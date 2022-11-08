CONTROL OF CONGRESS

Updated Nov. 7 at 9:03 p.m. Eastern

Full election results

Democrats now hold 36 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 36 of those Democratic seats were not up for election this year.

Republicans now hold 29 out of 100 seats in the Senate. 29 of those Republican seats were not up for election this year.

Democrats now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Republicans now hold 0 out of 435 seats in the House.

Polls close at 8 p.m. ET

North DakotaELECTION RESULTS

U.S. Senate

Republican Sen. John Hoeven is seeking a third term in the Senate and is heavily favored to win. Katrina Christiansen, a University of Jamestown engineering professor, is the Democratic nominee challenging the incumbent.

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
John HoevenHoevenJ. Hoeven

incumbent

GOP		00
Katrina ChristiansenChristiansenK. ChristiansenDEM		00
Rick BeckerBeckerR. BeckerIND		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Insights from The Post’s model

Once a representative mix of precincts have fully reported results, our model will be able to predict where uncounted votes may remain.

Katrina ChristiansenChristiansen
John HoevenHoeven

Key ballot measures

North Dakota Measure 2 - Legalize Cannabis

Votes received and percentages of total vote
ResponseVotesPct.
YesYesYes		00
NoNoNo		00

No results reported.

Other statewide races

Attorney General

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Timothy LambLambT. LambDEM		00
Drew WrigleyWrigleyD. Wrigley

incumbent

GOP		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Secretary of State

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
Charles TuttleTuttleC. TuttleIND		00
Jeffrey PowellPowellJ. PowellDEM		00
Michael HoweHoweM. HoweGOP		00

No results reported.

U.S. House

U.S. House At-Large District

Votes received and percentages of total vote
CandidateVotesPct.
will say at large district on front endwill say at large district on front endw. end

incumbent

GOP		00
Cara MundMundC. MundIND		00

No results reported.

* Incumbent

Results by state

By: Shajia Abidi, Alexis Barnes, Jason Bernert, Lenny Bronner, Dana Cassidy, John Cherian, Tyler Fisher, Holden Foreman, Dylan Freedman, Dara Gold, Jen Haskell, Chloe Langston, Emily Liu, Brittany Renee Mayes, Anthony Pesce, Erik Reyna, Ashlyn Still and Chris Zubak-Skees

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

Elections

How The Washington Post reports election race calls

This year, for instance, because there are so many competitive races for House and Senate, we might not know which party controls either chamber of Congress on Election Night. That answer could take some time.

By Lenny Bronner and Scott Clement

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

Elections

The truth about election fraud: It's rare

By every single metric, election fraud is rare in the United States.

By Glenn Kessler

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

Elections

Breaking down Senate, House, governor races that could flip in midterms

The Washington Post dissects the most important races to determine control of the Senate, House and governorships on Tuesday.

By Hannah Knowles, Liz Goodwin, Marianna Sotomayor, Joanna Slater and Gregory S. Schneider

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Elections

How election modeling can help us understand who might win

Election models help close the gap between the vote count at a moment in time and the final result, based on trends they spot in the available data.

By Adrian Blanco and Artur Galocha