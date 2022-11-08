North DakotaELECTION RESULTS
U.S. Senate
Republican Sen. John Hoeven is seeking a third term in the Senate and is heavily favored to win. Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democratic nominee challenging the incumbent.
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|John HoevenHoevenJ. Hoeven
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Katrina ChristiansenChristiansenK. ChristiansenDEM
|0
|0
|Rick BeckerBeckerR. BeckerIND
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Insights from The Post’s model
Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.
Key ballot measures
North Dakota Measure 2 - Legalize Cannabis
|Response
|Votes
|Pct.
|YesYesYes
|0
|0
|NoNoNo
|0
|0
No results reported.
Other statewide races
Attorney General
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Timothy LambLambT. LambDEM
|0
|0
|Drew WrigleyWrigleyD. Wrigley
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
Secretary of State
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Charles TuttleTuttleC. TuttleIND
|0
|0
|Jeffrey PowellPowellJ. PowellDEM
|0
|0
|Michael HoweHoweM. HoweGOP
|0
|0
No results reported.
U.S. House
U.S. House At-Large District
|Candidate
|Votes
|Pct.
|Cara MundMundC. MundIND
incumbentGOP
|0
|0
|Cara MundMundC. MundIND
|0
|0
No results reported.
* Incumbent
By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees
