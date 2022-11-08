CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 6 p.m. ET

KentuckyELECTION RESULTS

U.S. Senate

Sen. Rand Paul (R) is running to represent Kentucky for a third term in the Senate. He faces a challenge from former state House representative Charles Booker, but Paul is expected to win reelection in this red state.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Rand PaulPaulR. Paul

incumbent

GOP		00
Charles BookerBookerC. BookerDEM		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Charles BookerBooker
Rand PaulPaul

Key ballot measures

Kentucky is one of five states where abortion rights are on the ballot. Voters will be deciding whether an amendment stating there is no right to an abortion should be added to the state constitution.

Amendment 2 - No Right to Abortion

Votes received and percentages of total vote
ResponseVotesPct.
YesYesYes		00
NoNoNo		00

No results reported.

U.S. House

Kentucky has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.

All House races

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Trump +43
Awaiting results
District 1
Trump +43
J. AusbrooksJimmy Ausbrooks
0%
0

Awaiting results

J. ComerJames Comer

incumbent

0%
0
District 2
Trump +37
Awaiting results
District 2
Trump +37
H. LindermanHank Linderman
0%
0

Awaiting results

B. GuthrieBrett Guthrie

incumbent

0%
0
District 3
Biden +22
Awaiting results
District 3
Biden +22
M. McGarveyMorgan McGarvey
0%
0

Awaiting results

S. RayStuart Ray
0%
0
District 4
Trump +32
Awaiting results
District 4
Trump +32
M. LehmanMatt Lehman
0%
0

Awaiting results

T. MassieThomas Massie

incumbent

0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 5
Trump +59
Awaiting results
District 5
Trump +59
H. RogersHarold Rogers

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. HalbleibConor Halbleib
0%
0
District 6
Trump +11
Awaiting results
District 6
Trump +11
G. YoungGeoff Young
0%
0

Awaiting results

G. BarrGarland "Andy" Barr

incumbent

0%
0

* Incumbent

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

Elections

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.

By Lenny Bronner and Scott Clement

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

Elections

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.

By Glenn Kessler

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

Elections

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.

By Hannah Knowles, Liz Goodwin, Marianna Sotomayor, Joanna Slater and Gregory S. Schneider

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Elections

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Election models help close the gap between the vote count at a moment in time and the final result, based on trends they spot in the available data.

By Adrian Blanco and Artur Galocha