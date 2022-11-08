CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET

MassachusettsELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Geoff Diehl (R) faces Maura Healey (D) in the Governor race.

Governor

Republican Gov. Charlie Baker is retiring, giving Democrats the chance to win this very blue state’s highest office. The state’s attorney general, Maura Healey, is the Democratic nominee. She’ll face former state lawmaker Geoff Diehl, an election denier who won his primary with Donald Trump’s endorsement.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Maura HealeyHealeyM. HealeyDEM		00
Geoff DiehlDiehlG. DiehlGOP		00
Kevin ReedReedK. ReedLIB		00

No results reported.

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Maura HealeyHealey
Geoff DiehlDiehl

Other statewide races

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
James McMahonMcMahonJ. McMahonGOP		00
Andrea CampbellCampbellA. CampbellDEM		00

No results reported.

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Rayla CampbellCampbellR. CampbellGOP		00
William F. GalvinGalvinW. Galvin

incumbent

DEM		00
Juan SanchezSanchezJ. SanchezGRB		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

U.S. House

Massachusetts has a new congressional map this year so your district may have changed. Find your congressional district here.

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Biden +22
Awaiting results
District 1
Biden +22
R. NealRichard E. Neal

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

D. MartilliDean Martilli
0%
0
District 2
Biden +30
Awaiting results
District 2
Biden +30
J. McGovernJim McGovern

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. Sossa-PaquetteJeffrey Sossa-Paquette
0%
0
District 3
Biden +27
Awaiting results
District 3
Biden +27
L. TrahanLori Trahan

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

D. TranDean Tran
0%
0
District 4
Biden +29
Awaiting results
District 4
Biden +29
J. AuchinclossJake Auchincloss

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

Uncontested
District 5
Biden +51
Awaiting results
District 5
Biden +51
K. ClarkKatherine M. Clark

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. ColarussoCaroline Colarusso
0%
0
District 6
Biden +27
Awaiting results
District 6
Biden +27
S. MoultonSeth Moulton

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

B. MayBob May
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 7
Biden +72
Awaiting results
District 7
Biden +72
A. PressleyAyanna Pressley

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

D. PalmerDonnie Palmer
0%
0
District 8
Biden +35
Awaiting results
District 8
Biden +35
S. LynchStephen F. Lynch

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

R. BurkeRobert Burke
0%
0
District 9
Biden +18
Awaiting results
District 9
Biden +18
W. KeatingWilliam R. Keating

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. BrownJesse Brown
0%
0

* Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

Elections

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.

By Lenny Bronner and Scott Clement

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

Elections

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.

By Glenn Kessler

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

Elections

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.

By Hannah Knowles, Liz Goodwin, Marianna Sotomayor, Joanna Slater and Gregory S. Schneider

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Elections

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Election models help close the gap between the vote count at a moment in time and the final result, based on trends they spot in the available data.

By Adrian Blanco and Artur Galocha