Joy King
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
