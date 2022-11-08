MassachusettsELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
Geoff Diehl (R) faces Maura Healey (D) in the Governor race.
Governor
Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is retiring, giving Democrats the chance to win this very blue state’s highest office. The state’s attorney general, Maura Healey, is the Democratic nominee. She’ll face former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, an election denier who won his primary with Donald Trump’s endorsement.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Maura HealeyHealeyM. HealeyDEM
|0
|0
|Geoff DiehlDiehlG. DiehlGOP
|0
|0
|Kevin ReedReedK. ReedLIB
|0
|0
No results reported.
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Other statewide races
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|James McMahonMcMahonJ. McMahonGOP
|0
|0
|Andrea CampbellCampbellA. CampbellDEM
|0
|0
No results reported.
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Rayla CampbellCampbellR. CampbellGOP
|0
|0
|William F. GalvinGalvinW. Galvin
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Juan SanchezSanchezJ. SanchezGRB
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
Massachusetts has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Biden +22
District 1
Biden +22
R. NealRichard E. Neal
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. MartilliDean Martilli
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Biden +30
District 2
Biden +30
J. McGovernJim McGovern
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. Sossa-PaquetteJeffrey Sossa-Paquette
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Biden +27
District 3
Biden +27
L. TrahanLori Trahan
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. TranDean Tran
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Biden +29
District 4
Biden +29
J. AuchinclossJake Auchincloss
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 5
Awaiting results
Biden +51
District 5
Biden +51
K. ClarkKatherine M. Clark
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. ColarussoCaroline Colarusso
0%
0
District 6
Awaiting results
Biden +27
District 6
Biden +27
S. MoultonSeth Moulton
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. MayBob May
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 7
Awaiting results
Biden +72
District 7
Biden +72
A. PressleyAyanna Pressley
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
D. PalmerDonnie Palmer
0%
0
District 8
Awaiting results
Biden +35
District 8
Biden +35
S. LynchStephen F. Lynch
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
R. BurkeRobert Burke
0%
0
District 9
Awaiting results
Biden +18
District 9
Biden +18
W. KeatingWilliam R. Keating
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. BrownJesse Brown
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
