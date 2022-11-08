CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 7 p.m. ET

New HampshireELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) faces Donald Bolduc (R) in the Senate race.

Rep. Chris Pappas (D) faces Karoline Leavitt (R) in the District 1 race.

Rep. Ann Kuster (D) faces Robert Burns (R) in the District 2 race.

Governor

Incumbent Chris Sununu (R) is favored after turning down efforts to recruit him into the Senate contest.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Tom ShermanShermanT. ShermanDEM		00
Chris SununuSununuC. Sununu

incumbent

GOP		00
Kelly HalldorsonHalldorsonK. HalldorsonLIB		00
Read moreShow more candidates

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Tom ShermanSherman
Chris SununuSununu

U.S. Senate

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is one of the GOP’s top targets this fall. But it’s unclear if Don Bolduc, who wasn’t Republicans’ first choice to win the primary, can beat her. A retired Army general, Bolduc ran as a 2020 election denier who talked about potentially disbanding the FBI. He is trying to walk back some of these more extreme stances, including saying that after more research into the election he realized Joe Biden was the legitimate winner.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Maggie HassanHassanM. Hassan

incumbent

DEM		00
Donald BolducBolducD. BolducGOP		00
Jeremy KauffmanKauffmanJ. KauffmanLIB		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Maggie HassanHassan
Donald BolducBolduc

All House races

The Granite State is home to two of the more endangered Democrats in the country — Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st District and Rep. Ann Kuster in the 2nd. The more extreme Republican candidates — Karoline Leavitt in the 1st and former Hillsborough County treasurer Robert Burns in the 2nd.

District 1

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Chris PappasPappasC. Pappas

incumbent

DEM		00
Karoline LeavittLeavittK. LeavittGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

District 2

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Ann KusterAnn KusterA. Ann Kuster

incumbent

DEM		00
Robert BurnsBurnsR. BurnsGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

Elections

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.

By Lenny Bronner and Scott Clement

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

Elections

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.

By Glenn Kessler

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

Elections

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.

By Hannah Knowles, Liz Goodwin, Marianna Sotomayor, Joanna Slater and Gregory S. Schneider

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Elections

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Election models help close the gap between the vote count at a moment in time and the final result, based on trends they spot in the available data.

By Adrian Blanco and Artur Galocha