Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) faces Donald Bolduc (R) in the Senate race.
Rep. Chris Pappas (D) faces Karoline Leavitt (R) in the District 1 race.
Rep. Ann Kuster (D) faces Robert Burns (R) in the District 2 race.
Governor
Incumbent Chris Sununu (R) is favored after turning down efforts to recruit him into the Senate contest.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Tom ShermanShermanT. ShermanDEM
|0
|0
|Chris SununuSununuC. Sununu
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Kelly HalldorsonHalldorsonK. HalldorsonLIB
|0
|0
U.S. Senate
Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is one of the GOP’s top targets this fall. But it’s unclear if Don Bolduc, who wasn’t Republicans’ first choice to win the primary, can beat her. A retired Army general, Bolduc ran as a 2020 election denier who talked about potentially disbanding the FBI. He is trying to walk back some of these more extreme stances, including saying that after more research into the election he realized Joe Biden was the legitimate winner.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Maggie HassanHassanM. Hassan
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Donald BolducBolducD. BolducGOP
|0
|0
|Jeremy KauffmanKauffmanJ. KauffmanLIB
|0
|0
All House races
The Granite State is home to two of the more endangered Democrats in the country — Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st District and Rep. Ann Kuster in the 2nd. The more extreme Republican candidates — Karoline Leavitt in the 1st and former Hillsborough County treasurer Robert Burns in the 2nd.
District 1
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Chris PappasPappasC. Pappas
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Karoline LeavittLeavittK. LeavittGOP
|0
|0
District 2
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Ann KusterAnn KusterA. Ann Kuster
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Robert BurnsBurnsR. BurnsGOP
|0
|0
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
