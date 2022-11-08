KentuckyELECTION RESULTS
U.S. Senate
Sen. Rand Paul (R) is running to represent Kentucky for a third term in the Senate. He faces a challenge from former state House representative Charles Booker, but Paul is expected to win reelection in this red state.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rand PaulPaulR. Paul
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Charles BookerBookerC. BookerDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Key ballot measures
Kentucky is one of five states where abortion rights are on the ballot. Voters will be deciding whether an amendment stating there is no right to an abortion should be added to the state constitution.
Amendment 2 - No Right to Abortion
|Response
|Votes
|Pct.
|YesYesYes
|0
|0
|NoNoNo
|0
|0
No results reported.
U.S. House
Kentucky has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
All House races
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Trump +43
District 1
Trump +43
J. AusbrooksJimmy Ausbrooks
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. ComerJames Comer
incumbent
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Trump +37
District 2
Trump +37
H. LindermanHank Linderman
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. GuthrieBrett Guthrie
incumbent
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Biden +22
District 3
Biden +22
M. McGarveyMorgan McGarvey
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. RayStuart Ray
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Trump +32
District 4
Trump +32
M. LehmanMatt Lehman
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. MassieThomas Massie
incumbent
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 5
Awaiting results
Trump +59
District 5
Trump +59
H. RogersHarold Rogers
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. HalbleibConor Halbleib
0%
0
District 6
Awaiting results
Trump +11
District 6
Trump +11
G. YoungGeoff Young
0%
0
Awaiting results
G. BarrGarland "Andy" Barr
incumbent
0%
0
* Incumbent
Results by state
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
