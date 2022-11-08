New YorkELECTION RESULTS
What to watch
George Santos (R) faces Robert Zimmerman (D) in the District 3 race.
Anthony D'Esposito (R) faces Laura Gillen (D) in the District 4 race.
Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D) faces Michael Lawler (R) in the District 17 race.
Marcus Molinaro (R) faces Josh Riley (D) in the District 19 race.
Francis Conole (D) faces Brandon Williams (R) in the District 22 race.
Governor
Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul is seeking her first full term after replacing embattled governor Andrew M. Cuomo in August 2021. Hochul is the state’s first female governor and is favored to win in this very blue state. Her Republican challenger is Lee Zeldin, an election denier and congressman who has represented New York’s 1st District, which covers parts of Long Island, since 2015.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Kathy HochulHochulK. Hochul
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Lee ZeldinZeldinL. ZeldinGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
U.S. Senate
Democratic Sen. Charles E. Schumer, who currently serves as Senate majority leader, is seeking a fifth term and will face Republican nominee Joe Pinion, a Newsmax host who would be the state’s first Black senator. Both candidates were uncontested in their primaries.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charles E. SchumerSchumerC. Schumer
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Joe PinionPinionJ. PinionGOP
|0
|0
|Diane SareSareD. SareOTH
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Other statewide races
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Letitia JamesJamesL. James
incumbentDEM
|0
|0
|Michael HenryHenryM. HenryGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
U.S. House
New York lost a House seat following the 2020 Census and redistricting thoroughly shuffled around the state’s congressional district lines. The new map has fewer reliably Democratic districts and more tossup seats – seven of the most competitive house races this cycle are in the Empire State. Election deniers are on the ballot in eight districts.
Key House races
N.Y.District 1
This is Republican governor nominee Lee Zeldin’s district, covering the eastern end of Long Island. Redistricting made this seat more competitive – the 2020 presidential result was nearly an even split here.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Bridget FlemingFlemingB. FlemingDEM 0 Nicholas LaLotaLaLotaN. LaLotaGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
N.Y.District 3
This Long Island district just outside of New York City is an open seat. Biden was slightly favored here in 2020 and the race is considered a toss-up.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Robert ZimmermanZimmermanR. ZimmermanDEM 0 George SantosSantosG. SantosGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
N.Y.District 4
Rep. Kathleen Rice (D) is retiring, opening up New York’s 4th District as a target for a Republican pickup in the Empire state.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Laura GillenGillenL. GillenDEM 0 Anthony D'EspositoD'EspositoA. D'EspositoGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
N.Y.District 17
Maloney, who is also DCCC chair, represents this Hudson Valley district. He is the highest ranking Democratic official in a competitive race this fall.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Sean Patrick MaloneyMaloneyS. Maloney
incumbentDEM
0 Michael LawlerLawlerM. LawlerGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
N.Y.District 18
Ryan won the special election in the 19th District this summer, but redistricting has him running in the 18th for his first full term.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Pat RyanRyanP. Ryan
incumbentDEM
0 Colin SchmittSchmittC. SchmittGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
N.Y.District 19
Molinaro lost a special election in the 19th District over the summer, but is on the ballot here again in this competitive Hudson Valley district.
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Josh RileyRileyJ. RileyDEM 0 Marcus MolinaroMolinaroM. MolinaroGOP 0
Awaiting results
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.DR
N.Y.District 25
Votes received and percentages of total vote Candidate Pct. Joseph MorelleMorelleJ. Morelle
incumbentDEM
0 La'Ron SingletarySingletaryL. SingletaryGOP 0
Awaiting results
All House races
|Seat
|2020 Results
|Candidates
|Pct.
|Votes
|Est. counted
District 1
Awaiting results
Biden +11
District 1
Biden +11
B. FlemingBridget Fleming
0%
0
Awaiting results
N. LaLotaNicholas LaLota
0%
0
District 2
Awaiting results
Trump +14
District 2
Trump +14
A. GarbarinoAndrew R. Garbarino
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. GordonJackie Gordon
0%
0
District 3
Awaiting results
Biden +14
District 3
Biden +14
R. ZimmermanRobert Zimmerman
0%
0
Awaiting results
G. SantosGeorge Santos
0%
0
District 4
Awaiting results
Biden +12
District 4
Biden +12
L. GillenLaura Gillen
0%
0
Awaiting results
A. D'EspositoAnthony D'Esposito
0%
0
District 5
Awaiting results
Biden +65
District 5
Biden +65
G. MeeksGregory W. Meeks
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
P. KingPaul King
0%
0
District 6
Awaiting results
Biden +24
District 6
Biden +24
G. MengGrace Meng
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. ZmichThomas Zmich
0%
0
District 7
Awaiting results
Biden +64
District 7
Biden +64
N. VelázquezNydia M. Velázquez
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
J. PaganJuan Pagan
0%
0
District 8
Awaiting results
Biden +55
District 8
Biden +55
H. JeffriesHakeem Jeffries
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
Y. DashevskyYuri Dashevsky
0%
0
District 9
Awaiting results
Biden +56
District 9
Biden +56
Y. ClarkeYvette D. Clarke
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. RaitportMenachem Raitport
0%
0
District 10
Awaiting results
Biden +53
District 10
Biden +53
D. GoldmanDaniel Goldman
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. HamdanBenine Hamdan
0%
0
District 11
Awaiting results
Biden +10
District 11
Biden +10
N. MalliotakisNicole Malliotakis
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. RoseMax Rose
0%
0
District 12
Awaiting results
Biden +70
District 12
Biden +70
J. NadlerJerrold Nadler
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. ZumbluskasMichael Zumbluskas
0%
0
District 13
Awaiting results
Biden +76
District 13
Biden +76
A. EspaillatAdriano Espaillat
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
|Uncontested
District 14
Awaiting results
Biden +50
District 14
Biden +50
A. Ocasio-CortezAlexandria Ocasio-Cortez
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
T. ForteTina Forte
0%
0
District 15
Awaiting results
Biden +71
District 15
Biden +71
R. TorresRitchie Torres
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. SapaskisStylo Sapaskis
0%
0
District 16
Awaiting results
Biden +39
District 16
Biden +39
J. BowmanJamaal Bowman
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. FlisserMiriam Flisser
0%
0
District 17
Awaiting results
Biden +13
District 17
Biden +13
S. MaloneySean Patrick Maloney
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. LawlerMichael Lawler
0%
0
District 18
Awaiting results
Biden +8
District 18
Biden +8
P. RyanPat Ryan
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. SchmittColin Schmitt
0%
0
District 19
Awaiting results
Biden +10
District 19
Biden +10
J. RileyJosh Riley
0%
0
Awaiting results
M. MolinaroMarcus Molinaro
0%
0
District 20
Awaiting results
Biden +17
District 20
Biden +17
P. TonkoPaul Tonko
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
E. JoyElizabeth Joy
0%
0
District 21
Awaiting results
Trump +19
District 21
Trump +19
M. CastelliMatt Castelli
0%
0
Awaiting results
E. StefanikElise Stefanik
incumbent
0%
0
District 22
Awaiting results
Biden +18
District 22
Biden +18
F. ConoleFrancis Conole
0%
0
Awaiting results
B. WilliamsBrandon Williams
0%
0
District 23
Awaiting results
Trump +21
District 23
Trump +21
M. Della PiaMax Della Pia
0%
0
Awaiting results
N. LangworthyNick Langworthy
0%
0
District 24
Awaiting results
Trump +20
District 24
Trump +20
S. HoldenSteven Holden
0%
0
Awaiting results
C. TenneyClaudia Tenney
incumbent
0%
0
District 25
Awaiting results
Biden +22
District 25
Biden +22
J. MorelleJoseph Morelle
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
L. SingletaryLa'Ron Singletary
0%
0
District 26
Awaiting results
Biden +25
District 26
Biden +25
B. HigginsBrian Higgins
incumbent
0%
0
Awaiting results
S. SamsSteven Sams
0%
0
* Incumbent
The Post estimated the lean of 2022 congressional districts using 2020 presidential results by precinct from Decision Desk HQ and estimates where actual votes at the precinct level were unavailable. Districts classified as “Strong Biden” and “Strong Trump” show where a candidate is estimated to have won by 15 percentage points or more. “Lean Biden” and “Lean Trump” districts had estimated vote margins between five and 15 points. “Close” districts show an estimated margin within five points.
Results by state
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
