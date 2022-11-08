CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 9 p.m. ET

New YorkELECTION RESULTS

What to watch

George Santos (R) faces Robert Zimmerman (D) in the District 3 race.

Anthony D'Esposito (R) faces Laura Gillen (D) in the District 4 race.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D) faces Michael Lawler (R) in the District 17 race.

Marcus Molinaro (R) faces Josh Riley (D) in the District 19 race.

Francis Conole (D) faces Brandon Williams (R) in the District 22 race.

Governor

Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking her first full term after replacing embattled governor Andrew M. Cuomo in August 2021. Hochul is the state’s first female governor and is favored to win in this very blue state. Her Republican challenger is Lee Zeldin, an election denier and congressman who has represented New York’s 1st District, which covers parts of Long Island, since 2015.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Kathy HochulHochulK. Hochul

incumbent

DEM		00
Lee ZeldinZeldinL. ZeldinGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Kathy HochulHochul
Lee ZeldinZeldin

U.S. Senate

Democratic Sen. Charles E. Schumer, who currently serves as Senate majority leader, is seeking a fifth term and will face Republican nominee Joe Pinion, a Newsmax host who would be the state’s first Black senator. Both candidates were uncontested in their primaries.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Charles E. SchumerSchumerC. Schumer

incumbent

DEM		00
Joe PinionPinionJ. PinionGOP		00
Diane SareSareD. SareOTH		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Charles E. SchumerSchumer
Joe PinionPinion

Other statewide races

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Letitia JamesJamesL. James

incumbent

DEM		00
Michael HenryHenryM. HenryGOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

U.S. House

New York lost a House seat following the 2020 Census and redistricting thoroughly shuffled around the state’s congressional district lines. The new map has fewer reliably Democratic districts and more tossup seats – seven of the most competitive house races this cycle are in the Empire State. Election deniers are on the ballot in eight districts.

Key House races

  • N.Y.District 1

    This is Republican governor nominee Lee Zeldin’s district, covering the eastern end of Long Island. Redistricting made this seat more competitive – the 2020 presidential result was nearly an even split here.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Bridget FlemingFlemingB. FlemingDEM    		0
    Nicholas LaLotaLaLotaN. LaLotaGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • N.Y.District 3

    This Long Island district just outside of New York City is an open seat. Biden was slightly favored here in 2020 and the race is considered a toss-up.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Robert ZimmermanZimmermanR. ZimmermanDEM    		0
    George SantosSantosG. SantosGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • N.Y.District 4

    Rep. Kathleen Rice (D) is retiring, opening up New York’s 4th District as a target for a Republican pickup in the Empire state.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Laura GillenGillenL. GillenDEM    		0
    Anthony D'EspositoD'EspositoA. D'EspositoGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • N.Y.District 17

    Maloney, who is also DCCC chair, represents this Hudson Valley district. He is the highest ranking Democratic official in a competitive race this fall.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Sean Patrick MaloneyMaloneyS. Maloney

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Michael LawlerLawlerM. LawlerGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • N.Y.District 18

    Ryan won the special election in the 19th District this summer, but redistricting has him running in the 18th for his first full term.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Pat RyanRyanP. Ryan

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    Colin SchmittSchmittC. SchmittGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • N.Y.District 19

    Molinaro lost a special election in the 19th District over the summer, but is on the ballot here again in this competitive Hudson Valley district.

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Josh RileyRileyJ. RileyDEM    		0
    Marcus MolinaroMolinaroM. MolinaroGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

    Insights from The Post’s model

    Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

    D
    R

  • N.Y.District 25

    Votes received and percentages of total vote
    CandidatePct.
    Joseph MorelleMorelleJ. Morelle

    incumbent

    DEM    		0
    La'Ron SingletarySingletaryL. SingletaryGOP    		0

    Awaiting results

All House races

Seat2020 ResultsCandidatesPct.VotesEst. counted
District 1
Biden +11
Awaiting results
District 1
Biden +11
B. FlemingBridget Fleming
0%
0

Awaiting results

N. LaLotaNicholas LaLota
0%
0
District 2
Trump +14
Awaiting results
District 2
Trump +14
A. GarbarinoAndrew R. Garbarino

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. GordonJackie Gordon
0%
0
District 3
Biden +14
Awaiting results
District 3
Biden +14
R. ZimmermanRobert Zimmerman
0%
0

Awaiting results

G. SantosGeorge Santos
0%
0
District 4
Biden +12
Awaiting results
District 4
Biden +12
L. GillenLaura Gillen
0%
0

Awaiting results

A. D'EspositoAnthony D'Esposito
0%
0
District 5
Biden +65
Awaiting results
District 5
Biden +65
G. MeeksGregory W. Meeks

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

P. KingPaul King
0%
0
District 6
Biden +24
Awaiting results
District 6
Biden +24
G. MengGrace Meng

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. ZmichThomas Zmich
0%
0
District 7
Biden +64
Awaiting results
District 7
Biden +64
N. VelázquezNydia M. Velázquez

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

J. PaganJuan Pagan
0%
0
District 8
Biden +55
Awaiting results
District 8
Biden +55
H. JeffriesHakeem Jeffries

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

Y. DashevskyYuri Dashevsky
0%
0
District 9
Biden +56
Awaiting results
District 9
Biden +56
Y. ClarkeYvette D. Clarke

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. RaitportMenachem Raitport
0%
0
District 10
Biden +53
Awaiting results
District 10
Biden +53
D. GoldmanDaniel Goldman
0%
0

Awaiting results

B. HamdanBenine Hamdan
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 11
Biden +10
Awaiting results
District 11
Biden +10
N. MalliotakisNicole Malliotakis

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. RoseMax Rose
0%
0
District 12
Biden +70
Awaiting results
District 12
Biden +70
J. NadlerJerrold Nadler

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. ZumbluskasMichael Zumbluskas
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 13
Biden +76
Awaiting results
District 13
Biden +76
A. EspaillatAdriano Espaillat

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

Uncontested
District 14
Biden +50
Awaiting results
District 14
Biden +50
A. Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

T. ForteTina Forte
0%
0
Read moreMore candidates
District 15
Biden +71
Awaiting results
District 15
Biden +71
R. TorresRitchie Torres

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

S. SapaskisStylo Sapaskis
0%
0
District 16
Biden +39
Awaiting results
District 16
Biden +39
J. BowmanJamaal Bowman

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. FlisserMiriam Flisser
0%
0
District 17
Biden +13
Awaiting results
District 17
Biden +13
S. MaloneySean Patrick Maloney

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

M. LawlerMichael Lawler
0%
0
District 18
Biden +8
Awaiting results
District 18
Biden +8
P. RyanPat Ryan

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

C. SchmittColin Schmitt
0%
0
District 19
Biden +10
Awaiting results
District 19
Biden +10
J. RileyJosh Riley
0%
0

Awaiting results

M. MolinaroMarcus Molinaro
0%
0
District 20
Biden +17
Awaiting results
District 20
Biden +17
P. TonkoPaul Tonko

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

E. JoyElizabeth Joy
0%
0
District 21
Trump +19
Awaiting results
District 21
Trump +19
M. CastelliMatt Castelli
0%
0

Awaiting results

E. StefanikElise Stefanik

incumbent

0%
0
District 22
Biden +18
Awaiting results
District 22
Biden +18
F. ConoleFrancis Conole
0%
0

Awaiting results

B. WilliamsBrandon Williams
0%
0
District 23
Trump +21
Awaiting results
District 23
Trump +21
M. Della PiaMax Della Pia
0%
0

Awaiting results

N. LangworthyNick Langworthy
0%
0
District 24
Trump +20
Awaiting results
District 24
Trump +20
S. HoldenSteven Holden
0%
0

Awaiting results

C. TenneyClaudia Tenney

incumbent

0%
0
District 25
Biden +22
Awaiting results
District 25
Biden +22
J. MorelleJoseph Morelle

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

L. SingletaryLa'Ron Singletary
0%
0
District 26
Biden +25
Awaiting results
District 26
Biden +25
B. HigginsBrian Higgins

incumbent

0%
0

Awaiting results

S. SamsSteven Sams
0%
0

* Incumbent

The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

Elections

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.

By Lenny Bronner and Scott Clement

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

Elections

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.

By Glenn Kessler

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

Elections

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.

By Hannah Knowles, Liz Goodwin, Marianna Sotomayor, Joanna Slater and Gregory S. Schneider

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Elections

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Election models help close the gap between the vote count at a moment in time and the final result, based on trends they spot in the available data.

By Adrian Blanco and Artur Galocha