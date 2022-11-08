U.S. Senate Link copied

Sen. Maggie Hassan (D) is one of the GOP’s top targets this fall. But it’s unclear if Don Bolduc, who wasn’t Republicans’ first choice to win the primary, can beat her. A retired Army general, Bolduc ran as a 2020 election denier who talked about potentially disbanding the FBI. He is trying to walk back some of these more extreme stances, including saying that after more research into the election he realized Joe Biden was the legitimate winner.